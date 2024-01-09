With the release of version 2.0 coming closer, various Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the upcoming characters have surfaced on the internet. Recently, a post on X by a renowned leaker, Dimbreath, disclosed the upcoming character Acheron’s kit. Judging by the Honkai Star Rail leak, she will be affiliated with the Path of Nihility and specialize in debuffing and dealing damage simultaneously.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak in detail for curious readers.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Acheron’s kit

Through a Honkai Star Rail leak on X, credible third-party source Dimbreath revealed the upcoming character Acheron's kit. The section below lists the leaked kit of Acheron:

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack on a single target. The enemy receives one flower.

Skill: Launches an attack on adjacent adversaries. This attack's primary target receives two flowers.

Launches an attack on adjacent adversaries. This attack's primary target receives two flowers. Ultimate: Acheron lowers the DamageRES of all opponents for the entire duration of the ability. Every attack during this ultimate will ignore the enemy's Weakness types. Acheron promptly executes four different actions:

Acheron lowers the DamageRES of all opponents for the entire duration of the ability. Every attack during this ultimate will ignore the enemy's Weakness types. Acheron promptly executes four different actions:

Action one: Executes a two-hit attack on the opponents with the most flowers, lowering their flower count by three. Acheron launches an Area of Effect (AoE) attack, dealing damage in proportion to the quantity of flowers that were lessened.
Action two: Executes a three-hit attack on the opponents with the most flowers, lowering their flower count by three. Acheron launches an AoE (Area of Effect) attack, dealing damage based on the number of flowers that were reduced.
Action three: Launches a one-hit attack on the opponents with the most flowers, reducing their flower count by three. Acheron unleashes an AoE (Area of Effect) attack which deals damage based on the number of flowers that were reduced.
Action four: Unleashes a two-hit attack on every adversary on the battlefield.

Talent: Acheron starts the fight with no flowers, and she cannot use or receive energy. When an opponent gets defeated, their flowers will be transferred to the enemy with the most flowers. Her moves apply flowers to enemies. When Acheron has the most flowers in her possession, she can use her ultimate ability.

Technique: Upon entering battle, Acheron inflicts flowers on the highest-ranking opponent and unleashes an AoE attack on all adversaries.

Acheron’s Ascensions and Eidolons are detailed in the following section:

Ascensions:

Ascension two: After engaging in combat, Acheron inflicts flowers on the most powerful opponent.

Ascension four: Acheron's damage will increase if she has a teammate who is also treading on the Nihility Path. If she has two party members who are affiliated with the Nihility Path, her damage will be greatly increased.

Acheron's damage will increase if she has a teammate who is also treading on the Nihility Path. If she has two party members who are affiliated with the Nihility Path, her damage will be greatly increased. Ascension six: Acheron obtains a damage buff for certain turns when a flower is used during her ultimate.

Eidolons:

Eidolon one: When an enemy is affected by a debuff, Acheron's ATK and CRIT Rate increase. This effect can stack.

Eidolon one: When an enemy is affected by a debuff, Acheron's ATK and CRIT Rate increase. This effect can stack.

Eidolon two: Lowers the Nihility requirement of Ascension four by one. At the start of Acheron's turn, the opponent with the most flowers receives one more.

Eidolon four: At the beginning of Acheron's ultimate, all enemies receive a debuff that increases their damage taken for a certain number of turns.
Eidolon six: Acheron's Basic ATK and Skill will be regarded as her Ultimate. Her ultimate receives a CRIT DMG boost.

