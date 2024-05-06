Honkai Star Rail Robin build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Robin finally arrives in the Honkai Star Rail roster in the third update of Penacony. She is a singer in Land of Dreams, known for her sweet voice and being the younger sister of the Family's leader, Sunday. Robin appeared throughout the story missions in Penacony, alongside Acheron's teaser, where she was shown to cosplay Acheron for one of the in-game adverts.

However, this article focuses more on Robin's prowess as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail, and how she fits in as a supporting star for every unit.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Robin's abilities breakdown in Honkai Star Rail

The following list summarizes Robin's abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic attack: Deals damage based on the character's ATK stat

Deals damage based on the character's ATK stat Skill: Increases the damage of all allies for three turns.

Increases the damage of all allies for three turns. Burst: Enters a special state that increases the damage of all allies. Robin also deals damage to enemies alongside her allies, with a fixed crit rate and damage of 100% and 150% respectively. Robin is immune to crowd control debuffs during this stage.

Enters a special state that increases the damage of all allies. Robin also deals damage to enemies alongside her allies, with a fixed crit rate and damage of 100% and 150% respectively. Robin is immune to crowd control debuffs during this stage. Talent: Increases crit damage of all allies by 5%, and regenerates energy for herself once an ally attacks an enemy.

Regarding Traces, follow them according to this priority: Skill>Ultimate>Talent>Basic attack.

Best Light Cones for Robin in Honkai Star Rail

The signature Light Cone of Robin is called "Flowing Nightglow," which grants the wearer a special stack of buff once their ally attacks. During this buff, the wearer will gain increased energy, stacking up to five times. This stack can be exhausted after casting an ultimate.

However, exhausting this stack will grant a different stack of buff, allowing the wearer and their allies to deal increased damage.

Other recommended Light Cones include "But the Battle Isn't Over" from the Starlight Exchange shop. It is also the best F2P option for Robin, as it grants the following perks:

"Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered once after every 2 uses of the wearer's Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 30% more DMG for 1 turn(s)."

But the Battle Isn't Over Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, for 4 stars, the Carve the Moon Light Cone from Battle Pass is a great choice, alongside "For Tomorrow's Journey" as well.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Robin in Honkai Star Rail

Robin will benefit the most with a combination of a 2-piece Musketeer and 2-piece Prisoner set. Both these sets grant increased ATK stat by 12% each, making it viable for the character due to her scaling. Your stat priority should be ATK% on the Leg and body piece.

Prisoner set in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Musketeer set (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Planar Ornaments, look for the Penacony set from Simulated Universe World 8. For stats, go for ATK% on the Sphere, and Energy Regeneration Rate on the Rope.