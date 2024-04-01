Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction guide

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 currently features the Vignettes in a Cup event, which thrusts players into taking on the role of a drinksmith at the Dreamjolt Hostelry. Now, Trailblazers have all the skills to become excellent adventurers, but they aren’t proficient at mixology. Hence, deducing the drink recipes is the major gameplay element of the ongoing event.

Thankfully, the process isn’t that difficult, as the mixtures can be guessed depending on the color of the beverage. This guide will help you with the Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction gameplay details

HoYoverse has scheduled a bunch of events in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, with Vignettes in a Cup being the easiest to complete if you can make all the required drinks. Besides, there is a whole section for recipe deductions for 12 beverages, which is quite rewarding.

All it takes is guessing the base ingredients, followed by the garnish. At times, you might have to stir the drink after a few mixers to get the correct results.

Almost every drink listed for recipe deduction requires three to four ingredients, which can be picked based on the color of the beverage.

All Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction

Here are the ingredients and garnishes for all 12 recipe deductions in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup:

Sweeten Mood

1x Soothing Soda 1x Ice SoulGlad 1x Practitioner Pepper

Garnish: Origami Bird

Ice Palace

1xPractitioner Pepper 1x Ice SoulGlad Stir 1x Ice SoulGlad 1x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Origami Bird

Resplendent Rendezvous

2x Ice SoulGlad 1x Soothing Soda Stir 1x Practitioner Pepper

Garnish: Sliced Lemon

Glorious Hour

2x Dream Jam 1x Felblood Energy Stir

Garnish: Mint Leaf

Let's Be Real

1x Redsunset Sauce 1x Dream Jam Stir 2x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Origami Bird

Wintry Garden

1x Redsunset Sauce 1x Ultimate Syrup Stir 2x Ultimate Syrup 1x Puffergoat Milk

Garnish: Hamster Ball Knight Card

Beautiful Enemy

1x Practitioner Pepper 1x Soothing Soda Stir 1x Puffergoat Milk

Garnish: Pepeshi Fluff Ball

Station of Freedom

1x Dream Jam 1x Felblood Energy Stir 2x Ice SoulGlad

Garnish: Intellitron Ornament

Emotional Indigo

1x Soothing Soda 1x Ultimate Syrup Stir 1x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Brother Hanu Card

Rose In Rain

2x Odd Concoction 1x Ultimate Syrup 1x Practitioner Pepper 1x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Robin Card

Imagined Sunrise

1x Rejuvenating Soda Water 1x Odd Concoction Stir 1x Dream Jam 1x Stellar Champagne

Garnish: Hamster Ball Knight Card

Prolonged Past

1x Felblood Energy 1x Ice SoulGlad Stir 1x Ice SoulGlad 1x Ultimate Syrup

Garnish: Clockie Card

