Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail now have the opportunity to become drinksmiths during the ongoing Vignettes in a Cup event. Although serving freshly crafted beverages at Dreamjolt Hostelry is the primary requirement, resolving the emotional troubles of the patrons is also part of the job.

This brings us to the “Day at the Hotel in Dreamscape” quest, where you are tasked with helping Starlet, a customer, make a difficult choice in life. You can do this via the Emoscape feature which came along in Penacony. You simply interact to enter into Starlet’s dream and help him make the correct choices.

Here is a walkthrough for the “Day at the Hotel in Dreamscape” quest in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup event.

How to complete “Day at the Hotel in Dreamscape” in Honkai Star Rail

Starlet's Emoscape preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Day at the Hotel in Dreamscape" quest is unlocked by completing the Morose Monster (V) segment of Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup. Given below are the steps involved in this specific quest:

After serving a couple of drinks to Starlet, you will obtain a Cork Coaster.

Once you do, head to the patron’s location and interact with him.

Use the Cork Coaster to unlock his Emo Dial.

Next, enter Starlet’s Emoscape to help him choose the crossroads of companionship.

Upon entering the dream, interact with the bubble and head to the room by the end of the hallway. Here, you will come across a group of monsters.

Head to the marked location to look back at the monster’s past. This kicks off a cutscene by the end of which, you have to make the first choice on behalf of Starlet.

Follow the marker and head to the next room.

Interact with the monsters and an NPC named Vitali before making the second choice.

Walk all the way to the final room and talk to a few more NPCs.

Now, answer Starlet’s question and proceed to make the final choice.

The quest concludes after the conversation with Starlet, who orders a “Large, very sweet and tastes mellow, a little more refreshing” drink in Honkai Star Rail.

Make a choice to progress in the Day at the Hotel in Dreamscape quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the details of the choices that appear during the mission:

First choice : It’s always a pleasure to spend time with friends. Are you willing to give up this life?

: It’s always a pleasure to spend time with friends. Are you willing to give up this life? Second choice : Losing your freedom and being at the mercy of others is painful. Do you want to escape that kind of life?

: Losing your freedom and being at the mercy of others is painful. Do you want to escape that kind of life? Final choice: Do you want to leave Siobhan?

Regardless of whichever door you walk through during the choices, the end result remains unchanged. However, Starlet’s thought experiment will come to fruition before you exit the Emoscape.

