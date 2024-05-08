Honkai Star Rail Robin Light Cone guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs

Robin’s Light Cones (LCs) in Honkai Star Rail are worth discussing if you are summoning this 5-star support unit. Once you have secured the character under the current banner, she will require the right gear and equipment to shine in her respective team role. Fortunately, her Harmony Path has a few good 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs to choose from.

This article discusses some of the best Light Cones you can use to build Robin.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best 5-star Robin Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) Flowing Nightglow

Expand Tweet

ATK HP DEF 635 952 463

Like every 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, Robin’s signature Light Cone, Flowing Nightglow, is her best pick. It has an extensive passive that is primarily tailored to improve her abilities.

Flowing Nightglow generates a Cantillation stack for the wearer every time an ally attacks. Each stack of the effect increases the equipping character’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 3% up to five times. When they use their Ultimate, the Cantillation is swapped for Candeza. The new effect further increases the wielder’s ATK by 48% and provides a 24% DMG boost to the entire team.

Despite being a support unit, Robin has access to decent damage output, so Candeza will easily benefit her.

2) But the Battle Isn't Over

But the Battle Isn't Over (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 529 1164 463

But the Battle Isn't Over is a powerful LC for a Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail. It is also an excellent Robin Light Cone, as everything specified in its passive can synergize well with the character's overall kit.

For starters, Battle Isn't Over provides a 10% Energy Regeneration Rate, something Robin can use to generate Ultimate quickly. She can also cast the ability to secure a skill point, thanks to the passive effect.

Additionally the Light Cone will increase the next ally’s DMG by 30% after Robin uses her Skill, which is an easy-to-trigger effect.

Best 4-star Robin Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 952 330

HoYoverse has dispatched a few good Light Cones in the Nameless Honor, among which Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds is a top pick as it boasts an easy-to-trigger effect. You can equip it on Robin to amplify her support potential.

The passive boosts ATK, CRIT DMG, or Energy Regeneration Rate of all allies at the beginning of the battle and whenever the wearer takes action. These buffs can benefit various DPS and sub-DPS units in the game.

2) For Tomorrow's Journey

Obtain For Tomorrow's Journey from Clockie Dreamjoy Memoir event (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 952 330

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 has introduced a free 4-star Robin Light Cone called For Tomorrow's Journey. It will increase her ARK by 16% and provide an 18% DMG boost after she uses her Ultimate.

Yes, this 4-star LC increases Robin’s damage output instead of enhancing her support potential. However, it will be useful if you use her as a sub DPS. Ideally, you want to run a hybrid build to utilize every facet of her kit.

Best 3-star Robin Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Meshing Cogs (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 317 846 264

Using 3-star gear isn’t recommended for any Robin build in Honkai Star Rail, unless you are a newcomer. In that case, use the Meshing Cogs Light Cone before swapping to the stronger counter parts.

This 3-star LC can regenerate 4 Energy when the wearer uses an attack or gets hit. Robin can easily trigger passive effects to consistently generate her Ultimate.