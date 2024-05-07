How to get free 4-star Light Cone for Robin in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 will be released on May 8, 2024, featuring Robin as the playable 5-star Physical unit in the first phase. She is a highly anticipated support character from the Harmony Path who has intrigued the community with her charming character design, after appearing in the Penacony update. Considering her popularity, many would want to summon and build her in the upcoming update.

On that note, fans will be excited to know that a free 4-star Light Cone for Robin called For Tomorrow’s Journey is heading to patch 2.2. This LC will be accessible for free via a flagship event.

That said, let’s take a look at the free 4-star Light Cone for Robin in Honkai Star Rail and explore ways to obtain it in patch 2.2.

How to get For Tomorrow’s Journey Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Participate in the Clockie Dreamjoy Memoir event to obtain the free 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

For Tomorrow’s Journey is a Light Cone exclusive to the Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir event in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. To be precise, it will be rewarded after completing the Stopped Clock Adventure mission.

This 4-star Light Cone from the Harmony Path is one of the best free-to-play options for Robin, considering how easily you can obtain it. Besides, the material required to superimpose For Tomorrow’s Journey will also be rewarded after completing the required objectives of Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir.

Bear in mind that the Light Cone will no longer be available once the event concludes. So, fans of Robin should definitely participate in the occasion to avoid missing out on the free equipment.

For Tomorrow’s Journey Light Cone stat

In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared all the information regarding the free 4-star Light Cone in Honka Star Rail 2.2, including its stats and passive. Here are the details:

ATK : 476

: 476 HP : 952

: 952 DEF : 330

: 330 Passive: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%. The character further gains an 18% DMG boost for a turn, after launching their Ultimate.

For Tomorrow’s Journey Light Cone materials

The following are the resources required to level up the For Tomorrow’s Journey Light Cone:

Dream Collection Components

Firmament Note

You can pre-farm all the resources, as they are currently available in the game. The Dream Collection Components are dropped after defeating the Dreamjolt Troupe enemies that are primarily found in Penacony.

As for the Firmament Note, it is farmable from the Bud of Harmony Crimson Calyx, the one located on the third floor of The Reverie (Dreamscape).

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.