In every major patch, HoYoverse, the developer of Honkai Star Rail publishes several events for the Trailblazers to complete. Players can easily earn many freebies such as Stellar Jades and in-game materials from the event by completing various challenges. In the ongoing patch, the developer has announced the release of the Tides of War event in the title.

If you are wondering how to complete the challenge that the event offers, you’re in the right place as this article lists a detailed guide for the Tides of War event in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail Tides of War event guide and rewards

The Tides of War event in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will be released in this turn-based gacha game on April 13, 2024, at 12:00 (server time) and will be available till May 06, 2024, at 03:59 (server time). Players must complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo VI – Silent Galaxy” to participate in the event.

The details and rules of the Tides of War event are detailed in the section below:

The event will feature six different stages that will unlock daily.

In each stage, you will have to defeat three waves of boss enemies within six cycles. The non-boss enemies will continuously spawn.

Each stage has a Grit Mechanic, that once activated, quickly gathers Grit Value and increases the Grit Phase.

Each time the Grit Phase is increased, an additional Support Function will be triggered and you can obtain various Stage Buffs.

After you enter Grit Phase four: Might Unleashed, you will acquire powerful Stage Buffs that will assist you defeat the adversaries easily.

If you have any Cycles left after clearing the level, you will receive a better rating based on how many cycles you have left.

Upon completing all the challenges of the Tides of War event you will be bestowed with various rewards including Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guide, Credits, Relic Remains, Tracks of Destiny, Refined Aether, and Lost Crystals.

Keep in mind that when you defeat adversaries while participating in this event, you will regain 50% of the original energy that you normally obtain from battles. Furthermore, you can attempt each stage with trial characters, and increasing the Equilibrium level will affect the opponent's levels.

