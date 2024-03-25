Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Trailblazer leaks: Harmony, Imaginary and more character kit details

A bunch of new Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks have appeared online, covering quite a few offerings of the patch, including a fresh variant of the Trailblazer. It seems that the protagonist will finally acquire some exciting power by treading on the Harmony Path. Details about this seemingly new development and their potential in-game kit came in courtesy of Dimbreath, a credible leak source.

This article takes a closer look at all the version 2.2 Trailblazer leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks hint at Trailblazer kit details

Fans have been expecting to see the Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail for quite some time now, as a few leakers have previously reported their future existence. Speaking of which, they are expected to join the Imaginary roster upon their debut.

Players have already ventured into Penacony, the fourth explorable world in the title. So, it is only fair for the protagonist to acquire new strength to undertake the challenges of the new planet.

Trailblazers required a rework in Honkai Star Rail for the longest time, and the Harmony Path can potentially unleash their true potential, provided the leaks are true. Listed below are their latest leaked kit details per Dimbreath:

Basic ATK : Deals Imaginary DMG based on Trailblazers ATK to a single enemy.

: Deals Imaginary DMG based on Trailblazers ATK to a single enemy. Skill : Inflicts Imaginary DMG on a target and deals four additional damage to random opponents.

: Inflicts Imaginary DMG on a target and deals four additional damage to random opponents. Ultimate : Applies Backup Dancer to all allies, lasting for three turns. When the character under the effect attacks an enemy afflicted with Weakness Break, the former deals Break DMG. It will scale based on the attacker’s Break DMG and Toughness-reducing DMG.

: Applies Backup Dancer to all allies, lasting for three turns. When the character under the effect attacks an enemy afflicted with Weakness Break, the former deals Break DMG. It will scale based on the attacker’s Break DMG and Toughness-reducing DMG. Technique : Upon casting this ability, all allies' Break Effect gets boosted for two turns at the beginning of the next battle.

: Upon casting this ability, all allies' Break Effect gets boosted for two turns at the beginning of the next battle. Talent: Trailblazer immediately regenerates Energy when an enemy target is afflicted with Weakness Break.

It appears that the new Trailblazer’s abilities are tailored to weaken the opponent's Toughness. As of writing, Ruan Mei is the only character with similar properties built into her kit.

