Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction guide

Vignettes in a Cup drink making preview
Vignettes in a Cup drink making preview

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 currently features the Vignettes in a Cup event, which thrusts players into taking on the role of a drinksmith at the Dreamjolt Hostelry. Now, Trailblazers have all the skills to become excellent adventurers, but they aren’t proficient at mixology. Hence, deducing the drink recipes is the major gameplay element of the ongoing event.

Thankfully, the process isn’t that difficult, as the mixtures can be guessed depending on the color of the beverage. This guide will help you with the Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction gameplay details

HoYoverse has scheduled a bunch of events in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, with Vignettes in a Cup being the easiest to complete if you can make all the required drinks. Besides, there is a whole section for recipe deductions for 12 beverages, which is quite rewarding.

All it takes is guessing the base ingredients, followed by the garnish. At times, you might have to stir the drink after a few mixers to get the correct results.

Almost every drink listed for recipe deduction requires three to four ingredients, which can be picked based on the color of the beverage.

All Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction

Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction preview (Image via HoYoverse)
Vignettes in a Cup recipe deduction preview

Here are the ingredients and garnishes for all 12 recipe deductions in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup:

Sweeten Mood

  1. 1x Soothing Soda
  2. 1x Ice SoulGlad
  3. 1x Practitioner Pepper

Garnish: Origami Bird

Ice Palace

  1. 1xPractitioner Pepper
  2. 1x Ice SoulGlad
  3. Stir
  4. 1x Ice SoulGlad
  5. 1x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Origami Bird

Resplendent Rendezvous

  1. 2x Ice SoulGlad
  2. 1x Soothing Soda
  3. Stir
  4. 1x Practitioner Pepper

Garnish: Sliced Lemon

Glorious Hour

  1. 2x Dream Jam
  2. 1x Felblood Energy
  3. Stir

Garnish: Mint Leaf

Let's Be Real

  1. 1x Redsunset Sauce
  2. 1x Dream Jam
  3. Stir
  4. 2x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Origami Bird

Wintry Garden

  1. 1x Redsunset Sauce
  2. 1x Ultimate Syrup
  3. Stir
  4. 2x Ultimate Syrup
  5. 1x Puffergoat Milk

Garnish: Hamster Ball Knight Card

Beautiful Enemy

  1. 1x Practitioner Pepper
  2. 1x Soothing Soda
  3. Stir
  4. 1x Puffergoat Milk

Garnish: Pepeshi Fluff Ball

Station of Freedom

  1. 1x Dream Jam
  2. 1x Felblood Energy
  3. Stir
  4. 2x Ice SoulGlad

Garnish: Intellitron Ornament

Emotional Indigo

  1. 1x Soothing Soda
  2. 1x Ultimate Syrup
  3. Stir
  4. 1x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Brother Hanu Card

Rose In Rain

  1. 2x Odd Concoction
  2. 1x Ultimate Syrup
  3. 1x Practitioner Pepper
  4. 1x Soothing Soda

Garnish: Robin Card

Imagined Sunrise

  1. 1x Rejuvenating Soda Water
  2. 1x Odd Concoction
  3. Stir
  4. 1x Dream Jam
  5. 1x Stellar Champagne

Garnish: Hamster Ball Knight Card

Prolonged Past

  1. 1x Felblood Energy
  2. 1x Ice SoulGlad
  3. Stir
  4. 1x Ice SoulGlad
  5. 1x Ultimate Syrup

Garnish: Clockie Card

