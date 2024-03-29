Honkai Star Rail Clock Studios Theme Park treasure chest locations

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has introduced the Clock Studios Theme Park in Peancony. With it came a bunch of new treasure chests, puzzles, and many other sources of freebies. Hence, you have a lot to explore on the new map, which is unlocked after progressing quite a bit in the Devil in Velvet Trailblaze Mission.

Finding all the treasures in the new area can be a bit overwhelming since not all of them are available in plain sight. To make things easier, this guide will outline every Clock Studios Theme Park chest location in Honkai Star Rail.

All Clock Studios Theme Park treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony is certainly packed with content, and its Clock Studios Theme Park map has added 27 new treasure chests to the region, along with a bunch of other sources for freebies.

Clock Studios Theme Park first-floor treasure chest locations

Clock Studios Theme Park first-floor treasure chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the locations of all the Clock Studios Theme Park first-floor treasures in Honkai Star Rail:

Location 1 : Located beside the seating arrangements next to the Theme Park Entrance Space Anchor.

: Located beside the seating arrangements next to the Theme Park Entrance Space Anchor. Location 2 : Head to the opposite side from there and solve the Dream Ticker.

: Head to the opposite side from there and solve the Dream Ticker. Location 3 : Continue forward towards the large gate.

: Continue forward towards the large gate. Location 4 : You can locate the next chest once you pass through the other gate. You can use the image above to get a better idea of where this chest is.

: You can locate the next chest once you pass through the other gate. You can use the image above to get a better idea of where this chest is. Location 5, 6, and 7 : A Trotter can be found in the circular maze followed by two treasure chests.

: A Trotter can be found in the circular maze followed by two treasure chests. Location 8 : The eighth chest can be spotted at the maze exit.

: The eighth chest can be spotted at the maze exit. Location 9, 10, and 11: Enter Hanu’s Adventure to find the remaining three treasure chests on Clock Studios Theme Park’s first floor. Use the Bubble Pinball machine to get to the platform and transform into Hanu to access the area.

Clock Studios Theme Park second-floor treasure chest locations

Clock Studios Theme Park second-floor treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail are easy to find, and the same applies to the ones on Clock Studios Theme Park’s second floor. Here are the locations:

Location 1 : The first one is a Dream Ticker puzzle located on the balcony. Solve it to get a chest.

: The first one is a Dream Ticker puzzle located on the balcony. Solve it to get a chest. Location 2 : Follow the curved path from there to come across the Dream Jigsaw. Solve it to get the chest.

: Follow the curved path from there to come across the Dream Jigsaw. Solve it to get the chest. Location 3 : Use the Bubble Pinball machine on the first floor to get to the platform where you can locate this treasure chest next to a pillar.

: Use the Bubble Pinball machine on the first floor to get to the platform where you can locate this treasure chest next to a pillar. Location 4 and 5 : Interact with the Dramatic Bucket and solve the Dream Ticker puzzle on your way out.

: Interact with the Dramatic Bucket and solve the Dream Ticker puzzle on your way out. Location 6 : Located on the far east of the platform.

: Located on the far east of the platform. Location 7 : Turn right from the last chest's location to locate the precious chest at the end of the lane.

: Turn right from the last chest's location to locate the precious chest at the end of the lane. Location 8 and 9 : Teleport to the Hamster Ball Park Space Anchor to unlock both the caskets.

: Teleport to the Hamster Ball Park Space Anchor to unlock both the caskets. Location 10 : Head south from the teleporter to find the Dream Ticker puzzle.

: Head south from the teleporter to find the Dream Ticker puzzle. Location 11 : Located on the west side of the platform.

: Located on the west side of the platform. Location 12: From the previous location, access the closest Bubble Pinball machine to traverse to the other platform. Follow the wide path to locate the chest next to a vendor.

From the previous location, access the closest Bubble Pinball machine to traverse to the other platform. Follow the wide path to locate the chest next to a vendor. Location 13 : Continue forward to come across this treasure box.

: Continue forward to come across this treasure box. Location 14 : Near the Bubble Pinball Machine.

: Near the Bubble Pinball Machine. Location 15 : Traverse through the pinball to access the third platform. The chest should be right ahead.

: Traverse through the pinball to access the third platform. The chest should be right ahead. Location 16–19 : Roam around the area to locate four caskets.

: Roam around the area to locate four caskets. Location 20, 21, and 22 : The Hanu’s Adventure contains three more chests.

: The Hanu’s Adventure contains three more chests. Location 23, 24, and 25: All of these are accessible from the Calyx Crimson. You will find a Lordly Trashcan in the 25th location.

