Honkai Star Rail Gallagher kit, abilities, role, and character type leaks

Gallagher is an upcoming 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He is the third 4-star character treading on the Path of Abundance in this space odyssey who wields the power of the Fire element. The community is excited about his release after developer HoYoverse announced him during their drip marketing campaign for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

Trailblazers curious about his abilities, team role, and expected release date in Honkai Star Rail are in the right spot, as this article discusses them in detail.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are highly subject to change.

Everything to know about Gallagher’s abilities and character type in Honkai Star Rail

Gallagher is a Path of Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail who excels in healing allies with his abilities. The list below details his kit:

Basic ATK: Launches an attack that deals fire damage on an adversary.

Launches an attack that deals fire damage on an adversary. Enhanced Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack that deals fire damage and lowers the opponent’s ATK simultaneously for some turns.

Unleashes an attack that deals fire damage and lowers the opponent’s ATK simultaneously for some turns. Skill: Heals a portion of an ally’s HP that scales with his ATK stat.

Heals a portion of an ally’s HP that scales with his ATK stat. Ultimate: Upon activation, simultaneously deals fire damage, enhances his own Basic ATK, and inflicts a debuff on an opponent. The debuff boosts the ally’s Weakness Break damage on the targeted enemy.

One of his talents will heal the active party member that scales with Gallagher’s ATK stat while his ultimate debuff is active. If Gallagher is the one attacking, his Basic ATK will immediately get enhanced, and his allies will get healed. Another one of his talents will also boost his healing effectiveness on allies with significantly low health.

Gallagher’s team role in Honkai Star Rail

Being the third 4-star Abundance character, Gallagher will specialize in healing his team members. Gallagher approaches the battle as an aggressive healer whose abilities require an ally to hit or launch an attack on an opponent to get healed, except for his Skill, which heals an ally upon activation.

In various team compositions, he is strictly a healer who can also deal an adequate amount of Fire damage; therefore, players can also build him as a hybrid character who excels in both fields.

Gallagher’s expected release date in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse has yet to officially disclose Gallagher's release date after his drip marketing campaign post. Following the recent 4-star characters’ release in this title, players can expect him to debut along with the release of the upcoming update.

He will likely be one of the featured 4-star characters of Acheron’s limited-time banner during the first phase of the upcoming version 2.1. The following is a countdown until he makes his debut in this title: