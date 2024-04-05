 All Penacony Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail

Warp Trotters are pig-like enemies from the Cosmos faction in Honkai Star Rail that you can usually find in random locations on the map. These cute little creatures are harmless and can easily get scared, and they try to flee when they detect a presence. However, you can obtain free rewards, such as Stellar Jades, by defeating the Warp Trotters. Luckily, you can find five of them in Penacony.

This article will cover the locations of all Warp Trotters in Penacony and briefly explain how you can get to them in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: All 5 Warp Trotter locations in Penacony

Warp Trotter #1

Dream's Edge Warp Trotter location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Warp Trotter in the southeast part of the Dream's Edge map. To get there, teleport to the southern Space Anchor and head east. This location can only be unlocked after completing the Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne Trailblaze Mission.

It is also worth adding that this is one of the locations you visit during your hangout with Firefly in Honkai Star Rail.

Warp Trotter #2

Warp Trotter in A Child's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Warp Trotter can be found in the northernmost part of A Child's Dream map. Note that this creature will spawn in this location only after you've completed the Through a Glass Darkly Trailblaze Mission.

Warp Trotter #3

Look behind the elevator (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the next Warp Trotter on F3 of The Reverie (Dreamscape). Start by teleporting to the Dreamscape Lobby Space Anchor in F1 and use the nearby elevator to get to the VIP floor (F3). Finally, go around the lift to find the creature and attack it before it flees.

Warp Trotter #4

You can find the creature in the hallway (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth Warp Trotter is also located in The Reverie (Dreamscape). Warp to the northwest Space Anchor on F1 and head south. You will find the creature roaming around in the hallway.

Warp Trotter #5

A Trotter in the Sandpit (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth Warp Trotter in Penacony can be found in Dewlight Pavilion's Sandpit in Honkai Star Rail. Head to the center of the map and use the Bubble Pinball Machine to get to the rooftop before heading to your right to find the little creature. Once again, attack it before it runs away.

Defeating all five Warp Trotters will reward you with 300 Stellar Jades.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail guides and updates.