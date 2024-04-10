Honkai Star Rail Mirror of Transcendence Simulated Universe event guide

Events in the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe can take place or end in a variety of ways. One event, the Mirror of Transcendence, can lead to a variety of results based on the player's decisions. This occasion can occur whenever a player enters an Occurrence domain and is accessible in all Simulated Universe modes (regular, Swarm Disaster, Gold, and Gears).

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Mirror of Transcendence in Honkai Star Rail.

Mirror of Transcendence Simulated Universe guide in Honkai Star Rail

Mirror of Transcendence guide in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mirror of Transcendence in Honkai Star Rail is available in all Simulated Universe modes (regular, Swarm Disaster, Gold, and Gears). It can occur whenever a player reaches an Occurrence zone. This event consists of three parts. Follow the steps below to complete it:

Keep an eye on the available responses — "Light the first candle," "Light the second candle," and "Light the third candle” — during the event by monitoring your progress.

During a single run of the end-game content, certain decisions must be made to unlock parts two and three of this event. To access part two, you must encounter the mirror in part one of this mission, light the candle, and then decide whether to take on the Curse of Captivity. It is going to be part two when you encounter the mirror again during that run.

You will need to have better strategic planning for part three. You must start this event from scratch and carefully encounter the mirror, light the candle, and get the rewards.

Parts two and three require a meticulous repetition. Players will eventually be able to access part three after running into the mirror for the fourth time in a single run of this event.

Note - It's important to keep in mind that everything needs to be finished in a single run of the Simulated Universe. If the run ends before part three of this event is completed, the mirror progress resets on the next run.

Efficient Strategy to complete this Mirror of Transcendence event

Mirror of Transcendence occurrence in the end-game event in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can use a grinding strategy to increase their chances of encountering the mirror and accelerating this multi-part unlock. Gamers can also greatly boost their efficiency in unlocking the entire codex entry by targeting reward tiles with the Path of Remembrance; these have a higher possibility of having Mirror of Transcendence events.

By using this strategy, players can increase their probability of encountering the mirror in every run by strategically focusing their efforts within the Simulated Universe. Furthermore, by using the Path of Remembrance, gamers can earn additional valuable rewards while grinding for the Mirror of Transcendence events.

