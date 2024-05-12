Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Warp Trotter and Lordly Trashcan locations

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update has released three new maps in Penacony, and exploring them can lead you to six new Lordly Trashcan puzzles and two Warp Trotters. However, it is important to note that some areas are locked behind the Trailblazer and Adventure Missions, so it is advised that you finish them first. Completing each Lordly Trashcan challenge will give you 20 Stellar Jades, and defeating the Trotters will grant you 60 Stellar Jades each.

This article will cover the locations of all the new Warp Trotters and Lordly Trashcans in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

All two new Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Warp Trotter #1

Talk to Mr. Soda #1 in the first stage of the Audition Venue (Image via HoYoverse)

One Warp Trotter can be found in the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue. To access it, you must complete the Scorchsand Vacation mission in Honkai Star Rail and unlock the Audition Venue. Next, head to the Action Challenge area in the first stage of the Audition Venue and talk to Mr. Soda #1.

Return to the main Audition Venue area using the Calyx (Crimson): Bud of The Hunt and interact with the Audition Shuttle. Next, solve the Festival Wiki puzzle by tapping the circle in the middle once, followed by three taps on the key, and twice on the outermost ring.

Warp Trotter in stage one area (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, go to the other side of the map and defeat the Warp Trotter to obtain 60 Stellar Jades.

Warp Trotter #2

Warp Trotter in Penacony Grand Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

To the second Warp Trotter, teleport to the Space Anchor in the middle of the Penacony Grand Theater and climb the stairs behind you.

All six Lordly Trashcan locations in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Lordly Trashcan #1

Investigate the bench on Dreamflux Reef F1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Space Anchor on F1 of Dreamflux Reef and turn around before heading to your right. Keep moving forward and investigate the bench at the end. Finally, pick the following options to avoid fighting the Lordly Trashcan:

It's not a ghost, is it... Please tell me how to get out of here. It's all thanks to you...

Lordly Trashcan #2

Another Lordly Trashcan in Dreamflux Reef (Image via HoYoverse)

Switch to F2 of Dreamflux Reef and teleport to the Space Anchor near the Origami Bird icon on the map before heading southwest to find the second Lordly Trashcan. Select the following options to obtain 20 Stellar Jade rewards in Honkai Star Rail:

Helping people out? Build a trash depot!

Lordly Trashcan #3

Lordly Trashcan in Penacony Grand Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Lordly Trashcan is located in the Penacony Grand Theater. Teleport to the southwest Space Anchor and head south. Here are the correct answers for the Lordly Trashcan:

Oh! Embrace Order! No Sundays!

Lordly Trashcan #4

Lordly Trashcan location in Penacony Grand Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

Travel to the southeast Space Anchor in the Penacony Grand Theater and head straight to find another Lordly Trashcan in the middle of the stairs. Select these options to avoid a battle:

I don't have anything to spare either. It's just rumors.

Lordly Trashcan #5 and #6

Talk to Mr. Soda #2 in the first stage (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two Lordly Trashcans in SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue. Once you complete the Scorchsand Vacation mission in Honkai Star Rail, head to the Action Challenge area in the first stage of the Audition Venue and talk to Mr. Soda #2.

Use the Calyx (Crimson): Bud of The Hunt in Dreamflux Reef to return to the main Audition Venue and start the Audition Shuttle. Then solve the Festive Wiki puzzle by tapping on the key twice, followed by two taps on the circle in the middle, and one tap on the flat ring.

Interact with the Lordly Trashcans (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, interact with the Lordly Trashcans at the other end of the map and select the following options:

Yeah, curse The Family! (Give the money and take the goods).

This will complete the challenge and you will receive 40 Stellar Jades.

