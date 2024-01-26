Honkai Star Rail Penacony Characters list

Honkai Star Rail Penacony characters will start debuting after the launch of the version 2.0 update. A recent livestream confirmed that the new version will drop on February 6, 2024, introducing the world of Penacony, its new content, characters, and more. Furthermore, the official posts have revealed some character debuts arranged for future updates.

Here is a quick overview of characters you can get after the 2.0 update:

Black Swan

Sparkle

Misha

This is just the start of a new world, and future patches will continue to bring unique characters. This article will cover all the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Penacony characters you should be aware of.

All upcoming Honkai Star Rail Penacony characters and more

Version 2.0

These characters will debut in the version 2.0 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, players will have an opportunity to get these Penacony characters:

Black Swan (5-star)

Sparkle (5-star)

Misha (4-star)

Black Swan is an upcoming Wind character that follows the path of Nihility. Her kit allows her to use tarot cards to inflict various debuff status on enemies and deal tons of damage. Sparkle is expected to be the next Quantum character to follow the path of Harmony. She has a support-type kit that offers team-wide buffs, increases the skill point limit to seven, and restores skill points.

Lastly, Misha is an Ice character following the path of Destruction with a kit that offers tons of damage and toughness break.

Version 2.1

Characters confirmed to debut in version 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Penacony characters for version 2.1 update have already been revealed. Here is a quick overview:

Acheron (5-star)

Aventurine (5-star)

Gallagher (4-star)

Acheron is another Lightning character who follows the path of Nihility. Recent leaks suggest Acheron's abilities will make her the first Nihility DPS who will frontload tons of damage. Meanwhile, Aventurine is an upcoming Imaginary character who follows the path of preservation, but not much is known about his kit.

Lastly, Gallagher is a Fire character following the path of Abundance, meaning he will be the first fire-type healer in the roster.

Future Honkai Star Rail Penacony characters

These units will become playable in future Penacony updates (Image via HoYoverse)

The official YouTube channel has posted videos revealing some of the Honkai Star Rail Penacony character debuts in the future 2.x updates:

Akash

Caterina

Constance

Dubra

Duke Inferno (Ifrit)

Firefly

Robin

Sam

Sunday

No official news or leaks about the release dates for these characters have surfaced. But following their recent reveal in official videos, livestream, and artwork, speculations suggest these characters might soon make their debut.

