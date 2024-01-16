Who is Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail's cast of characters will be joined by Black Swan, a new 5-star Wind element user with exceptional DoT ability application. She is perfect for taking down Elite foes because of her amazing skills, which let her do Damage over Time (DoT) while staying behind the primary DPS.

Black Swan's mastery of the Wind element and inflicting DoT allows her to deal massive amounts of damage to Elite enemies, making her an invaluable asset in battles. Like other characters in Honkai Star Rail, she has her unique abilities and playstyle, making it important for players to choose the right character for each situation.

The following article will review the origins of Black Swan and analyze her special skills before she arrives in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Honkai Star Rail guide: Looking into the origins and powers of Black Swan

Origins

Expand Tweet

As of writing, not much is known about Black Swan except that she belongs to a faction known as Garden of Recollection, where she acts as the Memokeeper.

Furthermore, she is regarded as a charming and enigmatic soothsayer with a warm smile. To gather and preserve memories before revealing them, she also listens to the voices of other beings in the cosmos.

Abilities of Black Swan

The Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection (Image via HoYoverse)

She is a member of the Nihility Path who uses the Wind element and is skilled at debuffing opponents and dealing DoT (Damage over Time) to enemies.

The following is a summary of Black Swan's kit:

Basic attack: Can inflict a Sacrament stack and does Wind damage to a single opponent.

Can inflict a Sacrament stack and does Wind damage to a single opponent. Skill: Releases an assault that reduces an enemy's DEF for three turns, deals Wind damage to nearby enemies, and inflicts the foes with a stack of Sacrament.

Releases an assault that reduces an enemy's DEF for three turns, deals Wind damage to nearby enemies, and inflicts the foes with a stack of Sacrament. Ultimate: Deals all enemies Wind damage and grants them Epiphany. The Sacrament stack will be treated as Wind Shear, Shock, Burn, and Bleed effects, and opponents hit by Epiphany will take greater damage.

Deals all enemies Wind damage and grants them Epiphany. The Sacrament stack will be treated as Wind Shear, Shock, Burn, and Bleed effects, and opponents hit by Epiphany will take greater damage. Technique: There is a chance that each adversary will receive a stack of Sacrament upon activation at the outset of the combat. The procedure will repeat until the debuff is not effectively inflicted by the Sacrament stack.

There is a chance that each adversary will receive a stack of Sacrament upon activation at the outset of the combat. The procedure will repeat until the debuff is not effectively inflicted by the Sacrament stack. Talent: When opponents obtain DoT at the beginning of a turn, they may also be inflicted by Sacrament. Sacrament-affected opponents will take wind damage that increases proportionately to her ATK stat.

Note: The above-mentioned part regarding the abilities is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

She will be the upcoming 5-star Nihility path character in version 2.0, so players who lack a strong Nihility unit should save their precious Stellar Jade for her.