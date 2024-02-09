Honkai Star Rail 2.0 achievements list

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 09, 2024 12:20 GMT
Image showing Firefly in Honkai Star Rail
List of new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail patch 2.0 has finally made its way to the live servers, reserving 49 days of runtime. The update has also rolled out a bucketload of new achievements across all categories. The majority of them are associated with Penacony, as it is one of the largest worlds in the title, offering a bunch of gameplay elements to explore.

As is with every achievement, the fresh batch will also reward a fair bit of Stellar Jades after unlocking them. Regardless, the trophies will not propel your in-game progress, but they are nice since you can showcase them in your profile.

That said, this article lists all 96 new achievements that were added to Honkai Star Rail in the v2.0 update.

All 96 Honkai Star Rail achievements in version 2.0

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update released on February 6, 2024, introduced 96 achievements to the list. Their count this time is much higher than other patches since Penacony was released as the new explorable world in the title.

Most of the trophies are connected to the fresh gameplay elements of the regions. A few of them are also tied to the featured characters in version 2.0 and new enemies, such as the Stellaron Hunter Sam.

Let’s not forget that the side missions in Honkai Star Rail have historically served as sources of trophies, and the same applies to the quests in Penacony. The following section further outlines all the new achievements for the patch under every category in the gallery and details the objectives required to unlock them.

All new achievements under Eager for Battle

As the name suggests, the Eager for Battle category is reserved for trophies directly connected to unique combat situations involving fresh characters and enemies.

Achievement

Objective

Good Night Kitchen

Use “Kitchen Mishap” from Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked to defeat two enemies in a single battle.

National Sensation

Consecutively switch three Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreens to the Surprise Channel in a single battle.

Hazardous Waste

Get three allies defeated by the Lordly Trashcan.

All Is Predestined

Inflict at least 20 stacks of Arcana on enemies when Black Swan uses her Technique "From Facade to Verite" and enters a battle.

I… I… I'm So Sorry!

Use Misha’s Ultimate “G—Gonna Be Late!” to freeze at least three enemies with a single attack.

Sparkling Sparkle

In a single battle, gain nine Skill Points using Sparkle’s Ultimate “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.”

Withdrawal from Sweets

Use a shield to rebound a Soda Bottle thrown by Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla in a single battle.

Memento Mori

Use a single character to Defeat the Memory Zone meme "Something Unto Death."

Quiet Burning

During the battle against Stellaron Hunter Sam, Sam did not use "DHGDR: Supernova Overload" when their Secondary Combustion state was dispelled.

During the battle against Stellaron Hunter Sam

Use Skill Points with the Combustion effect to reduce allies’ HP to below 1% in the battle against Stellaron Hunter Sam.

All new achievements under Moment of Joy

Any achievement connected to unusual events in the game will be featured under Moment of Joy.

Achievement

Objective

Friction, Friction

Use the Dreamwalker ability to traverse the same Bubble Bridge multiple times.

Parallax

Interact with the Dream’s Eye four or more times within one minute.

Why Do Birds Fly?

Interact with the bird-shaped device controlling Dream Modules five or more times within one minute.

Penrose Triangle

Adjust your perspective and form the Penrose Triangle at the Dream’s Edge.

Tales of a Card Shark

Win the special reward in Lucky Wheel by cheating.

As Fragile as Crisp Cone

Cast a skill on the wrong target after using Dreamy Cone.

Introduction to Psychoanalysis

Synthesize one of the following consumables: The Moment of Betrayal, Fleeting Happiness, The Moment Before Death, Bustling Ambience, The Cloud of Doubt, or Momentary Freedom.

Rules Are Made to Be Broken…

Get hit by a vehicle in Penacony and Violate traffic rules.

Bill — Board

Lure Penacony billboard into getting hit by a vehicle.

Truth Must Circulate Like Currency

Use Dr. Ratio to take part in 1 match(es) in Support Assist.

All new achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars

Some trophies are dropped by completing a certain segment of a story quest, and they can be found under the The Rail Unto the Stars category.

Achievement

Objective

Do you remember me?

At the outset of your journey, you find yourself accompanied by someone unexpected… (Encounter Acheron in a strange dreamland.)

Trailblazer in Dreamscape

You have arrived at the Incredible Land of the Dreams! (Arrive at Golden Hour.)

Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne

See how shooting stars fly across the dream sky. (Learn Firefly’s secrets at the Dream’s Edge.)

The Pursuit of Sweetness

Discover the serendipitous joy in dreamscape

Old Friends, New Friends

Embrace the warmth in the ocean of memories… (Fight Stellaron Hunter Sam.)

If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking

The entire Penacony will go mad… (witness the second murder at the end of Trailblaze Mission The Sound and the Fury)

All new achievements under The Memories We Share

Every achievement obtained from random events occurring during the story or exploration will be listed under The Memories We Share.

Achievement

Objective

Don’t Shake Your Soda

Use the Bubble Pinball for the first time

Towards the Brighter Side

Hold on to your life, even in the face of adversity

He Grew Up Under This Sunshine

Perhaps… it is time to let it go. Complete the Adventure Mission 'Envision a Rose Forthcoming.'

East of Eden

Witness the story of a fleeting cosmic superstar

Crime and Punishment

Witness the story of a "good person."

The Dance Is On

Complete the “Masquerade Duet” Companion Mission.

The Good Deeds a Man Has Done

Witness the struggling life of a scientist.

Zoologist in Fiction

Dispel a Hound Statue.

Savor Emotions

What does Clockwork do? (Tune people’s emotions in the Dreamscape.)

Surge of Warmth

Clockwork helps people discover their true selves. (Resolve emergencies in Clockwork.)

Thumping Heart

In dreams, even emotions are tangible. (Obtain Emo Gears.)

I Know Your Thoughts

Can you resist the temptation of counseling? (Guide the emotions of at least one person in the Dreamscape.)

My Favorite Car

In the Reverie, park your car in the exclusive parking space.

Breaking Even

Use the taxicab assignments to make enough money.

The Number You Have Dialed Is Unavailable

There are always off-limits places. (Call an unreachable number.)

Glasses in the City

Use cheap wine to matchmake crystal chalice.

Heart of the Rock

Use rum to matchmake crystal chalice.

The Great Champagne

Use golden champagne to matchmake crystal chalice.

Don’t Pick Up Anything Ominous

Not all urban myths are just myths. (Pick an eerie tape.)

The Wolf of Glaux Avenue

Figure out why the cash-spewer is stuck

Every Gambler Has Their Excuses

Witness the ending of the legendary Ace Gambler’s story

Fallen Angel

Find out Xunsang’s true origin.

Rashomon

So… who hit whom? (Witness a car accident at Glaux Avenue.)

Magique Pepeshi

Pepeshi? Or mimic? (Figure out the true identity of the “Pepeshi”)

The Planet Of Festivities and Six Alfalfa Credits

Which is more important? Love or dream? (Players will have to discover the story of a family torn apart by the dreams of its members.)

Mental Health Care

The environment must be protected. (Help Go-Ray to recycle the trash in Dreamscape.)

The Interpretation of Dreams

Use Dreampeek Call to peek into seven individual’s dreams.

We Are All Friends Here

Meet all the types of animated billboards

No Man’s Symphony

What happens when a joyful player becomes even more joyful? (Enhance Max's music with even more joy.)

On the Path of Voracity…

Consume the Cone Dancer in Vitali

Into the Rabbit Hole

Listen to the mysterious whispers of various objects in the Dreamscape.

Between the Sky and You

Revisit the secret place alone (Return to Firefly’s secret base.)

See That Ladder? You Can Climb It!

Try to climb the ladder at the Dream’s Edge

Gravity Waterfall

Enjoy the peculiar waterfall in A Child’s Dream

Lucky Striper

Accumulate enough Aideen Tokens

I’m Lovin’ This Game

Discover the ultimate prize hidden in Dreamy Slots

Are There No Pepeshi?

Use a character shorter than Cielo to talk to her

Deja Vu

Encounter the familiar "landscapes" in the Dreamscape. (Interact with the Penacony trash cans)

Ramesrash II

Challenge all the Lordly Trashcans across every location in Pencaony.

Rear Window

Investigate all the locked rooms in the hotel

Enemy of the Pepeshi

Offend every Pepeshi you encounter with precision and speed.

The Worst Nameless Ever

Show Pom-Pom a specific dream bubble

Gate to Stars

Explorer or pirate? (Players have to listen to Colleen’s story about the universe)

This Is Simply Amazing

Witness a “great vision”

Dream of Trustification

Everything you see is MY invention! (Help Emmrich to complete his plan)

Reality Sinks, Dream Drifts

Humans can’t empathize with each other after all (Listen to the conversation between Forla and Larose)

The Long Goodbye

May she bid farewell to her troubled past (Witness Lew Archer’s story)

Third Cone’s the Charm

In the Golden Hour area, consume too many crispy cones at one time.

Oti’s Economics

If everyone gets money, then no one gets money (Consecutively triggers the cash-spewer on the streets of Penacony)

All new achievements under Fathom the Unfathomable

Lastly, the trophies under Fathom the Unfathomable are relatively simple, as you will find their descriptions quite self-explanatory.

Achievement

Objective

This Side of Paradise

Activate 15 Space Anchosts in Penacony.

Penacony Dreams

Open 120 treasures in Penacony

“Space Walk”

uncover the truth within the Dreamscape’s hotel by completing the “Slaughterhouse” mission.

Chirp?

Help an Origami Bird return to the Great Tree.

Chirp! Chirp!

Help 60 Origami Birds return to the Great Tree.

Always Sync With Time

Fix 15 Dream Tickers in Penacony.

Whose Dream Is It?

Witness the mysterious wonders in the child’s dream for the first time.

Eternal Golden Braid

Use the Dream’s Eye to forge the impossible path and traverse it.

Pictorial World

Earn 10 Dream Jigsaw rewards.

FlyMe2theBaloon

Break the special Mr. Stone balloon in the Golden Hour

Balloon Gakuen 2

Break the special Mr. Stone balloon at the Dream’s Edge.

Balloon Impact 3rd

Break the special Mr. Stone balloon in “A Child’s Dream.”

Penacony: Balloon Rail

Break the special Mr. Stone balloon in The Reverie (Dreamscape).

I’m a Grown-up!

Enter the Dreamjolt Hostelry for the first time.

All the Sad Young Men

Arrive at the special hotel room in The Reverie (Reality) for the first time.

Jack of All Trades

Use the Dreamwalker ability to walk through the Bubble Bridge for the first time.

Walks with Wolve

Completely collect the first part of Hanu’s Adventure collection.

Lie in Wait

Without hitting any enemies, shove objects in Hanu’s Adventure.

Escape Velocity Reached

Have the rocket teleportation last for four seconds in Hanu’s Adventure.

100% Alertness

Survive Hanu’s Adventure.

Learning in Sleep

Collect a total of 15 readable items in Penacony.

