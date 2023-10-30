Version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail has been fairly successful, and players have been enjoying the brand-new five-star character Topaz and Numby. With each passing day, leaks focused on the upcoming version 1.5 are surfacing on the internet.

In a recent Reddit post by user Far-Papaya6215, details about some upcoming enemies have been revealed.

Let's find out what Trailblazers can expect from the enemies in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 leak showcases new enemy variants

The leak showcases three new enemies that can be expected in version 1.5. The enemy on the right side is named “Aurumaton Spectral Envoy” and is a law-enforcing aurumaton that takes orders from the Ten-Lords Commission. The enemy classifies as an Elite who deals Physical damage with an ability that can result in characters being unable to take their turn.

The enemy on the left side is called “Wraith Warden,” a soldier that accompanies the judge of the Ten-Lords Commission to carry out tasks given to it. This enemy excels in single-target damage and deals Physical damage.

With its attack, Wraith Warden can inflict Reverbation. If hit, the targeted character will be stunned and unable to attack for one turn.

The Aurumaton Spectral Envoy has five different abilities, and only one deals AoE Physical damage. Every attack of the Spectral Envoy has a chance of inflicting Reverbation, which lasts two turns.

With everything kept in mind, these enemies have a stun lock-oriented attack style, and their damage output increases depending on how many debuff stacks the targeted character has.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 will be released on November 11, 2023, across all available platforms. Version 1.5 will bring two brand new five-star characters, Huohuo and Argenti, into the game.

A PlayStation port has already been released, and players can also play the upcoming version of the game on their console devices.

