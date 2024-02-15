Honkai Star Rail Dream Ticker puzzle locations and solution

With a ton of playable material, including the Dream Ticker puzzle, the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is now live. To help Clockie, the local mascot of Penacony, players have to complete a riddle in this puzzle. The objective is to move the mirror and link the appropriate pathways to guide Clockie to the gears. Clockie will automatically run toward the gear if you link his position to it.

As of this writing, Honkai Star Rail has fifteen Ticker puzzles. This article will additionally assist players in locating and resolving the Dream Ticker puzzles.

Dream Ticker puzzle locations and solutions in Honkai Star Rail

Along with supporting Clockie, players will also get many goodies in Honkai Star Rail when they solve these puzzles. In the following part, we will discuss the location and solution of all available Dream Ticker puzzles.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 1

Location of Puzzle 1 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Golden Hour F2, located in the map's northern region.

Solution:

Slide the yellow bar downward.

Put the mirror in the center.

Raise the yellow bar.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 2

Location of Puzzle 2 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Golden Hour F2, located in the map's center.

Solution:

Double-click the orange piece.

Turn the mirror to the right.

Make three clicks on the orange piece.

The yellow bar should be moved to the lower left corner.

To access the first gear, click the orange piece once again.

To get the second gear, click the orange piece one more.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 3

Location of Puzzle 3 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Golden Hour (F3) in the center of the map. Compared to the previous two, it is one storey higher.

Solution:

Proceed in the direction of Clockie using the middle yellow bar.

Shift the mirror slightly toward Clockie's direction.

Shift the mirror to the left for the second gear.

Partially move the yellow bar at the bottom to the right.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 4

Location of Puzzle 4 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Golden F2, in the map's northwest region. Climb the stairs to view the map's puzzle icon.

Solution:

Slide the yellow bar on the lower right.

Place the upper yellow bar (where Clockie is waiting) at the bottom of the screen.

Completing the path to the first gear requires moving the lower yellow bar two blocks left.

Slide the yellow bar at the bottom to the right.

Slide the yellow bar at the top to the right.

Slide the lower yellow bar against the mirror to the left.

When the mirror is moved to the left, position the upper yellow bar against the lower one.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 5

Location of Puzzle 5 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Dreams Edge, northeast

Solution:

Make sure the mirror is on the left by clicking on the blue puzzle piece three times.

Position the mirror in the center.

Double-click the blue puzzle piece.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 6

Location of Puzzle 6 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Dream’s Edge, southeast.

Solution:

Double-click the blue piece.

Move the yellow bar one block to the left to access the first gear.

Turn the mirror to the left.

Move the yellow piece against the mirror to the left.

Double-click the blue piece.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 7

Location of Puzzle 7 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Dream's Edge Southwest.

Solution:

Place the mirror as far to the left as you can.

Shift the block to the left as much as you can.

Proceed with the yellow block towards Clockie on the right.

Double-click the orange block.

Select the blue segment located at the center. Clockie will shift into first gear as a result.

Once more, click on the blue piece.

To switch to the second gear, click the orange part.

Re-click on the blue segment in the center.

As much as you can, move the yellow piece on the left.

Make three clicks on the orange piece.

Proceed as far right as possible with the yellow piece on the right.

Press the orange piece once.

As seen in the above image, move the yellow piece on the right against the orange piece.

Place the mirror in the center.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 8

Location of Puzzle 8 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - A Child’s Dream, the map's northern region. To locate it, input the 3D map.

Solution:

Select the orange piece that is closest to Clockie.

To access the first gear, move the yellow bar to the left.

To access the second gear, move the mirror even more to the left.

Once, click the orange piece on the right.

Shift the mirror as far to the left as you can.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 9

Location of Puzzle 9 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - A Child’s Dream, the map's southern region. To locate it, input the 3D map.

Solution:

Slide the yellow piece in the middle to Clockie.

Slide the yellow piece at the bottom to the right.

Transfer the yellow piece in the middle one block to the right.

Move the upper yellow piece (to Clockie) three blocks to the left.

To engage the first gear, move the mirror to the right.

To obtain the second gear piece, move the yellow piece in the middle to the right.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 10

Location of Puzzle 10 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - A Child’s Dream, the area on the map to the northeast. Locate the door into this hallway by entering the 3D map in the center.

Solution:

Double-click the blue piece.

To get the first gear, move the yellow piece down.

Once, click the blue portion.

Place the mirror in the center, slightly to the left.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 11

Location of Puzzle 11 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - The Reverie Dreamscape F1, the map's eastern side.

Solution:

Make three clicks on the blue piece on the upper left.

To get the first gear, move the mirror slightly further to the left.

Make three clicks on the blue piece on the right.

Shift the mirror as far to the left as you can.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 12

Location of Puzzle 12 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - The Reverie Dreamscape F3, the map's eastern side.

Solution:

Select the orange component.

Select the blue component.

To obtain gear one, move the yellow piece to the right.

To obtain the second piece, move the mirror slightly further to the right.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 13

Location of Puzzle 13 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - The Reverie Dreamscape F3, the map's western side.

Solution:

Select the blue component.

To get the first gear piece, move the mirror slightly to the left.

Double-click the orange segment.

Double-click the blue segment to complete.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 14

Location of Puzzle 14 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location- The Reverie Dreamscape F3, the map's northwest side.

Solution:

Make three clicks on the blue piece on the left.

Press the orange segment once.

To access the first gear, click the blue piece on the right three times.

Once, click the blue section on the left.

Shift the mirror to the center, slightly to the left.

Dream Ticker Puzzle 15

Location of Puzzle 15 in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - The Reverie Dreamscape F3, the map's western side. Although it's hidden, users can find this Dream Ticker position somewhere near the teleport.

Solution:

Raise the yellow piece by one block on the left.

Press the orange segment once.

Align the yellow piece on the right with the one on the left, moving it nearly to the left.

Shift the mirror to the center slightly to the left.

After solving all 15 Dream Tickers (except for the special one), players can turn in all the blocks to the Dream Ticker Supervisor in order to receive a special reward.

This concludes the guide for the Ticker Puzzle in Honkai Star Rail 2.0