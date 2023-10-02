Best team for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Topaz & Numby are among the five-star characters set to be released in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. Topaz is a Path of the Hunt unit wielding the Fire element and specializing in single-target damage. Her Limited Time banner will arrive in the second phase of the 1.4 update, along with a new four-star character named Guinaifen. Players awaiting her release might be wondering about the best team to complement her in the game.

This article discusses the best team for Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What is the best team for Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Topaz & Numby + Clara+ Asta + Luocha

This team, which consists of Topaz & Numby, Clara, Luocha, and Asta, has been formed based on the senior manager's kit and how she performs in combat.

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team, Topaz & Numby serve the Main DPS role. Topaz's kit excels in dealing single-target damage to enemies. Her skill summons her pet, Numby, to deal Fire damage to a single enemy and inflicts Burn on them for two turns. Her ultimate, upon activating, buffs Numby's SPD by 100 points and increases its CRIT Rate and Fire DMG for two turns.

Topaz's kit heavily relies on dealing damage through Numby. Her pet trotter sometimes unleashes a follow-up attack on the target or strikes a random adversary.

Additionally, Numby recovers energy and deals fire damage if the enemy is afflicted with Burn.

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara serves the Sub DPS/Tank role in this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She specializes in tanking damage dealt by her opponents and unleashing counterattacks at them, which deals an explosive amount of damage.

Clara's primary source of damage is her counterattacks. She treads on the Path of Destruction, but her kit specializes in defensive abilities.

Whenever Clara uses her skill, her robot guardian, Svarog, marks enemies with a Mark of Counter. When an enemy with the Mark attacks an ally, Svarog immediately launches a counterattack on them.

Upon activating her ultimate, Clara becomes less vulnerable to damage dealt by her opponents, and Svarog's Counter enhances.

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta is the buff-oriented support character in this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She treads on the Path of Harmony and excels in buffing her allies on the battlefield.

Asta increases all of her allies' SPD for two turns by using her ultimate ability. She can also break her opponent's shields as her skill deals Fire damage to a single (and a random) enemy.

Her passive talent allows her to obtain a stack of Charging every time she hits an enemy. If the enemy has a Fire weakness, she gains two stacks. All allies' ATK stat increases depending on how many stacks of Charging she has.

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team, Luocha serves as a healer who ensures that everyone survives on the battlefield. Treading on the Path of Abundance, this unit specializes in restoring his ally's health.

Luocha's kit can deal an exceptional amount of Imaginary damage to his opponents. The character can also break enemy shields.

Luocha's skill can restore an ally's HP and cleanse them if they have a debuff. He can dispel a buff from all opponents just by using his ultimate.

This is all players need to know about the best team for the upcoming five-star character Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.