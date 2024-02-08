Honkai Star Rail Misha official kit, abilities, and more explained

Misha is a new 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail that arrived with the 2.0 update. He wields the Ice element and excels in dealing significant damage to adjacent enemies as he treads on the Path of Destruction. After summoning him during the first phase of the game's new version, players may wonder how his kit and Eidolons work.

For those curious, this article takes a look at Misha’s kit and Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

Everything to know about Misha’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail

Misha’s official Trace tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the official abilities of Misha in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK (E–Excuse Me, Please!): Misha deals Ice damage to a single opponent.

Misha deals Ice damage to a single opponent. Skill (R–Room Service): Unleashes an attack that deals Ice damage to three adjacent enemies and boosts his next Ultimate’s Hits Per Attack by one simultaneously.

Unleashes an attack that deals Ice damage to three adjacent enemies and boosts his next Ultimate’s Hits Per Attack by one simultaneously. Ultimate (G–Gonna Be Late!): This ability has three Hits Per Action by default and can be stacked up to a maximum of 10 Hits Per Action. It consumes one hit to attack a targeted enemy, then uses the rest of the hits to attack a random single adversary. This move also has a chance to freeze the opponents for a single turn. While frozen, adversaries will take Ice damage at the start of their turn.

This ability has three Hits Per Action by default and can be stacked up to a maximum of 10 Hits Per Action. It consumes one hit to attack a targeted enemy, then uses the rest of the hits to attack a random single adversary. This move also has a chance to freeze the opponents for a single turn. While frozen, adversaries will take Ice damage at the start of their turn. Passive Talent (Horological Escapement): Each time an ally uses a Skill Point (SP), Misha’s Next Ultimate gains one Hits Per Action and regenerates simultaneously.

Each time an ally uses a Skill Point (SP), Misha’s Next Ultimate gains one Hits Per Action and regenerates simultaneously. Technique (Wait, You Are So Beautiful): Upon activation, this technique creates a field that lasts for 15 seconds. Enemies in the field will be inflicted with Dream Prison, which will stop their movement and action. When entering the battlefield against enemies affected by this ability, Misha’s Ultimate’s next Hits Per Action will be boosted by two.

Misha’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Misha’s official Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (Whimsicality of Fancy): When Misha activates his ultimate, for each opponent on the battlefield, the Hits Per Action increases by one and can be stacked up to five times.

When Misha activates his ultimate, for each opponent on the battlefield, the Hits Per Action increases by one and can be stacked up to five times. Eidolon two (Yearning of Youth): This Eidolon offers a chance to lower the target’s DEF for two turns before each ultimate hits land.

This Eidolon offers a chance to lower the target’s DEF for two turns before each ultimate hits land. Eidolon three (Vestige of Happiness): This Eidolon increases the Ultimate level by two and the Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15 and 10, respectively.

This Eidolon increases the Ultimate level by two and the Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15 and 10, respectively. Eidolon four (Visage of Kinship): Boosts the Ultimate’s damage multiplier by 6%.

Boosts the Ultimate’s damage multiplier by 6%. Eidolon five (Genesis of First Love): Boosts both Skill and Talent levels by two, up to a maximum upgradable level of 15.

Boosts both Skill and Talent levels by two, up to a maximum upgradable level of 15. Eidolon six (Estrangement of Dream): Misha boosts his own damage by 30% when activating his ultimate; this effect lasts until the end of the ongoing turn. Moreover, the team recovers a Skill Point the following time the ability is activated.

