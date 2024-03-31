Honkai Star Rail 2.1 achievement list

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update officially commenced on March 27, 2024, bringing forth a bunch of new achievements for players to collect. As with most fresh trophies, they are primarily associated with the contents of the patch, including characters, gameplay elements, and more. They are further categorized under various sections in the gallery depending on their corresponding descriptions and objectives.

While it is true that these trophies fail to provide a significant amount of Stellar Jades as reward, they are nice to have in case you want to showcase them in your profile. Regardless, you might want to take up the challenge of collecting them for the fun factor.

Hence, this article lists every new achievement available in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, along with their objectives.

All 45 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has brought in 45 new achievements, all of which are tied to the contents of the patch. Their tasks will range from exploring new mechanics to completing certain objectives during the Trailblaze Missions or side quests.

Some trophies will also require you to have the new characters, such as Acheron and Aventurine, so obtaining them can be a bit difficult. Although their banners are featured in patch 2.1, it is really difficult for any free-to-play player to summon both the 5-star units unless they have a lot of Stellar Jades saved up.

The following section lists all the new achievements featured in their respective categories in the gallery.

All new achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars

The Rail Unto the Stars is reserved for trophies that can be unlocked by completing various objectives exclusive to the Trailblaze Missions.

Achievement Objective Sibyl, What Do You Want? Where will good fortune lead gamblers? (Witness Kakavasha’s life during the Trailblaze Mission.) A Drop of the Hard Stuff Cheers to sweet dreams and the dreamer! (Acquire Gallagher’s special mix.) She Replied, I Want to Die. Sit in the best seat and watch the grand finale (defeat Aventurine in his Ten Stonehearts form). To Icarus Relive the past in a faraway land. (Listen to the conversation between Acheron and Welt.)

All new achievements under Eager for Battle

Any achievement associated with combat and other gameplay mechanics related to battle can be found in the Eager for Battle category.

Achievement Objective Boxcars Cause Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems to summon two ‘All or Nothings” to simultaneously roll one with a single attack during battle. All My People, All My People… Have three characters in the team win in the same round of Gamble against Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems. Lady Snowblood In a single battle, use Acheron’s Ultimate to defeat all enemies and achieve victory. Blind Stealing When Aventurine’s Blind Bet is at one point, use his Ultimate to obtain six Blind Bet points in a single battle. Purging Heatiness Clear the complete stacks of Obscure Blaze on the Memory Zone Meme “Shell of Faded Rage” during Weakness Break. Fight Fire With Fire Defeat the Shell of Faded Rage without causing Weakness Break. Performance Evaluation Use ally Aventurine to deal finishing blow on Senior Staff: Team Leader. Divine Judgment Does Not Discriminate During exploration, use Acheron’s Technique to defeat five enemies consecutively.

All new achievements under Moment of Joy

Trophies featured under the Moment of Joy section require you to complete unusual events and unique objectives.

Achievement Objective Why Is the Origami Bird So Huge? Yank out the Origami Big Bird at the Dewlight Pavilion.

All new achievements under The Memories We Share

Every Honkai Star Rail achievement tied to certain side quests and alternate choices will be present under The Memories We Share category.

Achievement Objective Attendance Rate, Zero Make Radiant Speedster lose its fans. Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation Become a master bird observer at Dewlight Pavilion. For Great Goods Collect all Clockie merchandise. The Cabin in the Woods At Clock Studios Theme Park, witness the bizarre experiences of the five. Proofs And Refutations During a conversation with the food truck owner, purchase a certain item at a high price from them. A Variation Named “I” In Clock Studios Theme Park, meet a “detective” with an unusual physical attribute. The Lady in Gold At the Dewlight Pavilion, investigate the portrait of the famous performer. Lord of War Provide justice to Oksana. Better Late Than Never Expose Oksana to the Bloodhounds. Dishonored Legacy Let go of Oksana. Big Shot! Leave your special mix at the Dreamjolt Hostelry. Make Your Dream a Blast Help all the Dreamjolt Hostelry’s monsters deal with their emotional troubles. To Each Their Own Drink Serve the correct drinks to customers three times. Omakase Serve the wrong drinks to the customers three times. Operation Dreampunk Drinksmith Complete all recipe deductions in Dreamjolt Hostelry. Family Portrait Click a family picture of the Express Crew at the Clock Studios Theme Park’s photo board. “Clock” In Take a group picture at Clock Studios Theme Park’s photo board.

All new achievements under Fathom the Unfathomable

The Fathom of the Unfathomable section contains the most intense and grindy set of objectives. Hence, it will take a while to complete some of the tasks specified in the table below.

Achievement Objective Home Alone Defeat three of Boss Stone’s minions at once in a Hanu’s Adventure stage. Anti-Balloon Break the special Boss Stone balloon in Clock Studios Theme Park. Saga of the Dreamhaven Tumult Break the special Boss Stone balloon in Clock Studios Theme Park. Safety Car In any Clockie’s Extras mode, complete the shoot without taking damage. Non-Racing Line In Clockie’s Extras, stay in the middle lane for 10 seconds. Pole to Win In Clockie’s Extras mode, reach maximum energy again within the duration of Nutty Blitz or Hanu Time. Biggest DRS Beneficiary Perform 10 Turbo Dash in a row without mistakes or interruptions in Clockie’s Extras Fast & Furynuts mode. Slow Road to Hell Defeat all enemies that are in Clockie's Extras Way of the Wolf mode. A Dreamy Town, Oak Paradise! Enter the miniature sandpit in the Dewlight Pavilion for the first time. Dreamweaving Industrialization Complete the Dreamwalker Challenge at the Dewlight Pavilion for some extra income. To Get Blood Out of a Stone Use Hanu Rocket to defeat Boss Stone’s minions for the first time. Living With a Wolf Collect the entire Hanu’s Adventure (Part 2) collection. Maximum Firepower Acquire maximum ammo of Hanu Rocket. Secret Party Use the Bubble Pinball to discover the hidden area in Clock Studios Theme Park. Pac-Man Smash all destructible objects in Clock Studios Theme Park’s maze garden.

