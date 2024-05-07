How to get IPC Work Permit in Honkai Star Rail

The ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail see seasonal demand depending on the characters featured on the active banner. Likewise, those summoning Robin and Boothill in update 2.2 will have to farm their respective level-up items. Among the resources is the IPC Work Permit, which can be obtained from the Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow.

This new ascension material is in fact associated with the Physical element, so it will be required by any future character that belongs to this roster. While there are plenty of other resources to farm for Robin and Boothill, this guide will help you get the IPC Work Permit in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail IPC Work Permit farming guide

As mentioned, you can farm the IPC Work Permit from the Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow in Penacony. It is one of Robin’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail, so consider farming it if you're summoning her. She's featured in the first phase of patch 2.2.

Consider getting the ascension material if you plan to pull for Boothill, as he also belongs to the Physical roster. Regardless of whichever 5-star character you summon, you will need 65x IPC Work Permit to level them up completely.

Note that the Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow is currently unavailable in the game. The domain will be introduced, along with a new Echo of War and Bud of The Hunt in the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update that releases on May 8, 2024.

An alternate way to farm the IPC Work Permit is via the item exchange option in the Omni Synthesizer. All you have to do is go to the menu and choose two character ascension materials aside from the one you need. Next, select the required amount and hit Synthesize to conclude.

Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow guide

Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official details, the Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow features the following enemies:

Senior Staff : Team Leader (Elite enemy)

: Team Leader (Elite enemy) Grunt : Field Personnel

: Field Personnel Senior Staff : Team Leader

: Team Leader Grunt: Security Personnel

All of these foes are susceptible to the Ice and Fire elements, so equip characters accordingly to tackle the domain. Ideally, use the following entities against the specified enemy roster:

Jingliu

Topaz

Himeko

Defeating all the enemies in the Shape of Duty Stagnant Shadow will reward a certain number of IPC Work Permit. Keep in mind that the drop rate is fairly limited for character ascension materials, so you might have to complete it multiple times to obtain the required amount.

