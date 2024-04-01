Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction guide

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 currently features the Vignettes in a Cup event, which thrusts players into taking on the role of a drinksmith at the Dreamjolt Hostelry. Now, Trailblazers have all the skills to become excellent adventurers, but they aren’t proficient at mixology. Hence, deducing the drink recipes is the major gameplay element of the ongoing event.
Thankfully, the process isn’t that difficult, as the mixtures can be guessed depending on the color of the beverage. This guide will help you with the Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction in Honkai Star Rail.
Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction gameplay details
HoYoverse has scheduled a bunch of events in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, with Vignettes in a Cup being the easiest to complete if you can make all the required drinks. Besides, there is a whole section for recipe deductions for 12 beverages, which is quite rewarding.
All it takes is guessing the base ingredients, followed by the garnish. At times, you might have to stir the drink after a few mixers to get the correct results.
Almost every drink listed for recipe deduction requires three to four ingredients, which can be picked based on the color of the beverage.
All Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction
Here are the ingredients and garnishes for all 12 recipe deductions in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup:
Sweeten Mood
- 1x Soothing Soda
- 1x Ice SoulGlad
- 1x Practitioner Pepper
Garnish: Origami Bird
Ice Palace
- 1xPractitioner Pepper
- 1x Ice SoulGlad
- Stir
- 1x Ice SoulGlad
- 1x Soothing Soda
Garnish: Origami Bird
Resplendent Rendezvous
- 2x Ice SoulGlad
- 1x Soothing Soda
- Stir
- 1x Practitioner Pepper
Garnish: Sliced Lemon
Glorious Hour
- 2x Dream Jam
- 1x Felblood Energy
- Stir
Garnish: Mint Leaf
Let's Be Real
- 1x Redsunset Sauce
- 1x Dream Jam
- Stir
- 2x Soothing Soda
Garnish: Origami Bird
Wintry Garden
- 1x Redsunset Sauce
- 1x Ultimate Syrup
- Stir
- 2x Ultimate Syrup
- 1x Puffergoat Milk
Garnish: Hamster Ball Knight Card
Beautiful Enemy
- 1x Practitioner Pepper
- 1x Soothing Soda
- Stir
- 1x Puffergoat Milk
Garnish: Pepeshi Fluff Ball
Station of Freedom
- 1x Dream Jam
- 1x Felblood Energy
- Stir
- 2x Ice SoulGlad
Garnish: Intellitron Ornament
Emotional Indigo
- 1x Soothing Soda
- 1x Ultimate Syrup
- Stir
- 1x Soothing Soda
Garnish: Brother Hanu Card
Rose In Rain
- 2x Odd Concoction
- 1x Ultimate Syrup
- 1x Practitioner Pepper
- 1x Soothing Soda
Garnish: Robin Card
Imagined Sunrise
- 1x Rejuvenating Soda Water
- 1x Odd Concoction
- Stir
- 1x Dream Jam
- 1x Stellar Champagne
Garnish: Hamster Ball Knight Card
Prolonged Past
- 1x Felblood Energy
- 1x Ice SoulGlad
- Stir
- 1x Ice SoulGlad
- 1x Ultimate Syrup
Garnish: Clockie Card
