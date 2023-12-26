Honkai Star Rail Xueyi build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Alongside Ruan Mei, Xueyi is the newest 4-star playable unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is one of the judges in the Ten-Lords Commission and was first introduced as an NPC in the earlier stages of Xianzhou Loufu's main story arc. Xueyi is a Destruction unit wielding the Quantum element, prioritizing dealing damage to the enemy's toughness.

This article lists all the best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments for Xueyi's DPS role. After her first rate-up run in v1.6, she can be expected to feature as a rate-up character in future updates.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Xueyi's official kit description in Honkai Star Rail

Here is a summarized version of Xueyi's skills in Honkai Star Rail:

Deals Quantum damage to a single enemy, ignoring the enemy's weakness type and reducing their toughness. The more toughness is reduced, Xueyi will deal more damage to the enemy. Passive: A special stack of buff will be collected up to 8 times upon reducing the enemy's toughness. After collecting all the stacks, Xueyi will consume all stacks and launch a follow-up attack three times.

Best Light Cones for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail

Xueyi is going to be easy to build with 5-star F2P Light Cones, including "Something Irreplaceable" and "On the Fall of an Aeon" from Starlight Exchange and Herta Shop, respectively.

On the Fall of an Aeon in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The former grants ATK stat to the wearer while regenerating a portion of health based on the latter's ATK. The wearer also increases its ATK stat up to four stacks. Breaking the enemy's toughness will further add increased damage on top of the four stacks.

"Under the Blue Sky" is a great 4-star option to have from the gacha banner, providing ATK and Crit Rate stat stick.

Under the Blue Sky in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, "The Moles Welcome You" increases ATK after casting skill and ultimate.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Genius of Brilliant Stars 4-set piece is recommended for Xueyi, although the Thief of Shooting Meteor 4-set can also work. The former increases the wearer's Quantum damage, ignoring the enemy's DEF, while the latter increases the wearer's Break Effect, regenerating energy upon inflicting Break. Look for Crit Rate or Damage in the chest piece, alongside SPD or ATK in the leg piece.

Talia Kingdom of Baditry Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

For Planar Ornaments, the Talia Kingdom of Banditry is recommended for Xueyi. However, players need to have SPD stat on the leg piece. Other sets can include Sprightly Vonwacq and Firmament Frontline Garmoth.