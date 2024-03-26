Honkai Star Rail Boothill gameplay leaks: All animations, skill, ultimate, and combat clips

Several Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the upcoming version 2.2 patch have surfaced online. In a recent post on Reddit by credible leaker Dimbreath, they disclosed a video to fans showcasing various animations of the upcoming 5-star character, Boothill. He is a Path of The Hunt unit scheduled to be released during version 2.2 of this turn-based gacha title.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding Boothill’s animations and what players can expect from him in the upcoming v2.2 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak showcases Boothill’s animations

As mentioned, this Honkai Star Rail leak from Dimbreath showcases various animations of the upcoming 5-star character, Boothill. Most of his animations revolve around his revolver, as he is themed after cowboys.

In one of his idle animations, Boothill fixes his left arm, while in another, he chews a bullet. His normal attack animations showcase him shooting his revolver. When he activates his Technique, Boothill takes his revolver and shoots a bullet toward the sky. He is also highlighted in red and golden colors.

During fights, Boothill kicks the opponent after the player activates his basic attack. In his skill animation, Boothill appears to reload his revolver and marks the targeted enemy on the field to begin a standoff. After marking the adversary, he quickly shoots them down in rapid succession, dealing Physical damage.

In the Ultimate animation, Boothill appears to be walking through a desert and catches a flying 'Wanted' poster. He immediately takes a bullet and loads it to shoot the opponent, leaving a huge explosion with a giant hole behind the target.

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure turn-based gacha title developed by the creators of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The title boasts an ever-increasing roster of characters that players can obtain by Warping in the gacha banners. Currently, it is available on several platforms such as Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.

Version 2.2 of this space odyssey is expected to be released sometime in May following the v2.1 anniversary update. Two new 5-star characters, Robin and Boothill, are set to debut during the version 2.2 patch.

