Honkai Star Rail leaks highlight updated kit for Xueyi

According to recent leaks on r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks, an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail, Xueyi, has received some tweaks to her kit alongside damage multiplier modifications. She will be one of the latest members of the DPS roster and a Destruction character with the element of quantum. Xueyi will be the game's sixth quantum character, joining Seele, Silver Wolf, Qingque, and Lynx.

Continue reading to learn more about the changes she underwent as her release approaches closer on Honkai Star Rail's live servers.

Note: Please remember that this content is based on leaks from the beta testing. The final output may differ on release.

Honkai Star Rail Xueyi's kit, as per the recent leaks

Xueyi will be the second 4-star quantum DPS in Honkai Star Rail. She will be available in either the first or the second half of version 1.6. Her kit is focused on dealing devastating AoE damage to enemies as she follows the path of Destruction.

Xueyi's kit information (Image via r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks)

Xueyi's skill overview

Based on the recent Honkai Star Rail leaks, Xueyi's kit and stats are listed below:

Max HP: 1058

1058 Max ATT: 600

600 Max DEF: 397

397 Speed: 103

103 Basic Attack - Marasunder Awl (Level 9): Deals 130% of Xueyi's ATK as Quantum DMG to a target enemy.

Deals 130% of Xueyi's ATK as Quantum DMG to a target enemy. Skill - Obliteration of the Evil (Level 10): Deals Quantum DMG equal to 140% of Xueyi's ATK to a single enemy and deals Quantum DMG equal to 70% of Xueyi's ATK to any adjacent enemies.

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 140% of Xueyi's ATK to a single enemy and deals Quantum DMG equal to 70% of Xueyi's ATK to any adjacent enemies. Ultimate - Divine Punishment (Level 10): Deals Quantum DMG equal to 250% of Xueyi's ATK to a single enemy. This attack ignores Weakness Types and depletes the target's Toughness. The more Toughness is depleted, the higher the DMG dealt for this attack, up to 60%.

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 250% of Xueyi's ATK to a single enemy. This attack ignores Weakness Types and depletes the target's Toughness. The more Toughness is depleted, the higher the DMG dealt for this attack, up to 60%. Talent - Ten-Lords' Verdict of Karmic Atonement (Level 10): Add stacks of "Karma" when Xuey's attacks deplete a target's Toughness and can stack up to 8 times. When "Karma reaches the maximum number of stacks, a follow-up attack will be inflicted on a target, dealing Quantum DMG 3 times, with each hit of DMG inflicted on a single enemy target equal to 90% of Xueyi's ATK. This follow-up attack will not add "Karma" stacks.

Add stacks of "Karma" when Xuey's attacks deplete a target's Toughness and can stack up to 8 times. When "Karma reaches the maximum number of stacks, a follow-up attack will be inflicted on a target, dealing Quantum DMG 3 times, with each hit of DMG inflicted on a single enemy target equal to 90% of Xueyi's ATK. This follow-up attack will not add "Karma" stacks. Technique - Immediate Execution: Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering combat, deals 80% of Xueyi's ATK as Quantum DMG to all enemies.

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering combat, deals 80% of Xueyi's ATK as Quantum DMG to all enemies. Trace 1 - Loom of Omen: Increases DMG dealt by this unit by an amount equal to 100% of this unit's Break Effect. DMG can be increased to a maximum of 240% via this effect.

Increases DMG dealt by this unit by an amount equal to 100% of this unit's Break Effect. DMG can be increased to a maximum of 240% via this effect. Trace 2 - Demoralization: When using Ultimate, if the enemy's Toughness is higher than 50% of their Max Toughness, Xueyi deals 10% more DMG.

When using Ultimate, if the enemy's Toughness is higher than 50% of their Max Toughness, Xueyi deals 10% more DMG. Trace 3 - Observation of the Mind: When Xueyi's applied Karma stacks exceed the maximum stacks count, every extra stack of Karma will convert to 1 stack of Sin for a maximum of 6 stacks. After Xueyi's Talent is triggered, consume all Sin stacks and gain 1 stack of Karma for every stack of Sin consumed in this way.

Eidolons overview

The Eidolons for Honkai Star Rail's upcoming character, Xueyi, are listed below. The third and the fifth ones are excluded as they increase the skill and ultimate level:

E1: Increases Talent's follow-up attack DMG dealt by 40%.

Increases Talent's follow-up attack DMG dealt by 40%. E2: Talent's follow-up attack depletes Toughness regardless of Weakness types while restoring Xueyi's HP equal to 5% of her Max HP. A Quantum Break Effect will be triggered upon inflicting a Weakness Break.

Talent's follow-up attack depletes Toughness regardless of Weakness types while restoring Xueyi's HP equal to 5% of her Max HP. A Quantum Break Effect will be triggered upon inflicting a Weakness Break. E4: This unit's Break Effect increases by 40% for 2 turns after using Ultimate.

This unit's Break Effect increases by 40% for 2 turns after using Ultimate. E6: Reduces max "Karma" stacks to 6.

Xueyi will be released in Honkai Star Rail with future patch 1.6, whereas version 1.5 will arrive in a few hours for every server.