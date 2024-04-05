When is Boothill coming out in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks and speculations

Boothill is an upcoming playable character who is set to be released in the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update. He has yet to make an in-game appearance, so not much is known about him except that he is one of the Galaxy Rangers. According to his drip marketing, he is a Physical unit that follows the Path of The Hunt, making him only the second playable The Hunt Physical unit after Sushang.

This article discusses his potential release date in Honkai Star Rail and a few other relevant info that readers might want to know.

Note: The following details are based on leaks and speculations and are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2: Boothill expected release date speculations and more

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is expected to go live on May 8, 2024, assuming there are delays or patch extensions. Based on the previous Honkai Star Rail character drip marketings, Boothill will likely be released as a playable unit in Phase II of version 2.2. Since each half usually lasts only three weeks, Trailblazers can expect his banner to be available on May 28, 2024.

The 4-star units on Boothill's banners will be announced during the Special Program for the version 2.2 update, expected to be livestreamed on or around April 26, 2024.

As mentioned, Boothill is a Physical unit that follows the Path of The Hunt. Characters following this path typically excel in dealing a huge amount of single-target damage, and the upcoming Galaxy Ranger is no exception.

According to the leaks, Boothill appears to be a good damage dealer who can apply self-taunt and buff himself and an enemy using his Skill. Furthermore, he can supposedly apply Physical weakness to an opponent and delay their action, while also dealing enhanced Physical DMG to the enemy.

However, players are advised to take Boothill's kit with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks.

Boothill ascension and traces level-up materials leaked

Based on the beta leaks via Dim, here is a list of all the materials required to max-ascend Boothill and level up his traces:

Tatters of Thought x56

Fragments of Impression x71

Shards of Desires x73

IPC Work Permit x65

Countertemporal Shot x139

Destined Expiration x69

Meteoric Bullet x18

Echo of War/Weekly boss material x12

Unfortunately, most of these materials are not available in version 2.1, so players must wait until the next patch update to farm the items.

