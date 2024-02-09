Honkai Star Rail 2.0 achievements list

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail patch 2.0 has finally made its way to the live servers, reserving 49 days of runtime. The update has also rolled out a bucketload of new achievements across all categories. The majority of them are associated with Penacony, as it is one of the largest worlds in the title, offering a bunch of gameplay elements to explore.
As is with every achievement, the fresh batch will also reward a fair bit of Stellar Jades after unlocking them. Regardless, the trophies will not propel your in-game progress, but they are nice since you can showcase them in your profile.
That said, this article lists all 96 new achievements that were added to Honkai Star Rail in the v2.0 update.
All 96 Honkai Star Rail achievements in version 2.0
Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update released on February 6, 2024, introduced 96 achievements to the list. Their count this time is much higher than other patches since Penacony was released as the new explorable world in the title.
Most of the trophies are connected to the fresh gameplay elements of the regions. A few of them are also tied to the featured characters in version 2.0 and new enemies, such as the Stellaron Hunter Sam.
Let’s not forget that the side missions in Honkai Star Rail have historically served as sources of trophies, and the same applies to the quests in Penacony. The following section further outlines all the new achievements for the patch under every category in the gallery and details the objectives required to unlock them.
All new achievements under Eager for Battle
As the name suggests, the Eager for Battle category is reserved for trophies directly connected to unique combat situations involving fresh characters and enemies.
All new achievements under Moment of Joy
Any achievement connected to unusual events in the game will be featured under Moment of Joy.
All new achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars
Some trophies are dropped by completing a certain segment of a story quest, and they can be found under the The Rail Unto the Stars category.
All new achievements under The Memories We Share
Every achievement obtained from random events occurring during the story or exploration will be listed under The Memories We Share.
All new achievements under Fathom the Unfathomable
Lastly, the trophies under Fathom the Unfathomable are relatively simple, as you will find their descriptions quite self-explanatory.
