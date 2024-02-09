Honkai Star Rail 2.0 achievements list

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail patch 2.0 has finally made its way to the live servers, reserving 49 days of runtime. The update has also rolled out a bucketload of new achievements across all categories. The majority of them are associated with Penacony, as it is one of the largest worlds in the title, offering a bunch of gameplay elements to explore.

As is with every achievement, the fresh batch will also reward a fair bit of Stellar Jades after unlocking them. Regardless, the trophies will not propel your in-game progress, but they are nice since you can showcase them in your profile.

That said, this article lists all 96 new achievements that were added to Honkai Star Rail in the v2.0 update.

All 96 Honkai Star Rail achievements in version 2.0

Expand Tweet

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update released on February 6, 2024, introduced 96 achievements to the list. Their count this time is much higher than other patches since Penacony was released as the new explorable world in the title.

Most of the trophies are connected to the fresh gameplay elements of the regions. A few of them are also tied to the featured characters in version 2.0 and new enemies, such as the Stellaron Hunter Sam.

Let’s not forget that the side missions in Honkai Star Rail have historically served as sources of trophies, and the same applies to the quests in Penacony. The following section further outlines all the new achievements for the patch under every category in the gallery and details the objectives required to unlock them.

All new achievements under Eager for Battle

As the name suggests, the Eager for Battle category is reserved for trophies directly connected to unique combat situations involving fresh characters and enemies.

Achievement Objective Good Night Kitchen Use “Kitchen Mishap” from Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked to defeat two enemies in a single battle. National Sensation Consecutively switch three Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreens to the Surprise Channel in a single battle. Hazardous Waste Get three allies defeated by the Lordly Trashcan. All Is Predestined Inflict at least 20 stacks of Arcana on enemies when Black Swan uses her Technique "From Facade to Verite" and enters a battle. I… I… I'm So Sorry! Use Misha’s Ultimate “G—Gonna Be Late!” to freeze at least three enemies with a single attack. Sparkling Sparkle In a single battle, gain nine Skill Points using Sparkle’s Ultimate “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.” Withdrawal from Sweets Use a shield to rebound a Soda Bottle thrown by Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla in a single battle. Memento Mori Use a single character to Defeat the Memory Zone meme "Something Unto Death." Quiet Burning During the battle against Stellaron Hunter Sam, Sam did not use "DHGDR: Supernova Overload" when their Secondary Combustion state was dispelled. During the battle against Stellaron Hunter Sam Use Skill Points with the Combustion effect to reduce allies’ HP to below 1% in the battle against Stellaron Hunter Sam.

All new achievements under Moment of Joy

Any achievement connected to unusual events in the game will be featured under Moment of Joy.

Achievement Objective Friction, Friction Use the Dreamwalker ability to traverse the same Bubble Bridge multiple times. Parallax Interact with the Dream’s Eye four or more times within one minute. Why Do Birds Fly? Interact with the bird-shaped device controlling Dream Modules five or more times within one minute. Penrose Triangle Adjust your perspective and form the Penrose Triangle at the Dream’s Edge. Tales of a Card Shark Win the special reward in Lucky Wheel by cheating. As Fragile as Crisp Cone Cast a skill on the wrong target after using Dreamy Cone. Introduction to Psychoanalysis Synthesize one of the following consumables: The Moment of Betrayal, Fleeting Happiness, The Moment Before Death, Bustling Ambience, The Cloud of Doubt, or Momentary Freedom. Rules Are Made to Be Broken… Get hit by a vehicle in Penacony and Violate traffic rules. Bill — Board Lure Penacony billboard into getting hit by a vehicle. Truth Must Circulate Like Currency Use Dr. Ratio to take part in 1 match(es) in Support Assist.

All new achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars

Some trophies are dropped by completing a certain segment of a story quest, and they can be found under the The Rail Unto the Stars category.

Achievement Objective Do you remember me? At the outset of your journey, you find yourself accompanied by someone unexpected… (Encounter Acheron in a strange dreamland.) Trailblazer in Dreamscape You have arrived at the Incredible Land of the Dreams! (Arrive at Golden Hour.) Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne See how shooting stars fly across the dream sky. (Learn Firefly’s secrets at the Dream’s Edge.) The Pursuit of Sweetness Discover the serendipitous joy in dreamscape Old Friends, New Friends Embrace the warmth in the ocean of memories… (Fight Stellaron Hunter Sam.) If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking The entire Penacony will go mad… (witness the second murder at the end of Trailblaze Mission The Sound and the Fury)

All new achievements under The Memories We Share

Every achievement obtained from random events occurring during the story or exploration will be listed under The Memories We Share.

Achievement Objective Don’t Shake Your Soda Use the Bubble Pinball for the first time Towards the Brighter Side Hold on to your life, even in the face of adversity He Grew Up Under This Sunshine Perhaps… it is time to let it go. Complete the Adventure Mission 'Envision a Rose Forthcoming.' East of Eden Witness the story of a fleeting cosmic superstar Crime and Punishment Witness the story of a "good person." The Dance Is On Complete the “Masquerade Duet” Companion Mission. The Good Deeds a Man Has Done Witness the struggling life of a scientist. Zoologist in Fiction Dispel a Hound Statue. Savor Emotions What does Clockwork do? (Tune people’s emotions in the Dreamscape.) Surge of Warmth Clockwork helps people discover their true selves. (Resolve emergencies in Clockwork.) Thumping Heart In dreams, even emotions are tangible. (Obtain Emo Gears.) I Know Your Thoughts Can you resist the temptation of counseling? (Guide the emotions of at least one person in the Dreamscape.) My Favorite Car In the Reverie, park your car in the exclusive parking space. Breaking Even Use the taxicab assignments to make enough money. The Number You Have Dialed Is Unavailable There are always off-limits places. (Call an unreachable number.) Glasses in the City Use cheap wine to matchmake crystal chalice. Heart of the Rock Use rum to matchmake crystal chalice. The Great Champagne Use golden champagne to matchmake crystal chalice. Don’t Pick Up Anything Ominous Not all urban myths are just myths. (Pick an eerie tape.) The Wolf of Glaux Avenue Figure out why the cash-spewer is stuck Every Gambler Has Their Excuses Witness the ending of the legendary Ace Gambler’s story Fallen Angel Find out Xunsang’s true origin. Rashomon So… who hit whom? (Witness a car accident at Glaux Avenue.) Magique Pepeshi Pepeshi? Or mimic? (Figure out the true identity of the “Pepeshi”) The Planet Of Festivities and Six Alfalfa Credits Which is more important? Love or dream? (Players will have to discover the story of a family torn apart by the dreams of its members.) Mental Health Care The environment must be protected. (Help Go-Ray to recycle the trash in Dreamscape.) The Interpretation of Dreams Use Dreampeek Call to peek into seven individual’s dreams. We Are All Friends Here Meet all the types of animated billboards No Man’s Symphony What happens when a joyful player becomes even more joyful? (Enhance Max's music with even more joy.) On the Path of Voracity… Consume the Cone Dancer in Vitali Into the Rabbit Hole Listen to the mysterious whispers of various objects in the Dreamscape. Between the Sky and You Revisit the secret place alone (Return to Firefly’s secret base.) See That Ladder? You Can Climb It! Try to climb the ladder at the Dream’s Edge Gravity Waterfall Enjoy the peculiar waterfall in A Child’s Dream Lucky Striper Accumulate enough Aideen Tokens I’m Lovin’ This Game Discover the ultimate prize hidden in Dreamy Slots Are There No Pepeshi? Use a character shorter than Cielo to talk to her Deja Vu Encounter the familiar "landscapes" in the Dreamscape. (Interact with the Penacony trash cans) Ramesrash II Challenge all the Lordly Trashcans across every location in Pencaony. Rear Window Investigate all the locked rooms in the hotel Enemy of the Pepeshi Offend every Pepeshi you encounter with precision and speed. The Worst Nameless Ever Show Pom-Pom a specific dream bubble Gate to Stars Explorer or pirate? (Players have to listen to Colleen’s story about the universe) This Is Simply Amazing Witness a “great vision” Dream of Trustification Everything you see is MY invention! (Help Emmrich to complete his plan) Reality Sinks, Dream Drifts Humans can’t empathize with each other after all (Listen to the conversation between Forla and Larose) The Long Goodbye May she bid farewell to her troubled past (Witness Lew Archer’s story) Third Cone’s the Charm In the Golden Hour area, consume too many crispy cones at one time. Oti’s Economics If everyone gets money, then no one gets money (Consecutively triggers the cash-spewer on the streets of Penacony)

All new achievements under Fathom the Unfathomable

Lastly, the trophies under Fathom the Unfathomable are relatively simple, as you will find their descriptions quite self-explanatory.

Achievement Objective This Side of Paradise Activate 15 Space Anchosts in Penacony. Penacony Dreams Open 120 treasures in Penacony “Space Walk” uncover the truth within the Dreamscape’s hotel by completing the “Slaughterhouse” mission. Chirp? Help an Origami Bird return to the Great Tree. Chirp! Chirp! Help 60 Origami Birds return to the Great Tree. Always Sync With Time Fix 15 Dream Tickers in Penacony. Whose Dream Is It? Witness the mysterious wonders in the child’s dream for the first time. Eternal Golden Braid Use the Dream’s Eye to forge the impossible path and traverse it. Pictorial World Earn 10 Dream Jigsaw rewards. FlyMe2theBaloon Break the special Mr. Stone balloon in the Golden Hour Balloon Gakuen 2 Break the special Mr. Stone balloon at the Dream’s Edge. Balloon Impact 3rd Break the special Mr. Stone balloon in “A Child’s Dream.” Penacony: Balloon Rail Break the special Mr. Stone balloon in The Reverie (Dreamscape). I’m a Grown-up! Enter the Dreamjolt Hostelry for the first time. All the Sad Young Men Arrive at the special hotel room in The Reverie (Reality) for the first time. Jack of All Trades Use the Dreamwalker ability to walk through the Bubble Bridge for the first time. Walks with Wolve Completely collect the first part of Hanu’s Adventure collection. Lie in Wait Without hitting any enemies, shove objects in Hanu’s Adventure. Escape Velocity Reached Have the rocket teleportation last for four seconds in Hanu’s Adventure. 100% Alertness Survive Hanu’s Adventure. Learning in Sleep Collect a total of 15 readable items in Penacony.

Check out our complete Honkai Star Rail Penacony chest location guide to obtain all the new treasures in version 2.0.