Honkai Star Rail Boothill ascension materials leaks

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 28, 2024 08:45 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding Boothill
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding Boothill's ascension materials

Boothill is an upcoming 5-star Honkai Star Rail character scheduled to be released during the version 2.2 update. He treads on The Hunt Path and utilizes the power of the Physical element. Trailblazers wanting to summon him during the upcoming patch might wish to pre-farm his materials to instantly build him after acquiring. Thanks to the well-known leaker HomeDGCat, players can now check out Boothill's ascension materials in this turn-based battler.

This article details all the items that players need to obtain to ascend and level up Boothill in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill ascension and Trace level-up materials leaked

The amount of materials Trailblazers will need to ascend Boothill at each ascension level are:

Ascension LevelMaterialsMoraAscension reward
Level 205x Tatters of Thought4,0001x Star Rail Pass
Level 3010x Tatters of Thought8,000NA
Level 40

6x Fragments of Impression

3x IPC Work Permit

16,0001x Star Rail Pass
Level 50

9x Fragments of Impression

7x IPC Work Permit

40,000NA
Level 60

6x Shards of Desires

20x IPC Work Permit

 		80,0001x Star Rail Pass
Level 70

9x Shards of Desires

35x IPC Work Permit

 		160,000NA

Honkai Star Rail Boothill materials

Below is a list of items that players will need to fully ascend and level up all of Boothill’s Traces to the maximum level.

  • 56x – Tatters of Thought
  • 71x – Fragments of Impression
  • 73x – Shards of Desires
  • 65x – IPC Work Permit
  • 18x – Meteoric Bullet
  • 69x – Destined Expiration
  • 139x – Countertemporal Shot
  • 12x – Echo of War/Weekly boss material
  • 8x – Tracks of Destiny
  • 3.3 million Credit

Currently, players cannot pre-farm most of the abovementioned items, including IPC Work Permit, Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, Countertemporal Shot, and Echo of War/Weekly boss material. Hence, players must wait until the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is released to pre-farm these items.

Where to find all the Boothill level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Shards of Desires/Fragments of Impression/Tatters of Thought

Tatters of Thought (Image via HoYoverse)
One new Ascension/Trace material can be obtained by defeating various Memory Zone Meme enemies scattered across Penacony.

Tracks of Destiny

Tracks of Destiny (Image via HoYoverse)
Tracks of Destiny is an advanced Trace level-up material that is obtainable from the Simulated Universe Point Rewards, Embers Exchange store, Nameless Honor battle pass, and limited-time events.

Weekly boss/Echo of War and Stagnant Shadow boss materials

At the time of writing this article, no information is available regarding the sources of the Weekly and Stagnant Shadow boss materials.

Countertemporal Shot/Destined Expiration/Meteoric Bullet

Countertemporal Shot, Destined Expiration, and Meteoric Bullet are the Trace level-up materials that will likely be obtainable from a new addition of Crimson Calyx: Bud of The Hunt. This latest addition will likely be made available to players at the start of the version 2.2 patch.