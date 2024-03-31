Dewlight Pavilion Lordly Trashcan locations in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has released a new location in Penacony called the Dewlight Pavilion, where you can find two Lordly Trashcans. Both are placed in locations that are fairly easy to miss, so finding these enemies can be a little tricky. Upon interacting with them, these Lordly Trashcans will ask you two questions each, and answering them correctly will reward you with a total of 40 Stellar Jades. However, if you give the wrong answer you must defeat them in a fight to obtain the rewards.

This article will cover the locations of the two Lordly Trashcans in Penacony's Dewlight Pavilion and provide the correct answers to all their questions in Honkai Star Rail.

All Dewlight Pavilion Lordly Trashcan locations and answers in Honkai Star Rail

Lordly Trashcan #1

Location of the first Lordly Trashcan in Dewlight Pavilion (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to Dreammaster Hall where the City Sandpit is located. Next, head northwest and pass through the door to find the first Lordly Trashcan beside the bookshelf behind the stairs.

Stern Bucket (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's the list of questions and answers if you wish to avoid fighting Stern Bucket:

Question 1: What's the appropriate thing to do when you're giving directions to a guest?

Answer: I'll keep my fingers together and point in the right direction with the tip of my palm.

Question 2: Imagine the VIP of The Family raising a toast to everyone, including you. How would you respond?

Answer: I'd lower my glass when clinking it with theirs.

You will receive 20 Stellar Jades as a reward for completing this challenge in Honkai Star Rail.

Lordly Trashcan #2

Location of the second Lordly Trashcan in Dewlight Pavilion (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the City Sandpit in Dewlight Pavilion to find the second Lordly Trashcan. Once you're in, head left from the Space Anchor and keep going straight. You will find the second Lordly Trashcan near a Fire Hydrant.

Enthusiastic Bucket (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the correct answers to Enthusiastic Bucket's questions:

Question 1: What would you do if you caught someone damaging public property on the streets?

Answer: Teach the person a lesson with my baseball bat.

Question 2: If a Dreamchaser messed up the Charmony Festival due to an unintentional mistake, what would you do?

Answer: We need to beat them up until they promise to never repeat the mistake!

Answering both questions correctly will reward you with another 20 Stellar Jade rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail guides and updates.