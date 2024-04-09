Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks show changes to Boothill's kit and Light Cone

Among the latest Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks that have been surfacing online, a post on Reddit from credible leaker Dimbreath claims that Boothill has received some changes to his kit ahead of his release. Boothill is expected to debut during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 update. Thanks to Dim, the players got to see the changes before Boothill’s release in this title.

For those curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak regarding Boothill’s kit and Light Cone.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Changes to Boothill’s kit according to a Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak by Dimbreath claims that Boothill’s kit has received some changes in the recent Beta update. The following list details the rumored changes that Boothill has received in the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Beta:

Ultimate Energy Cost

New: 115

115 Old: 120

Eidolon two: (Milestonemonger)

New: When Boothill obtains Pocket Trickshot through the Talent, regenerates one Skill Point and boosts Break Effect by 30% for two turns. This effect can be activated once each turn as well as when collecting a Pocket Trickshot stack while having the maximum number of stacks in possession.

When Boothill obtains Pocket Trickshot through the Talent, regenerates one Skill Point and boosts Break Effect by 30% for two turns. This effect can be activated once each turn as well as when collecting a Pocket Trickshot stack while having the maximum number of stacks in possession. Old: When Boothill acquires Pocket Trickshot via his Talent, replenishes one Skill Point and boosts Break Effect by 30% for two turns. The abovementioned effect can also be activated when obtaining a Pocket Trickshot stack while having the maximum number of stacks in possession.

Eidolon six: (Crowbar Hotel’s Raccoon)

New: When activating Boothill’s Talent’s Break damage, he deals an additional 40% Break damage to the target and 70% Break damage to adjacent enemies.

When activating Boothill’s Talent’s Break damage, he deals an additional 40% Break damage to the target and 70% Break damage to adjacent enemies. Old: When dealing Break damage through Boothill’s talent, he deals an additional 35% Break damage to the target and 65% Break damage to adjacent adversaries.

Basic ATK (Enhanced): Fanning the Hammer

New: Unleashes an attack that deals Physical damage equal to 110% of Boothill’s ATK stat to an adversary.

Unleashes an attack that deals Physical damage equal to 110% of Boothill’s ATK stat to an adversary. This attack cannot regenerate Skill Points (SP) and can only hit the opponent who is in a Standoff with Boothill.

Old: Deals Physical damage to a single opponent equal to 90% of Boothill’s ATK stat. For each stack of Pocket Trickshot Boothill has, launches additional attacks that deal Physical damage to the enemy.

Deals Physical damage to a single opponent equal to 90% of Boothill’s ATK stat. For each stack of Pocket Trickshot Boothill has, launches additional attacks that deal Physical damage to the enemy. This attack cannot restore Skill Points and can only be used on an opponent who is in a standoff with Boothill.

Skill: (Sizzlin’ Tango)

New: Boothill enters the Standoff state with an opponent. During this time, his basic attack becomes enhanced, and cannot utilize his skill for two turns.

Boothill enters the Standoff state with an opponent. During this time, his basic attack becomes enhanced, and cannot utilize his skill for two turns. The adversary in the Standoff gets Taunted. When Boothill/the adversary receives a hit from the other, they will take additional damage.

When the opponent is defeated, Boothill gains a stack of Pocket Trickshot and Standoff wears off. This Skill cannot replenish energy.

Old: Boothill enters the Standoff state with an adversary for two turns. During these two turns, the adversary becomes Taunted and Boothill cannot utilize his Skill while his Basic ATK gets Enhanced.

Boothill enters the Standoff state with an adversary for two turns. During these two turns, the adversary becomes Taunted and Boothill cannot utilize his Skill while his Basic ATK gets Enhanced. While in the Standoff state, the adversary/Boothill will receive additional damage when they get hit by the other. This attack cannot replenish Energy.

Ultimate: (Dust Devil’s Sunset Rodeo)

New : Inflicts Physical Weakness to an adversary for two turns and unleashes an attack on them that deals Physical damage and slows down their movement.

: Inflicts Physical Weakness to an adversary for two turns and unleashes an attack on them that deals Physical damage and slows down their movement. Old: Inflicts Physical Weakness to an opponent for two turns and attacks the enemy dealing Physical damage and impeding their movement. The latter scales with Boothill’s Break Effect.

Passive Talent: (Five Peas in a Pod)

New: Each stack of Pocket Trickshot boosts Fanning the Hammer’s Toughness-Reducing damage by 50%.

Each stack of Pocket Trickshot boosts Fanning the Hammer’s Toughness-Reducing damage by 50%. If the adversary's Weakness is Broken while Fanning the Hammer is used, deal additional Break damage based on the number of Pocket Trickshot stacks in possession.

After the fight, Boothill can save his Pocket Trickshot stack for the next battle.

Old: When the opponent in the Standoff State is defeated, the effect wears off and Boothill agains a stack of Pocket Trickshot.

When the opponent in the Standoff State is defeated, the effect wears off and Boothill agains a stack of Pocket Trickshot. When utilizing Fanning the Hammer, if the adversary is inflicted with Weakness Break, deals additional Break damage based on the number of Pocket Trickshot stacks in possession.

After the battle ends, Boothill can preserve his Pocket Trickshot stacks for the forthcoming fight.

Technique: (3-9x Smile)

New: After activation, the first time Boothill utilizes his Skill, inflicts Physical Weakness on the opponent for two turns.

After activation, the first time Boothill utilizes his Skill, inflicts Physical Weakness on the opponent for two turns. Old: When Boothill uses his Skill after using this ability, there is a 150% chance of inflicting Physical Weakness on the opponent for one turn.

Changes to Boothill’s signature Light Cone according to the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks

The section below lists Boothill's Light Cone changes in Honkai Star Rail:

New: Boosts the wearer’s Break Effect and ignores 20% of the adversary’s DEF when dealing Break damage. When the Break Effect is 150% or higher, the user’s SPD increases by 12%.

Boosts the wearer’s Break Effect and ignores 20% of the adversary’s DEF when dealing Break damage. When the Break Effect is 150% or higher, the user’s SPD increases by 12%. Old: Boosts the user’s Break Effect by 60% and ignores 20% of the opponent’s DEF when dealing Break damage. When the user attacks an adversary, they receive additional damage. This effect can be stacked up to six times and is effective on the recent adversary hit by the user.

For more news, updates, and guides related to Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.