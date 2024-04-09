How to discover the terrifying crime scene near the entrance of the Clock Studio Theme Park in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a lot more than a simple gacha title, as it advocates exploration by offering collectibles and hidden quests across every region. One of the secret missions is initiated when you discover the terrifying crime scene near the entrance of the Clockwork Studio Theme Park. The location falls under Penacony’s Dreamscape, and the Billboard Investigator should be in charge of inquiring about the incident.

Completing the hidden quest will also reward an achievement along with an exclusive sticker. Hence, players will likely want to discover the crime scene and meet the peculiar detective.

Complete guide to discovering the terrifying crime scene near the entrance of the Clock Studio Theme Park in Honkai Star Rail

Location of the terrifying crime scene (Image via HoYoverse)

To discover the terrifying crime scene near the entrance of the Clock Studio Theme Park in Honkai Star Rail, head to the Penacony map of the same name. Teleport to the Space Anchor at the entrance and head to the location of the nearest vendor. In this case, you are looking for Warner, the owner of Clock Diner.

You should be able to detect the crime scene right next to the NPC. Investigate the site to initiate the Billboard Investigator quest. Refer to the steps below to complete the hidden quest:

Interact with the peculiar detective, Billboard Investigator.

The NPC will discuss some observations regarding the crime scene where a cassette tape has been brutally murdered.

Once you agree to help the detective, you will be tasked with questioning the nearby residents for more clues. You will basically interact with a few inanimate objects for the next step.

Investigate the popcorn and soda bottles in the vicinity.

Talk to the Billboard Investigator one more time to discuss your findings.

Shortly after, the detective will leave the scene, deeply engrossed in thought.

This sums up the primary segment of the quest. The mission will end the next day, once you reply to the message from Billboard Investigator. You must wait for the server reset to conclude.

Honkai Star Rail Billboard Investigator quest rewards

3... 2... 1... Action! sticker (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon completing the Billboard Investigator quest, you will be rewarded with the A Variation Named “I” achievement in Honkai Star Rail. It is listed under The Memories We Share category in the gallery. Make sure to claim the trophy to receive 5x Stellar Jades.

Other rewards include a Dreamscape Pass Sticker called “3... 2... 1... Action!” and it belongs to The Most Absurd Stage collection.

Keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more guides and updates.