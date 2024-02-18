Honkai Star Rail Lordly Trashcan locations and rewards in Penacony

Lordly Trashcans are a new type of enemy in Honkai Star Rail that you can find in the four available maps of the Penacony region. The land of festivities holds many bizarre adventures for the Trailblazer, and these are among the many new weird foes you will encounter. They are extremely strong and can knock out your party quickly if you aren't careful enough.

You can find eight Lordly Trashcans throughout Penacony, and this article will cover all the locations where you can find them.

Locations of all Lordly Trashcans in Honkai Star Rail and rewards for defeating them

Lordly Trashcans are almost identical to normal ones (Image via Hoyoverse)

Lordly Trashcans can be found across the Dreamscape maps in Honkai Star Rail's new Penacony region. These powerful foes take less damage but deal a lot more to your team. Once you deplete their toughness bar, they will retreat, and you will get the rewards.

You can also solve their riddles to obtain the rewards without any fight.

Here are the locations and riddle answers to all the Trashcans you will find in Penacony:

Jack Trashcan (Golden Hour)

First Lordly Trashcan's location (Image via Hoyoverse)

This Lordly Trashcan is located in the Golden Hour section of the map. Take the Reverie Hotel Space Anchor and go left. You will be able to spot the Jack Trashcan around Hanu's Adventure minigame.

This one is quite powerful and might take you out easily. So, before engaging in combat, you can select the following options to get the rewards:

Are you the king of Trashcans?

You look Majestic and Formidable.

Jack will be satisfied with your answer and give you 20x Stellar Jades.

Bucket of Fortune (Golden Hour)

Second Trashcan in the Golden Hour (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the Clockie Plaza Space Anchor and go right till you reach the position as marked above. You will be able to spot the Bucket of Fortune Trashcan here.

When they ask you a question, answer it by saying, "Wait for a Windfall." You will receive 20x Stellar Jades.

Riddler Trashcan (Dream's Edge)

Riddler Trashcan's location (Image via Hoyoverse)

This Lordly Trashcan is located in Dream's Edge. Teleport to the Front Observation Deck Space Anchor or the Shape of Roast Stagnant Shadow and head north. You will need to make your way across the building using the Dream's Eye to reach the location of the Trashcan.

The Riddler Trashcan will ask you three riddles, and giving one wrong answer will prompt them to attack you. The answers are fairly easy, as all of them are related to Trash. You will receive 20x Stellar Jades no matter how you defeat this Trashcan.

Dreamweaver's Bucket (Dream's Edge)

Dreamweaver's Bucket's location in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the Rooftop Garden Space Anchor in Honkai Star Rail and head right. You will come across another Dream's Eye, which you can use to cross the buildings. Head to the Parking Lot and burst a few balloons, and you will find the Trashcan.

Use the following options as your answer:

More Trashcans

Make it snow

Dreamweaver's Bucket will be satisfied with your answer and give you 20x Stellar Jades.

Philosopher Trashcan (A Child's Dream)

Philosopher Trashcan location (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the Eddying Dreamscape Space Anchor and enter the 3D room. You will also find two Origami Birds in Honkai Star Rail in this location. Go left and take the Bubble Charge to create a Bubble Bridge. Keep heading down the path till you come across another Bubble station. Take the charge and use it to open a bridge to your left. You will find the Lordly Trashcan waiting for you.

The Philosophical Trashcan can also be defeated without engaging it in combat. Select "A Trashcan's life is Meaningless," and it will give you 20x Stellar Jades.

Low-Esteemed Trashcan (A Child's Dream)

Low esteemed Trashcan's location in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the Corridor of Memories Space Anchor and head to the small room as marked in the image above. You will be able to spot the Low-Esteemed Trashcan fairly easily.

Select the following options to defeat it without a fight:

You are not a basket case

You are but a piece of trash

The Low-Esteemed Trashcan will be satisfied and will give you 20x Stellar Jades.

Bad-math Trashcan (The Reverie Dreamscape)

Location of the Lordly Trashcan (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take The Dreamscape Lobby Space Anchor and use the Elevator. When you are in the VIP area, you will be able to notice the Trashcan sitting immediately to your left.

Here are the options you should choose:

It equals 77

It equals 2

You will receive another 20x Stellar Jades.

Martial Trashcan (The Reverie Dreamscape)

Martial Trashcan location in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

The final Trashcan can be found in the Reverie Dreamscape area. Take the Hostelry Space Anchor and go left through the door. Midway through the stairs, you will find the Martial Trashcan waiting for you. You will have no other choice but to fight them.

Defeat this last Lordly Trashcan to receive 20x Stellar Jades.

You will receive one of the new 2.0 achievements in Honkai Star Rail called Ramesrash II once you successfully defeat all the Lordly Trashcans, which will give you five more Stellar Jades.

