Honkai Star Rail Boothill ascension materials leaks

Boothill is an upcoming 5-star Honkai Star Rail character scheduled to be released during the version 2.2 update. He treads on The Hunt Path and utilizes the power of the Physical element. Trailblazers wanting to summon him during the upcoming patch might wish to pre-farm his materials to instantly build him after acquiring. Thanks to the well-known leaker HomeDGCat, players can now check out Boothill's ascension materials in this turn-based battler.

This article details all the items that players need to obtain to ascend and level up Boothill in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill ascension and Trace level-up materials leaked

The amount of materials Trailblazers will need to ascend Boothill at each ascension level are:

Ascension Level Materials Mora Ascension reward Level 20 5x Tatters of Thought 4,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 10x Tatters of Thought 8,000 NA Level 40 6x Fragments of Impression 3x IPC Work Permit 16,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 9x Fragments of Impression 7x IPC Work Permit 40,000 NA Level 60 6x Shards of Desires 20x IPC Work Permit 80,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 9x Shards of Desires 35x IPC Work Permit 160,000 NA

Honkai Star Rail Boothill materials

Below is a list of items that players will need to fully ascend and level up all of Boothill’s Traces to the maximum level.

56x – Tatters of Thought

71x – Fragments of Impression

73x – Shards of Desires

65x – IPC Work Permit

18x – Meteoric Bullet

69x – Destined Expiration

139x – Countertemporal Shot

12x – Echo of War/Weekly boss material

8x – Tracks of Destiny

3.3 million Credit

Currently, players cannot pre-farm most of the abovementioned items, including IPC Work Permit, Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, Countertemporal Shot, and Echo of War/Weekly boss material. Hence, players must wait until the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is released to pre-farm these items.

Where to find all the Boothill level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Shards of Desires/Fragments of Impression/Tatters of Thought

Tatters of Thought (Image via HoYoverse)

One new Ascension/Trace material can be obtained by defeating various Memory Zone Meme enemies scattered across Penacony.

Tracks of Destiny

Tracks of Destiny (Image via HoYoverse)

Tracks of Destiny is an advanced Trace level-up material that is obtainable from the Simulated Universe Point Rewards, Embers Exchange store, Nameless Honor battle pass, and limited-time events.

Weekly boss/Echo of War and Stagnant Shadow boss materials

At the time of writing this article, no information is available regarding the sources of the Weekly and Stagnant Shadow boss materials.

Countertemporal Shot/Destined Expiration/Meteoric Bullet

Countertemporal Shot, Destined Expiration, and Meteoric Bullet are the Trace level-up materials that will likely be obtainable from a new addition of Crimson Calyx: Bud of The Hunt. This latest addition will likely be made available to players at the start of the version 2.2 patch.