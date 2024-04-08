How to unlock Erudition Path in Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe

The Erudition Path in Honkai Star Rail has made its way to the Simulated Universe with the release of Gold and Gear DLC in the 1.6 update. This gives Trailblazers access to a new set of blessings and resonances, which can significantly improve their gameplay in recurring content. However, unlocking this expansion is necessary to utilize its special effects at every stage of the simulation.

Quite a few characters can benefit from the Erudition Path since it increases the AoE damage potential of an entire team. It can be invaluable in certain elite encounters where the enemy summons multiple minions in the battle. Here is a guide covering ways to unlock the Path of Erudition in the Simulated Universe.

Complete Erudition Path unlock guide for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe

Unlock Erudition Path from Gold and Gear (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the Path of Propagation from Swarm Disaster, you must first unlock the Erudition Path in Honkai Star Rail to use it in the rest of the Simulated Universe World, outside of Gold and Gear. It also implies that the expansion is available by default in the DLC.

The only way to get the Erudition Path is by unlocking all the Secrets in Gold and Gear. This requires multiple runs of the DLC while maintaining Intra-Cognition range, followed by the completion of the Finale run.

How to unlock all Secrets in Honkai Star Rail Gold and Gear

In Honkai Star Rail Gold and Gear, Secrets are fragments of lore that can be obtained based on the directions you choose in the Intra-Cognition System. They can be primarily classified under Trailblaze Secrets and Aeon Secrets, all of which contribute towards unlocking the Erudition Path.

Unlocking Trailblaze Secrets is the first step to getting the Erudition Path (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Trailblaze Secrets, stay within the recommended Intra-Cognition value for each plane. This has a higher chance of generating new lore. Upon collecting them, move on to the next range. You can always check the Bonus Reward Target before each run, as it specifies the cognition value you have yet to achieve.

The Aeon Secrets become unlockable once you have obtained all the Trailblaze Secrets of a particular plane. A total of two Aeon Secrets are available for each plane, and they can be unlocked after subsequent exploration at any difficulty level.

With all the Secrets unlocked, you can access the Finale run in Gold and Gear. You must complete this special Aeonic Encounter to get the final lore, which ultimately unlocks the Erudition Path for Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.