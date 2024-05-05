Honkai Star Rail Firefly kit leaks: Abilities, Traces, Eidolons, and more

Firefly kit leaks have been one of the most talked about topics since HoYoverse revealed her as one of the featured characters in version 2.3 of Honkai Star Rail. People were already excited about her, but the hype has reached new limits with how the latest 2.1 Trailblaze mission ended. Although her debut is still one patch away, reliable leakers have released data-mined information regarding Firefly's kit.

So with the Pandora's box of data-mined information now out, what aspects of the Firefly kit leaks might compel you to save your valuable Stellar Jades for her? Or maybe dip a little bit into your savings and get a few Eidolons?

If you are looking for that information, you have come to the right place as this article lists down the recent Firefly kit leaks.

Note: This article is based on information gathered by reliable leakers on r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks. These might change later down the line so take it with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly kit leaks

Firefly is a 5-star character following the path of Destruction in Honkai Star Rail. She will join the roster of Fire element damage dealers alongside Himeko, Guinaifen, Hook, and Topaz soon. The recent leaks detailed how her kit will work and also gave us a look at her Eidolons that can boost her damage significantly.

Let's dive into the Firefly kit leaks and check out how exactly she will fit in Honkai Star Rail's ever-growing roster.

Firefly Abilities

Basic Attack: Deals single-target fire damage.

Deals single-target fire damage. Skill: Consumes 50% of HP to recover a set amount of ultimate energy and deal AoE fire damage. If the HP is already lower than 50%, the skill will reduce her HP to one instead.

Consumes 50% of HP to recover a set amount of ultimate energy and deal AoE fire damage. If the HP is already lower than 50%, the skill will reduce her HP to one instead. Ultimate: Enters Complete Combustion state which advances her action forward by 100%. Normal Attack and Skill are enhanced and when deals more damage to weakness broken enemies and gains a weakness break efficiency. Her speed will also increase. A countdown will appear when in this state and Firefly/Sam won't be able to use her Ultimate while in the Complete Combustion state.

Enters Complete Combustion state which advances her action forward by 100%. Normal Attack and Skill are enhanced and when deals more damage to weakness broken enemies and gains a weakness break efficiency. Her speed will also increase. A countdown will appear when in this state and Firefly/Sam won't be able to use her Ultimate while in the Complete Combustion state. Talent: Decreases incoming damage and when Firefly's HP falls below 20%, this effect is maximized. In the Complete Combustion state, this maximized effect also gives you Effect Resistance.

Decreases incoming damage and when Firefly's HP falls below 20%, this effect is maximized. In the Complete Combustion state, this maximized effect also gives you Effect Resistance. Technique: Jumps into the air for five seconds and can move without any restriction. This state can be canceled by pressing the Basic Attack. After five seconds, Firefly/Sam will descend upon enemies. During combat, this will plant a Fire weakness on enemies with each wave which will last for two turns.

Firefly Traces

Here are her passives and traces according to the recent Firefly kit leaks:

Trace 1: Reduces the Toughness of enemies without Fire weakness.

Reduces the Toughness of enemies without Fire weakness. Trace 2 : Increases Firefly/Sam's Break Efficiency for every 100 attack stat that exceeds over 2400.

: Increases Firefly/Sam's Break Efficiency for every 100 attack stat that exceeds over 2400. Trace 3: Firefly/Sam gains can ignore 30%/40% of the target's DEF when her Break Efficiency is greater than or equal to 250%/360% in the Complete Combustion state.

Firefly Eidolons

This part for Firefly kit leaks will exclude Firefly's third and fifth Eidolons as they provide additional levels to Basic Attack, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent levels.

Eidolon 1 : Ignores 15% of the target's DEF. When you use Enhanced Skill, it will not consume Skill Points.

: Ignores 15% of the target's DEF. When you use Enhanced Skill, it will not consume Skill Points. Eidolon 2: When the Enhanced Skill or Basic Attack defeats an enemy or breaks their weakness, Firefly immediately gains a turn. This effect will trigger every 1 turn.

When the Enhanced Skill or Basic Attack defeats an enemy or breaks their weakness, Firefly immediately gains a turn. This effect will trigger every 1 turn. Eidolon 4: Firefly/ Sam will not get Crowd Controlled while in Complete Combustion state. This effect can be triggered two times per Complete Combustion state.

Firefly/ Sam will not get Crowd Controlled while in Complete Combustion state. This effect can be triggered two times per Complete Combustion state. Eidolon 6: Increases her RES PEN by 12% while in Complete Combustion state. Her Enhanced Basic Attack and Skill will also gain additional Break Efficiency.

Firefly will be released alongside Jade in Honkai Star Rail's 2.3 update. We will receive more information during the 2.3 Special Program that will go live during the second half of the upcoming 2.2 patch.