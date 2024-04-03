Honkai Star Rail: “Large, very sweet and tastes mellow, a little more refreshing” drink recipe guide

The Honkai Star Rail’s Vignettes in a Cup presents Trailblazers with the opportunity to bartend at the esteemed Dreamjolt Hostelry in the absence of its owner. Upon completing the event, they will be rewarded with a bunch of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. As easy as it may seem, serving patrons gets challenging when they come up with bizarre orders. For instance, Starlet requests a drink that is "large, very sweet and tastes mellow, a little more refreshing."

Since there aren't any proper instructions to work with, you have to rely on your instincts to balance the flavor profile of the beverage according to the requirements. Additionally, the massive catalog of ingredients can be a bit overwhelming to work with.

Hence, this guide presents the complete recipe for the specified drink order.

How to craft drinks in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup

Keep an eye on the current flavor while mixing drinks (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the tips and tricks for crafting drinks in the Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup event:

The customer’s orders indicate the flavor profile they are looking for in a drink.

For starters, select the proper glass size before pouring all the mixtures.

Now select ingredients that align with the requirements. You can find the parameters like Thickness, Sweetness, and Intensity on the bottom left box on the crafting screen.

The ingredient catalog is extensive, with the flavors listed on each of them.

The final beverage should be balanced in such a way that it can satisfy the patron.

Always restart the mix if you mess up the flavors.

“Large, very sweet and tastes mellow, a little more refreshing” drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail

"Large, very sweet and tastes mellow, a little more refreshing" drink (Image via Youtube/ WoW Quests)

Starlet’s “Large, very sweet and tastes mellow, a little more refreshing” drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail has the following ingredients and glass type:

Either Large Vintage Glass or Large Wine Glass (anything under the large category should work for this drink).

or (anything under the large category should work for this drink). More ice (completely optional)

(completely optional) 2x Stellar Champagne

1x Practitioner Pepper

1x Felblood Energy

You can top it off with any garnish of your choice before serving it to Starlet.

It is worth noting that you can always swap out some ingredients to make your own variation of this drink, which will satisfy the customer as long as it fulfills the criteria.

That said, both Stellar Champagne and Practitioner Pepper are the perfect ingredients to sweeten the drink, so you can easily swap their quantities. No matter what you do, make sure to add something to keep the intensity at a mellow level.

Check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.