Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks detail at Xueyi character ascension materials

Xueyi is an upcoming four-star character in Honkai Star Rail scheduled for release in version 1.6. She wields the power of the Quantum element and hails from the Path of Destruction. Xueyi is set to release during the second phase of v1.6 as a featured four-star character of Dr. Ratio and Kafka’s limited-time banner.

Players are eagerly anticipating her release so they can build and play with her, thanks to the well-placed drip marketing announcement. This article covers every material required to level up Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take every speculation with a grain of salt.

What are Xueyi’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Players must level up Xueyi to the maximum level to unleash her true potential. Below is a list that contains all the materials to ascend her:

826,200 Credits

12x Extinguished Core

13x Glimmering Core

12x Squirming Core

50x Nail of the Ape

290x Traveler’s Guide or 1160x Adventure Log

The Shape of Abomination Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

You can acquire Extinguished, Glimmering, and Squirming Cores by defeating Flamespawn, Frostspawn, Imaginary Weaver, Guardian Shadow, Blaze out of Space, Decaying Shadow, and Strombringer. Nail of the Ape can be obtained by cleaning the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Abomination.

You will also need to level up Xueyi’s Traces to increase the potential of her kit and abilities. The list below contains the materials to level up her Traces to the max level:

2.4 million Credits

28x Extinguished Core

42x Glimmering Core

42x Squirming Core

12x Shattered Blade

54x Lifeless Blade

105x Worldbreaker Blade

5x Tracks of Destiny

12x Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

You can farm Shattered, Lifeless, and Worldbreaker Blades from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Destruction. Meanwhile, you can obtain Tracks of Destiny from various sources such as Nameless Honor Battle Pass, Simulated Universe, events, and Ember Exchange Shop.

No information is available regarding the advanced Trace level-up material “Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster” at the time of writing this article. HoYoverse will likely announce it in the version 1.6 Special Program livestream.

