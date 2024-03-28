Honkai Star Rail Boothill ascension materials leaks

Boothill is an upcoming 5-star Honkai Star Rail character scheduled to be released during the version 2.2 update. He treads on The Hunt Path and utilizes the power of the Physical element. Trailblazers wanting to summon him during the upcoming patch might wish to pre-farm his materials to instantly build him after acquiring. Thanks to the well-known leaker HomeDGCat, players can now check out Boothill's ascension materials in this turn-based battler.
This article details all the items that players need to obtain to ascend and level up Boothill in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Honkai Star Rail Boothill ascension and Trace level-up materials leaked
The amount of materials Trailblazers will need to ascend Boothill at each ascension level are:
Honkai Star Rail Boothill materials
Below is a list of items that players will need to fully ascend and level up all of Boothill’s Traces to the maximum level.
- 56x – Tatters of Thought
- 71x – Fragments of Impression
- 73x – Shards of Desires
- 65x – IPC Work Permit
- 18x – Meteoric Bullet
- 69x – Destined Expiration
- 139x – Countertemporal Shot
- 12x – Echo of War/Weekly boss material
- 8x – Tracks of Destiny
- 3.3 million Credit
Currently, players cannot pre-farm most of the abovementioned items, including IPC Work Permit, Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, Countertemporal Shot, and Echo of War/Weekly boss material. Hence, players must wait until the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is released to pre-farm these items.
Where to find all the Boothill level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?
Shards of Desires/Fragments of Impression/Tatters of Thought
One new Ascension/Trace material can be obtained by defeating various Memory Zone Meme enemies scattered across Penacony.
Tracks of Destiny
Tracks of Destiny is an advanced Trace level-up material that is obtainable from the Simulated Universe Point Rewards, Embers Exchange store, Nameless Honor battle pass, and limited-time events.
Weekly boss/Echo of War and Stagnant Shadow boss materials
At the time of writing this article, no information is available regarding the sources of the Weekly and Stagnant Shadow boss materials.
Countertemporal Shot/Destined Expiration/Meteoric Bullet
Countertemporal Shot, Destined Expiration, and Meteoric Bullet are the Trace level-up materials that will likely be obtainable from a new addition of Crimson Calyx: Bud of The Hunt. This latest addition will likely be made available to players at the start of the version 2.2 patch.