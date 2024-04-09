Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks show changes to Robin's kit and Light Cone

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 beta is currently live, and it appears that quite a few changes have been made to Robin’s kit and her signature Light Cone. Most players might not have access to the test servers, but thanks to the leaks from Dimbreath, a credible third party, the community got a glimpse at all the potential changes to the upcoming 5-star unit.

Keep reading to learn more about the adjustments to Robin’s Eidolons, Traces, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

All leaked changes to Robin's kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 beta

Here are the changes recorded for Robin's kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 beta, per Dimbreath:

Eidolon 1: Land of Smiles

Old : While Robin is in Concerto state, all allies gain an ornament stack after using any of their abilities. Characters buffed with the effect gain 15% SPD, stacking up to two times. The multiplier for Robin’s additional Physical DMG after an ally attack gets boosted by 72%.

: While Robin is in Concerto state, all allies gain an ornament stack after using any of their abilities. Characters buffed with the effect gain 15% SPD, stacking up to two times. The multiplier for Robin’s additional Physical DMG after an ally attack gets boosted by 72%. New: When she is in Concerto state, a teammate's attack will result in their All-Type RES PEN getting increased by 12%, which goes up to two stacks.

Eidolon 6: Moonless Midnight

Old : When in Concerto state, all allies get a 12% All-Type RES PEN boost. The CRIT DMG of her first six additional Physical damages increases by 200%. The trigger count of the attack resets after the Ultimate is used.

: When in Concerto state, all allies get a 12% All-Type RES PEN boost. The CRIT DMG of her first six additional Physical damages increases by 200%. The trigger count of the attack resets after the Ultimate is used. New: While Robin is in Concerto state, the CRIT DMG of the additional attack gets increased by 450%. Additionally, Moonless Midnight triggers at most eight times, and its count resets after the Ultimate is used.

Trace 3: Sequential Passage

Old : When Robin’s current HP percentage is 50% or lower, her Talent restores 2% of her max health.

: When Robin’s current HP percentage is 50% or lower, her Talent restores 2% of her max health. New: She regenerates five additional Energy after using her Skill.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks hint at Robin's Light Cone changes

Robin’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 closed beta has received some minor changes, which are as follows:

Old : This Light Cone enables Robin to gain the Cadenza effect, which increases her ATK by 48%. It goes up to 80% at the maximum Superimposition level.

: This Light Cone enables Robin to gain the Cadenza effect, which increases her ATK by 48%. It goes up to 80% at the maximum Superimposition level. New: At maximum Superimposition level, the ATK boost from her signature Light Cone caps out at 96%.

