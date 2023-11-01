Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse's latest space fantasy RPG, features 36 playable characters that players can build using their limited resources. Every character in the title follows a distinct Path and has a certain elemental connection. The Quantum characters are one of the rarer ones in the game. They can do a lot of damage solo or with allies.

This article ranks all the Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail in a tier list.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Honkai Star Rail Quantum character tier list for November 2023

Quantum character tier list of Honkai Star Rail for November (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above displays a tier list of all playable Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail. Every character is assessed based on the current meta and without the assistance of Eidolons.

SS+ tier

Seele

Seele, a member of Wildfire (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Seele is a prominent member of Belobog's underworld group, the Wildfire. Her immense damage output, combined with her speed boost, makes her one of the most powerful Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Seele has the following skill set:

The quantum damage dealt by Seele's basic attack ranges from 50% to 110% of her ATK.

With her talent, Sheathed Blade, Seele can do 110% - 242% of her ATK damage to a single target, gaining her a +25% SPD bonus for the following two turns.

Seele's ultimate, Butterfly Flurry, places her in a boosted state and deals massive damage to a single target, ranging from 225% to 442% of Seele's ATK.

Seele is in the SS+ category due to her tremendous damage output and stealth abilities.

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan, a 5-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Fu Xuan is a 5-star Quantum figure who adheres to The Path of Preservation. Renowned for her precognitive abilities, she is the direct Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu Divination Commission. She predicts what will happen in the future by using the Matrix of Prescience and her third sight.

The abilities of Fu Xuan are as follows:

Novaburst, Fu Xuan's basic attack, deals a single target Quantum damage equal to 25% of her maximum HP.

"Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts," one of Fu Xuan's talents, causes the Maxtrix of Prescience to activate but deals Fu Xuan 65% of the incoming damage from allies. Additionally, it will raise the allies' maximum HP and critical hit rate by 3% and 6% of Fu Xuans' maximum HP, respectively, on the battlefield.

Lastly, Fu Xuan's ultimate, Woes of Many Morphed to One, restores one trigger count of HP while doing quantum damage to every enemy on the field equal to 60% of her maximum HP.

With these abilities, Fu Xuan solidifies her position as a Tank/Healer on the SS+ tier.

S tier

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf, a member of Stellaron Hunters (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is a member of the Stellaron Hunters and a stellar hacker. As long as an element is present in the party, her unique ability allows her to randomly inflict a weakness (bug) on the enemy. She can lessen an enemy's resistance, thereby increasing the probability of her party's DPS doing damage.

The abilities of Silver Wolf are as follows:

Silver Wolf's basic strike deals one enemy 50% of her ATK in quantum damage.

On the other hand, a target of Silver Wolf's skill (Allow Changes?) is randomly affected by weakness, depending on her on-field ally. Additionally, it will lessen that enemy's DMG RES for the following two turns.

Silver Wolf's ultimate, User Banned, has a basic chance of 86% to deliver 228% of her ATK damage and reduce her opponent's defense by 36% for the following three turns.

A character that is able to deal this much damage and lower her opponent's defense is definitely deserving of an S-tier slot.

A tier

Lynx

Lynx, 4-star Quantum healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Four-star Quantum character Lynx, which debuted under Fu Xuan's banner, follows The Path of Abundance. Her in-game history reveals that she is the youngest sister in the Landau family. She is the environment explorer for Belobog and frequently ventures into the snowfields on her own.

Lynx's kit looks like this:

Quantum damage equal to Lynx's maximum HP is dealt by her basic attack.

The ability "Salted Camping Cans" gives Lynx's ally a 5% + 50 increase in her maximum health.

Last but not least, Lynx's ultimate, Snowfield First Aid, instantaneously restores the health of all her friends by 9% of Lynx's maximum HP of +90 and removes one debuff from each.

Lynx deserves to be in the A tier, but she would need a strong squad and superior Eidolons to survive the battlefield.

B tier

Qingque

Qingque, 4-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 4-star Quantum character, Qingque follows the Path of Erudition. She can serve as a Main or Sub DPS since she can hit many targets at once.

Qingque's kit looks like this:

Qingque's basic ATK can deal 50% of her ATK, while Cherry on Top (Burst) can deal 144% of her ATK on a single target with an extra 60% damage to her adjacent enemies.

Her DMG improves by 14%, and she pulls two Jade tiles instantly when she uses the Scoop of Moon talent. It is stackable four times.

Finally, A Quartet? Woo-Hoo (Ultimate) acquires four Jade Tiles of the same suit while doing Quantum damage to the opponents on the field.

Although B-tier characters play well in Honkai Star Rail, they need a team that is specially designed for them and a large financial commitment to be viable.