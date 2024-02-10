Honkai Star Rail x Opera GX event: How to get 30 Stellar Jades

The launch of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update has been a great success, and players worldwide are enjoying the brand-new 5-star characters as well as the Trailblaze Mission. HoYoverse, the developer of the title, gives away several freebies when a major update releases. To celebrate the launch of version 2.0, the developer and publisher has partnered up with Opera GX for a limited time to give away Stellar Jades to players who use the browser.

This article details how you can claim the code and redeem it in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 so as to benefit from the giveaway.

Honkai Star Rail x Opera GX collaboration event guide

As detailed in the X post above, Trailblazers will need to visit the link, operagx.gg/hsr, and complete the following steps to obtain the redeemable code:

Make sure you have the Opera GX browser installed. Sign into your Opera account. Visit the link mentioned above and scroll down. Click on “Claim your loot below.” Sign up for a GX.me account if you don't have one. Click on “GX Corner” under Rules to open the GX Corner page. Scroll down until you see the Honkai Star Rail x Opera GX collaboration widget. Click on “Join” to obtain the redeemable code. Click on “Redeem” to open the external website, https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift, and redeem the code - Log in with your HoYoverse account > Select Server > Paste the code > Click on Redeem. Or, you can also redeem it in-game - Phone Menu > “...” button > Redemption Code button > Paste the code > Hit the Redeem button.

The rewards of the code (Image via HoYoverse)

The code will grant you:

30x Stellar Jades

1x Traveler’s Guide

1x Refined Aether

Codes will be available to the first 200,000 users who generate and redeem them. Hence, Trailblazers should hurry and follow the above-mentioned steps to claim 30 Stellar Jades for free. Players should also note that the Opera GX codes are unique to each user and can be redeemed only once per UID or user.

After claiming the code, you will have the rewards sent to your in-game mail. You can claim them to use on the ongoing banners of Black Swan or Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

