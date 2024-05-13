Honkai Star Rail 2.3 banners and characters leaked

Several Honkai Star Rail leaks have emerged online following the release of the v2.2 update, which have primarily hinted at the upcoming content. The highlight among them is the patch 2.3 banner character speculations, which were recently posted on Telegram by GuraLover Leaks, a credible third party.

That said, HoYoverse has already showcased Firefly and Jade in an official drip marketing campaign, setting them up to debut in the next update. The latest leaks further present the rerun characters to be featured on the limited-time warp alongside the aforementioned entities.

This article takes a closer look at the v2.3 banner character leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at version 2.3 banner characters

The latest Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak has been on the news, considering it specifies all the banner characters of the patch. Here are their details:

Firefly and Ruan Mei (First phase)

Jade and Argenti (Second phase)

Both Firefly and Jade are set to debut in the version 2.3 banner as playable 5-star characters. As for Ruan Mei and Argenti, they will see their first rerun, provided the leaks are true.

Firefly is officially a Destruction unit that will wield the power of the Fire element. It has been speculated that she has access to an empowered mode, which will enhance her combat prowess significantly, making her a formidable contender in the battle.

In contrast, Jade will join the Quantum roster. She treads on the Erudition Path, which is typically prominent for granting massive AoE damage potential to a character. So, naturally, Jade will also have such property built into her kit.

The leaks have claimed that she has access to an excellent follow-up attack. It is triggered when she obtains a set number of passive charges.

Any player who has played the game for long enough should already know about Ruan Mei and Argenti. The former is a coveted support character in Honkai Star Rail, who can increase the damage penetration of the entire team. Argenti is an excellent DPS in the game, and he shines against multiple enemies in late-game content like Pure Fiction.

