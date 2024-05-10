Honkai Star Rail Dreamflux Reef treasure chest locations

Finding the Dreamflux Reef treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail is something you can do in Penacony if you want to maintain a complete progression for this fourth explorable world. The new area was introduced with the 2.2 update, and it unveils the true form of the Dreamscape. Nevertheless, you will find it easy to navigate around since the map is fairly linear.

That said, this article will further help you locate all the treasure chests in every nook and cranny of Honkai Star Rail’s Dreamflux Reef. We have also detailed the location of the Lordly Trashcans you can defeat along the way.

All Honkai Star Rail Dreamflux Reef Chest locations

The Honka Star Rail 2.2 update brought along the Dreamflux Reef map, which has two floors. Here is the optimal route to locate the 17 treasure chests and two Lordly Trashcans in the area.

All treasure chests in Dreamflux Reef’s first floor

Location of all treasure chests in Dreamflux Reef’s first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Teleport to Narrow Alley and head south. Turn right to spot the first chest near the wooden cartons.

: Teleport to Narrow Alley and head south. Turn right to spot the first chest near the wooden cartons. Location 2 (Lordly Trashcan): At the previous location, you will also find a few purple bubbles. Interact with them and choose the second option every time to avoid picking a fight.

(Lordly Trashcan): At the previous location, you will also find a few purple bubbles. Interact with them and choose the second option every time to avoid picking a fight. Location 3 : Head north and take a right turn after the first set of stairs to locate the chest.

: Head north and take a right turn after the first set of stairs to locate the chest. Location 4 : Follow the same path and enter the ally to your right to open the fourth treasure.

: Follow the same path and enter the ally to your right to open the fourth treasure. Location 5: Walk forward and take the next right turn to find this chest.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Dreamflux Reef Origami Bird locations.

All treasure chests in Dreamflux Reef’s second floor

Locations of all treasure chests in Dreamflux Reef’s second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : This chest is located south of the Timeplit Square Space Anchor.

: This chest is located south of the Timeplit Square Space Anchor. Location 2 : Climb down the staircase located west of the teleporter to find this treasure.

: Climb down the staircase located west of the teleporter to find this treasure. Location 3 : Head northwest of the Space Anchor to open the third chest.

: Head northwest of the Space Anchor to open the third chest. Location 4 : You can access the treasure chest from Jessie’s Snack.

: You can access the treasure chest from Jessie’s Snack. Location 5 : From the third location, head south-west to locate this chest.

: From the third location, head south-west to locate this chest. Location 6 : Located south of Kirk’s toy shop, near the group of City Vagrants.

: Located south of Kirk’s toy shop, near the group of City Vagrants. Location 7 (Lordly Trashcan): You can find this Lordly Trashcan by walking a few steps to the west from the previous location. Choose the last option for each question to avoid the battle.

(Lordly Trashcan): You can find this Lordly Trashcan by walking a few steps to the west from the previous location. Choose the last option for each question to avoid the battle. Location 8 : The eighth treasure chest is located near the Bygoneville Space Anchor.

: The eighth treasure chest is located near the Bygoneville Space Anchor. Location 9 : You can find this casket south of the Dr. Blues “Great Tree.”

: You can find this casket south of the Dr. Blues “Great Tree.” Location 10 : Head to the nearest Signpost and interact to spend some Aideen Tokens. Now, board the Spheroid to The Rooftop to locate the treasure.

: Head to the nearest Signpost and interact to spend some Aideen Tokens. Now, board the Spheroid to The Rooftop to locate the treasure. Location 11 : Teleport to Slumbertown. You will find the chest in the small passage near the Space Anchor.

: Teleport to Slumbertown. You will find the chest in the small passage near the Space Anchor. Location 12 : Walk down the stairs next to the teleporter to open the twelfth chest in Dreamflux Reef’s second floor.

: Walk down the stairs next to the teleporter to open the twelfth chest in Dreamflux Reef’s second floor. Location 13 : Teleport to A Child’s Moonlight Space Anchor and turn south to locate this Basic Treasure.

: Teleport to A Child’s Moonlight Space Anchor and turn south to locate this Basic Treasure. Location 14 : Continue walking south to locate the final chest of this batch.

: Continue walking south to locate the final chest of this batch. Location 15: Head to the balcony on the extreme north to set free the final Origami Bird.

