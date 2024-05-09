Honkai Star Rail 2.2 achievement list

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Achievement section is worth taking a look at, considering it contains new titles that were added to the game with this patch. The new trophies are associated with the update's content, so it might take a while to get them. Although unlocking them isn’t necessarily rewarding, you get to showcase your total trophy count under your profile.

That said, this article lists all the new achievements in patch 2.2.

All 75 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Image showing the achievement gallery (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update, a total of 75 new achievements came along. They are scattered across various categories in the gallery based on their descriptions.

For those wondering, the requirements to unlock the new trophies range from triggering certain combat mechanics to completing the objectives of the latest missions. You will also come across milestone tasks requiring you to locate a set number of Treasure Chests and Origami Birds in Penacony.

It is worth noting that obtaining all the fresh trophies in patch 2.2 might not be possible, as some of them demand the latest characters. Speaking of which, this update features Robin and Boothill as the new playable 5-star units.

All new achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars

Every trophy associated with the Trailblaze Mission falls under the The Rail Unto the Stars category. You can obtain them by completing a specific act or objective during the quest.

Achievement Description/Objectives The Last Tycoon Commune with the Watchmaker: Meet the first Nameless in Penacony. We Will Be Freemen as Our Fathers Were Inherit the Watchmaker’s legacy: Continue the last Nameless’ unfinished journey in Penacony. If We Walk in the Light Embark on a new trailblaze journey as desired: Defeat the Harmonious Choir, Dominicus boss. In the End, We Awaken From Our Dreams Witness the first light of dawn on Penacony: Beat the “Embryo of Philosophy” Sunday. Sincerity Is Eternally the Ultimate Make peace with the Penacony’s custodian of justice: Persuade Argenti in Superstar Showdown. The Ultimate is Eternal Sincerity Defeat Penacony’s custodian of justice: Defeat Argenti in Superstar Showdown.

All new achievements under Eager for Battle

Eager for Battle contains all achievements that are related to combat or its associated mechanics. These trophies can involve defeating new enemies or fulfilling a battle condition with your characters.

Achievement Description/Objectives JACKPOT! Trigger Dreamjolt Troupe’s Fortune Seller “Jackpot!” once. Soap Opera While battling “Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords,” have four characters enter the sleeping state. Passion Play Without being knocked down, use a character to take all DMG from “Past Confined and Caged”‘s ability, “Desmios Evangelion.” Ensemble Piece In the first phase of “The Past, Present, and Eternal Show,” make three opponents take turns to become Impresario for one time. One-Act Play In the second phase of “The Past, Present, and Eternal Show,” the enemy uses “Dance for Synchrony” at most once. Literary Fragment Interrupt the Charging of “Present Inebriated in Revelry” after it enters the Charge state. Duration of a Song Listen to Robin’s singing for 10 seconds while she is in her Checking Mode. Pied Piper of Hamelin Attract six or more enemies using Robin’s Technique “Overture of Inebriation.” Ultimate Dance Move! Use the Backup Dancer effect of Trailblazer: Harmony’s Ultimate “All-Out Footlight Parade” to defeat an Elite Enemy. Russian Roulette Using Boothill, accumulate a total of three stacks of Pocket Trickshot within a turn. Workday Without God Break all Echoes of Faded Dreams before The “Harmonious Choir” Great Sunday uses “Volteggiando” or “Tempestoso.” And Then It Is Monday… Accumulate enough Shield to completely block “Embryo of Philosophy” Sunday’s ability, Im Anfang war die Tat.

All new achievements under Moment of Joy

All Moment of Joy achievements require you to complete unique interactions and unusual objectives.

Achievement Description/ Objectives Think Thrice Before Acts After placing Bubble Bridge on the Dream Module, move the Dream Module away without passing through the Bubble Bridge. Going Dutch Let Boothill and Aventurine fight over taking the bill: Activate Boothill’s “Battle Begins: Weakness Break” voice line and Aventurine’s “Skill 1” voice line, in the same battle.

All new achievements under The Memories We Share

The Memories We Share category features the maximum number of achievements. You can obtain these new trophies by completing objectives during exploration and side quests. Some of them are also unlocked by making alternate choices.

Achievement Description/ Objectives Bottling History In the Scorchsand Audition Venue, explore the Four Great Treasures of the soda cellar. The Tale of Syrupy Medicine In the Scorchsand Audition Venue, find the most precious hoard of the soda cellar. Gold and Gear… Clock? In the Scorchsand Audition Venue, uncover the mystery behind Clockie turning rocks into gold. Just A Walking Shadow Listen to the stories of the eight puppets by Penacony Grand Theater’s stage. Unfinished Dream Song Persuade Orla to awaken from the Dreamscape. Just Leave Let Orla and her companions leave. The Birth of Hanu Union In the Brother Hanu’s Great Heist Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir, help all the billboard staff escape. SoulGlad Ambassador Step across all SoulGlad Floor Tiles in all maps in the Bubbly Clockie Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir. The Wonderful Wizard of Dreamville Ensure that all shots perfectly meet the director’s requirements in the Dreamjoy Ascension Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir. Clockie and His Companions Help Dreamjoy Memoir‘s animators produce all of the extra stories. Railboard 100 Collect Robin’s records. Lifeboat Help the SoulGlad who wants to become a superstar. Dreamflux Study Group Build a new home for the vagrants. Angel’s Murmur Witness the end of Emanator of Cans. The Feather He Dropped Help Robin find clues about Sunday. Permanent Boarding Pass In Dreamflux Reef, ride the Spheroid to the mysterious station. Anyway, It’s Cool In Dreamflux Reef, find seven special manhole covers. Where Splendor Meets Sorrow In Dreamflux Reef, find Clockie’s traces in the elevator shaft. Temporal Wonder Complete “Once Upon a Dreamville…” Adventure Mission. Whispers of the Past Complete the editing work of all endings in Dreamjoy Memoir. Dreamscape Top 100 In Dreamjoy Memoir‘s Anthology, reach an Audience Score of 2000. Emotions Beyond the Lens All three Audience Emotions reach at least 50 simultaneously in Dreamjoy Memoir. The Lost Generation Enter a special story branch in Dreamjoy Memoir. High-Budget Movie In Dreamjoy Memoir, obtain at least three Time Dice, “6”, in the same turn. Natural 0 Roll When conducting the test screening in Dreamjoy Memoir, all the required Emotions perfectly match the review criteria. Rail Road, Take Me Home In Dreamflux Reef, enter A Child’s Dream through the Watchmaker’s dream bubble. Boxes and Ladders In Dreamflux Reef, climb the mountain made from wooden boxes. Waiting for Godot Patiently wait for the arrival of the ghost train. An Afternoon’s Worth of Sitting In Dreamflux Reef, enjoy a brief moment of respite on the couch. City of Love Help the Billboard Hurrylove to pass a message to its lover.

All new achievements under Fathom the Unfathomable

Lastly, Fathom the Unfathomable mostly contains the most unique and challenging set of objectives. However, you might end up completing them naturally.

Achievement Description/ Objectives Elysian Balloon In Dreamflux Reef, break the special Boss Stone balloon. Second Balloon Eruption In Scorchsand Audition Venue, break the special Boss Stone balloon. A Post-Balloon Odyssey In Penacony Grand Theater, break the special Boss Stone balloon. New Penacony Dreams Open 300 Treasures in Penacony. Blood Sugar Highs In Scorchsand Audition Venue, eat all the SoulGlad items in the Fast & Furynuts challenge. Chirp… I Can’t Move Anymore Help 100 Origami Birds return to the Great Tree. Audition Funhouse Discover any hidden challenge on the Audition Shuttle interface. Audition Rizzler Successfully triggered a total of six Audition Shuttle hidden challenges. Disqualified! In Audition Plaza, break all Boss Stone balloons. First Blood Complete the Hanu Wars challenge for the first time. Wolflike Rebound every piece of Boss Stone’s coins in any “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages. Old Wolf Homecoming Complete all “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages. Like a Wolf Arrives! Defeat Boss Stone in any “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages without rebounding any coin attacks. Fifteenth Blood Flawlessly complete all Hanu Wars challenges. Armor-Piercing Bullet Hit seven targets with a single shot in Hanu Wars. The Crocodile Enemy Defeat Steely Gator in the final stage of Hanu’s Adventure. Goodbye, Hanunue Obtain all Hanu’s Adventure story books. Final Blood Hit all targets for the first time in Hanu Wars. Hanu’s Legacy In the Festivity Auditions’ Gunfire Trial, find all hidden Treasures. Za Warudo! In the Hanu Wars, hit 20 targets using Clock Time. Saturation Bombing Defeat #1 of Boss Stone’s minions at once in a Hanu’s Adventure stage. In the Name of The Family Help Family members retrieve all the stolen goods.

