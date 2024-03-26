Honkai Star Rail Boothill leaks: Splash art, kit, character type, eidolons, and expected release

One of the credible leakers, Dimbreath has posted an Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leak on Reddit disclosing various details of the upcoming 5-star character, Boothill. While the developer has featured his splash art and character typer in the recent Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing campaign, Trailblazers got to witness his potential kit and Eidolons.

For the curious Trailblazers, this article takes a deep dive into the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Boothill’s potential kit and Eidolons.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with future updates. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Boothll’s character type and splash art

The developer of the title has revealed Boothill’s splash art during the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing campaign alongside his character type. The drip marketing post indicates that he will be a 5-star character wielding the Physical element.

Boothill follows The Hunt Path, which is known to boast characters excelling in dealing absurd amounts of single-target damage. He will be regarded as a primary or secondary DPS character, depending on the team composition in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill kit and Eidolon leaks

The following section details Boothill’s leaked kit:

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack that scales with Boothill’s ATK stat to a single target, dealing Physical damage.

Unleashes an attack that scales with Boothill’s ATK stat to a single target, dealing Physical damage. Enhanced Basic ATK: Deals Physical DMG to a single target. Boothill deals an extra hit to the target for each stack of Pocket Trickshot he has. This attack cannot generate any Energy.

Deals Physical DMG to a single target. Boothill deals an extra hit to the target for each stack of Pocket Trickshot he has. This attack cannot generate any Energy. This ability cannot recover skill points and can only target the adversary with Standoff.

Skill: Standoff is activated for Boothill and an opponent, lasting two turns. which lasts for two turns. The Standoff state goes away when there are no adversaries on the field with Standoff. While in Standoff, Boothill taunts the opponent target and his basic ATK gets enhanced.

Standoff is activated for Boothill and an opponent, lasting two turns. which lasts for two turns. The Standoff state goes away when there are no adversaries on the field with Standoff. While in Standoff, Boothill taunts the opponent target and his basic ATK gets enhanced. When in this state, Boothill/the opponent will gain a DMG bonus when the other unit attacks them. This ability cannot regenerate Energy and the turn will not end after this ability is used.

Ultimate: Boothill inflicts Physical Weakness on a single target for two turns. Unleashes an attack that deals Physical damage to that adversary and delays their action. The Action delay effect scales with Boothill’s Break Effect plus 10%.

Boothill inflicts Physical Weakness on a single target for two turns. Unleashes an attack that deals Physical damage to that adversary and delays their action. The Action delay effect scales with Boothill’s Break Effect plus 10%. Passive Talent: While in Standoff, if the opponent is defeated or gets inflicted with Weakness Break, Standoff wears off and Boothill gains a stack of Pocket Trickshot, up to three stacks.

While in Standoff, if the opponent is defeated or gets inflicted with Weakness Break, Standoff wears off and Boothill gains a stack of Pocket Trickshot, up to three stacks. While using his enhanced basic attack, if the adversary is affected by Weakness Break, Boothill deals Break damage to this opponent for each stack of Pocket Trickshot based on the enemy’s maximum Toughness.

When the fight ends, Boothill can keep the Pocket Trickshot stacks for the forthcoming battle.

Technique: Boothill inflicts Physical Weakness on a target for a single turn. He can inflict the Weakness when he hits the opponent after activating his technique and when using the skill for the first time in the next battle.

The list below details Boothill’s Eidolons:

Dusty Trail’s Lone Star: Boothill gains a stack of Pocket trickshot at the start of the fight. He ignores 16% of the target’s DEF stat when hitting them.

Boothill gains a stack of Pocket trickshot at the start of the fight. He ignores 16% of the target’s DEF stat when hitting them. Milestonemonger: Boothill regenerates a Skill Point and enhances his Break Effect by 30% for two turns when he acquires Pocket Trickshot through Talent. This effect will also activate when gaining a Pocket Trickshot stack that surpasses its maximum amount.

Boothill regenerates a Skill Point and enhances his Break Effect by 30% for two turns when he acquires Pocket Trickshot through Talent. This effect will also activate when gaining a Pocket Trickshot stack that surpasses its maximum amount. Cold Cuts Chef: When the opponent in the Standoff state gets attacked by Boothill, they receive additional damage. When Boothill gets attacked by the opponent, the aforementioned effect is lowered by 12% on him.

When the opponent in the Standoff state gets attacked by Boothill, they receive additional damage. When Boothill gets attacked by the opponent, the aforementioned effect is lowered by 12% on him. Crowbar Hotel’s Racoon: Dealing Break DMG through Talent, Boothill will deal additional Physical damage to three adjacent adversaries.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill’s expected release date

As mentioned earlier, Boothill was revealed as a part of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing campaign. Hence, he is expected to be released during version 2.2, which will likely start sometime around May following the v2.1 update.

Based on HoYoverses' usual tradition, Boothill will likely be featured in the second phase of the v2.2 patch.