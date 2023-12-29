Honkai Star Rail Xueyi official kit, abilities, and more explained

Xueyi, the brand new 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail, has debuted along with the version 1.6 update. Treading on the Path of Destruction allows her to deal significant quantum damage to adjacent enemies while lowering their toughness. As Xueyi’s kit is unique, she can easily fit into various team compositions in this space odyssey.

This article will detail Xueyi’s official kit, abilities, and Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Everything to know about Xueyi’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

Xueyi's official Trace tree (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list should help players comprehend every aspect of Xueyi’s abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK (Mara-Sunder Awl): Unleashes an attack dealing Quantum damage to an opponent.

Unleashes an attack dealing Quantum damage to an opponent. Skill (Iniquity Obliteration): Deals quantum damage to three adjacent enemies.

Deals quantum damage to three adjacent enemies. Ultimate (Divine Castigation): Upon activation, deals Quantum damage to a single adversary. The attack ignores Weakness Types and reduces the opponent’s toughness. When the enemy's Weakness is broken, the Quantum Weakness Break effect will start. Moreover, the damage dealt by this attack increases in proportion to the opponent's decreased toughness.

Upon activation, deals Quantum damage to a single adversary. The attack ignores Weakness Types and reduces the opponent’s toughness. When the enemy's Weakness is broken, the Quantum Weakness Break effect will start. Moreover, the damage dealt by this attack increases in proportion to the opponent's decreased toughness. Talent (Karmic Perpetuation): When Xueyi’s allies lower enemy toughness, she gains a stack of Karma. Karma can be stacked up to eight times. Xueyi consumes all stacks when the Karma stacks reach the maximum number and unleashes a follow-up attack, which deals Quantum damage to a single enemy. Karma stacks will not be added by the subsequent attack.

When Xueyi’s allies lower enemy toughness, she gains a stack of Karma. Karma can be stacked up to eight times. Xueyi consumes all stacks when the Karma stacks reach the maximum number and unleashes a follow-up attack, which deals Quantum damage to a single enemy. Karma stacks will not be added by the subsequent attack. Technique (Summary Execution): Attacks the closest enemy instantly. After entering battle, deals Quantum damage to all opponents. The damage scales with Xueyi’s ATK stat.

Xueyi’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Xueyi's official Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (Dvesha, Inhibited): Boosts the Talent’s follow-up attack damage by 40 percent.

Boosts the Talent’s follow-up attack damage by 40 percent. Eidolon two (Klesha Breached): Regardless of the type of weaknesses, Talent's follow-up attack reduces the opponent's toughness and restores Xueyi's HP by 5% of her maximum HP simultaneously. The Quantum Break effect activates upon breaking Weakness.

Regardless of the type of weaknesses, Talent's follow-up attack reduces the opponent's toughness and restores Xueyi's HP by 5% of her maximum HP simultaneously. The Quantum Break effect activates upon breaking Weakness. Eidolon three (Duḥkha, Ceased): Boosts Xueyi’s Skill level by two, up to a maximum level of 15, and her Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum level of 10.

Boosts Xueyi’s Skill level by two, up to a maximum level of 15, and her Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum level of 10. Eidolon four (Karma, Severed): Increases Break Effect by 40 percent when using Ultimate.

Increases Break Effect by 40 percent when using Ultimate. Eidolon five (Deva, Enthralled): Increases Ultimate and Talent level by two, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Increases Ultimate and Talent level by two, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Eidolon six (Saṃsāra, Mastered): The Karma stack limit decreases to six.

This is all you need to know about Xueyi’s official kit and Eidolons.