How to play Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, stats priority, and more

Gallagher has now officially joined the playable roster thanks to the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. As an accessible 4-star unit from the Abundance Path, he has a lot to prove as his abilities differ slightly from the conventional healers fans have seen thus far. The security guard for the Bloodhound Family is here to guide Trailblazers on difficult journeys while protecting them.

This article discusses how to play Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail. It covers the best teams suited for him, his playstyle, and the stats players should prioritize when building him.

A Detailed Guide to play Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, stats priority, and more

Gallagher, a 4-star healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Gallagher, a 4-Star Fire character of the Abundance Path is an offensive supporter and healer. To fully utilize his skills, players must focus on his attack and Break-Effect stats. His strength scales off the Attack and Break Effect. An ally gets directly healed by his skill for a set amount of HP.

His Ultimate strikes all opponents with Fire damage, putting them in the Besotted state, a unique condition that amplifies the damage from Break attacks and restores health for attacking teammates. His next Basic Attack also becomes a devastating blow that lessens the opponent's attack power when he uses his Ultimate. Besotted can affect all adversaries even with his Technique, Artisan Elixir.

Is Gallagher worth building in Honkai Star Rail?

The newest healer in-game who has the Fire element (Image via HoYoverse)

He is a great addition for those looking to bolster their team with a dependable Support unit. This character has a specific technique for maintaining the health of teammates. Enemies who are Besotted suffer a debuff from this healer. Meanwhile, allies who attack an adversary while under the influence of Besotted not only deal damage to the enemy but also heal themselves.

He can provide strategic advantages for two basic team configurations. Firstly, his Besotted debuff can greatly increase the efficacy of characters if a team relies on them. Secondly, he is a great option if a group needs a consistent healer to keep everyone healthy due to his sustainabilities.

Best Gallagher teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Some of the best Gallagher teams are as follows:

1) Acheron + Kafka + Black Swan + Gallagher

One of the best teams for the newest healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being an Abundance character, Gallagher is an excellent ally for Acheron because of his improved Basic Attack and Ultimate debuffs, which help her reclaim her powerful Ultimate more quickly. To help Acheron even more, Kafka and Black Swan are ideal teammates.

Her damage is increased by Black Swan's debuffs and DoT, while Kafka provides pure DoT and serves as an additional damage provider.

The new healer's frequent Basic Attacks set off Kafka's counterattacks, resulting in an amazing team synergy that speeds up Acheron's Ultimate and increases damage output overall.

2) Acheron + Pela + Guinaifen + Gallagher

One of the best teams for the newest healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron and the new healer work best when their energy regeneration rates are high. Since his debuff depends on his Ultimate, equip Light Cones such as Post-Op Conversation, Echoes of the Coffin, and Night of Fright, and use an Energy Regeneration Link Rope.

Another de-buffer, Pela, gains from this as well, however, her Ultimate is more easily accessible due to her reduced Energy cost. Meanwhile, Guinaifen supports the team with DoT Fire damage. Furthermore, speed should be the priority for the entire team, especially the debuffers. The speed buff can boost Acheron's debuff stacking by aiming for a minimum speed of 140, ideally up to 160.

3) Xueyi + Ruan Mei + Pela + Gallagher

One of the best teams for the newest healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The objective behind this team setup in Honkai Star Rail is to have both Gallagher and Xueyi benefit from Ruan Mei's Break Efficiency boost, while Pela is present due to her versatile AoE DEF decrease. Although this team isn't entirely reliant on Crit and ATK%, Pela's AoE DEF break boosts their damage while the new healer and Xueyi destroy enemies' Toughness.

He can offer consistent healing throughout the battle and works with Ruan Mei to help Xueyi break Toughness faster. In this team comp, Xueyi operates as a hyper carry, dealing massive damage while shattering everyone's Toughness with the support of all the buffs she receives.

4) Jingliu + Ruan Mei + Blade + Gallagher

One of the best teams for the newest healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is a perfect partner for Jingliu since she works best in a team with high Max HP and turns it into fuel for her next attack. The former benefits from Jingliu's HP consumption, by giving her a vast pool of HP to consume. Gallagher and Ruan Mei are a great support for the team, despite not being direct damage dealers.

So, players can build the Support unit based on Max HP rather than ATK, which will eventually help Jingliu. As a Harmony unit, Ruan Mei improves everyone's performance, particularly Break Effect, and Gallagher provides constant healing and breaks foes' Toughness with his support.

How to get Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail?

Gallagher is one of the newest 4-star healers who debuted in version 2.1 of Star Rail along with Acheron. Currently, he can be summoned from the Permanent Warp banner, or in the upcoming character banners.

Gallagher’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail

Trace priority for the new healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Gallagher's Traces are mentioned in the following part of the article:

Normal Basic Attack (Corkage Fee) - Provides Fire damage equal to half of his attack to a single adversary.

Provides Fire damage equal to half of his attack to a single adversary. Enhanced Basic Attack (Nectar Blitz) - The new healer can deal Fire damage equal to 125% of his attack to one enemy and this enemy's attack is reduced by 10% for two turns.

The new healer can deal Fire damage equal to 125% of his attack to one enemy and this enemy's attack is reduced by 10% for two turns. Skill (Special Brew) - Gallagher grants 200 HP to one ally.

Gallagher grants 200 HP to one ally. Ultimate (Champagne Etiquette) - All opponents are affected by Besotted by Gallagher, a two-turn effect. He simultaneously upgrades his next Basic Attack to Nectar Blitz and deals Fire damage to all foes equal to 75% of his attack.

All opponents are affected by Besotted by Gallagher, a two-turn effect. He simultaneously upgrades his next Basic Attack to Nectar Blitz and deals Fire damage to all foes equal to 75% of his attack. Talent (Tipsy Tussle) - When an ally attacks a target that is Besotted, the attacker gains 80 HP healing, and the attacker's break damage is increased by 6%.

When an ally attacks a target that is Besotted, the attacker gains 80 HP healing, and the attacker's break damage is increased by 6%. Technique (Artisan Elixir) - The new healer strikes the adversary immediately, dealing Fire damage to all foes equal to 50% of his attack and inflicting Besotted, a two-turn effect, to all foes.

The new healer strikes the adversary immediately, dealing Fire damage to all foes equal to 50% of his attack and inflicting Besotted, a two-turn effect, to all foes. Bonus Trace 1 (Novel Concoction) - Enhances his Outgoing Healing by 50% of his Break Effect, with a maximum boost of 75%.

Enhances his Outgoing Healing by 50% of his Break Effect, with a maximum boost of 75%. Bonus Trace 2 (Organic Yeast) - Utilizes his Ultimate to instantly advance Gallagher's Action Forward by 100%.

Utilizes his Ultimate to instantly advance Gallagher's Action Forward by 100%. Bonus Trace 3 (Bottoms Up) - The HP Restore effect of Gallagher's talent for this attack also affects other teammates when he uses Nectar Blitz to target enemies that are in the Besotted condition.

Trace priorities should be:

Ultimate>Skill>Talent>Basic attack.

Gallagher’s Eidolon levels in Honkai Star Rail with major gameplay changes

The newest healer's Eidolons in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can obtain his Eidolon by acquiring replicas from his banners. Gamers can unlock Eidolon levels and each upgrade enhances a passive ability or an attack that already exists.

All of Gallagher's Eidolons are as follows:

Salty Dog (E1) - When he engages in combat, his energy regeneration increases by 20, and his effect resistance increases by 50%.

When he engages in combat, his energy regeneration increases by 20, and his effect resistance increases by 50%. Lion's Tail (E2) - One debuff from a target ally is removed by the healer's Skill. Furthermore, Effect Resistance is raised by 30% for two turns.

- One debuff from a target ally is removed by the healer's Skill. Furthermore, Effect Resistance is raised by 30% for two turns. Corpse Reviver (E3) - Increases his Basic Attack level by one, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 10, and his Skill level by two, up to a maximum Upgrade Level of 15.

Increases his Basic Attack level by one, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 10, and his Skill level by two, up to a maximum Upgrade Level of 15. Last Word (E4) - The Besotted state caused by his Ultimate has an extended turn duration of one turn.

- The Besotted state caused by his Ultimate has an extended turn duration of one turn. Death in the Afternoon (E5) - Increases his Ultimate and Talent by two levels, up to a maximum Upgrade Level of 15.

- Increases his Ultimate and Talent by two levels, up to a maximum Upgrade Level of 15. Blood and Sand (E6) - Increases the healer's Weakness Break Efficiency by 20% and his Break Effect by 20%.

Best Gallagher build in Honkai Star Rail

Best 5-Star Light Cone

Echoes of the Coffin, 5-star Light Cone option for the new healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Echoes of the Coffin is undoubtedly the best 5-star Lightcone for the new healer in Honkai Star Rail. The passive boosts the wearer's attack power by 24% and allows them to restore energy up to three times for each enemy target they defeat. Gallagher should be able to easily trigger the regeneration effect because his Ultimate can hit many opponents. Speaking of Ultimate, once the user triggers the ability, Echoes of the Coffin gives 12 SPD to all allies.

Best 4-Star Light Cone

What Is Real? A 4-star Light Cone option for the new healer (Image via HoYoverse)

What Is Real? is undoubtedly the best 4-star Lightcone for the new healer in Honkai Star Rail. In exchange for some Lucent Afterglow, players can obtain the Light Cone for him from the Light Cone Minifest Store. After launching a Basic ATK, the equipping character's HP is restored by this 4-star equipment, which also offers a 24% Break Effect.

However, he benefits greatly from these effects because his Break Effect causes him to get more Outgoing Healing. He will also be able to self-heal from his improved basic attacks while the Light Cone is active.

Best Relics for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

Echoes of the Coffin, a relic set in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The best set for him is the "Thief of Shooting Meteor" Relic set, which offers the following advantages:

2-Piece Bonus: There is a 16% increase in the break effect.

There is a 16% increase in the break effect. 4-Piece Bonus: The wearer gains the Break Effect by 16%. Replenishes 3 energy following the use of weakness Break damage to an opponent.

This is a good choice for the new healer, as he can obtain up to 32% Break Effect with this Relics setup. This will be more beneficial to him than the 2-piece effect of Passerby of Wandering Cloud because his healing scales from the Break Effect. He thereby receives an extra 16% in Outgoing Healing.

Best Planar Ornaments for the new healer in Honkai Star Rail

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, a Planar Ornament set in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry is the ideal ornament set for him.

2-Piece Bonus: Increases the Break Effect of the wearer by 16%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 145 or above, their Break Effect increases by an extra 20%.

With its additional 36% Break Effect, which leads to an 18% increase in Outgoing healing, this Planar Ornament is a great choice for him when building relics. The Thief of Shooting Meteor Relics combination can increase his Outgoing Healing by up to 34%.

What are the best stats for the new healer in Honkai Star Rail?

Gallagher's main strengths are his ATK 529 and Break Effect, even though he has base stats like SPD 98, DEF 441, and HP 1305. These stats are essential to his kit as he strengthens allies when the opponents are broken. Furthermore, Gallagher uses his attack to heal himself and his teammates.

