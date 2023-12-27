With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 and its limited-time banners on the horizon, players may be curious about the best Xueyi teams in the game. Xueyi joins the Quantum element character roster during the first phase of the 1.6 update. She specializes in dealing significant damage to adjacent enemies as she hails from the Path of Destruction.

This article lists the best Xueyi teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Xueyi teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Xueyi + Pela + Bronya + Huohuo

A Xueyi team composition featuring Pela, Bronya, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Pela (Primary support/debuffer)

(Primary support/debuffer) Bronya (Secondary support/buffer)

(Secondary support/buffer) Huohuo (Healer)

In this team composition in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, Xueyi is the main DPS who can deal significant damage to adjacent enemies. Bronya can buff Xueyi’s CRIT DMG and dispel any debuffs from her while she is fighting.

Meanwhile, Pela can deal decent Ice damage and lower the opponent’s DEF, allowing Xueyi to deal additional damage to them. Huohuo, on the other hand, can provide buffs and heals when needed to ensure her teammates’ survival.

Xueyi + Seele + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Xueyi, Seele, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Silver Wolf (Primary support/debuffer)

(Primary support/debuffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

Seele serves as the primary DPS on this Mono-Quantum Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Xueyi team composition. She is a Path of The Hunt character who excels at dealing single-target quantum damage. Xueyi can assist her by breaking the opponents' shields and inflicting the Weakness Break status effect.

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf can inflict the adversaries with Quantum Weakness, allowing Seele and Xueyi to deal absurd damage without restrictions. On the other hand, Fu Xuan can tank all incoming damage by activating her Matrix of Prescience.

Xueyi + Topaz & Numby + Ruan Mei + Luocha

A team featuring Xueyi, Topaz & Numby, Ruan Mei, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Topaz & Numby (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary support/buffer)

(Primary support/buffer) Luocha (Secondary support/healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Xueyi as the primary DPS unit. Topaz can assist her by unleashing follow-up attacks on an enemy, dealing exceptional Fire damage and inflicting the Weakness Break effect.

Ruan Mei can increase Xueyi and Topaz’s SPD and enhance their Weakness Break efficiency, allowing them to inflict the status effect more often. To protect his party members, Luocha can dispel all enemies' buffs and heal allies with low health.

