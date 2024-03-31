Honkai Star Rail 2.1 achievement list

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update officially commenced on March 27, 2024, bringing forth a bunch of new achievements for players to collect. As with most fresh trophies, they are primarily associated with the contents of the patch, including characters, gameplay elements, and more. They are further categorized under various sections in the gallery depending on their corresponding descriptions and objectives.
While it is true that these trophies fail to provide a significant amount of Stellar Jades as reward, they are nice to have in case you want to showcase them in your profile. Regardless, you might want to take up the challenge of collecting them for the fun factor.
Hence, this article lists every new achievement available in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, along with their objectives.
All 45 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 2.1
The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has brought in 45 new achievements, all of which are tied to the contents of the patch. Their tasks will range from exploring new mechanics to completing certain objectives during the Trailblaze Missions or side quests.
Some trophies will also require you to have the new characters, such as Acheron and Aventurine, so obtaining them can be a bit difficult. Although their banners are featured in patch 2.1, it is really difficult for any free-to-play player to summon both the 5-star units unless they have a lot of Stellar Jades saved up.
The following section lists all the new achievements featured in their respective categories in the gallery.
All new achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars
The Rail Unto the Stars is reserved for trophies that can be unlocked by completing various objectives exclusive to the Trailblaze Missions.
Achievement
Objective
Sibyl, What Do You Want?
Where will good fortune lead gamblers? (Witness Kakavasha’s life during the Trailblaze Mission.)
A Drop of the Hard Stuff
Cheers to sweet dreams and the dreamer! (Acquire Gallagher’s special mix.)
She Replied, I Want to Die.
Sit in the best seat and watch the grand finale (defeat Aventurine in his Ten Stonehearts form).
To Icarus
Relive the past in a faraway land. (Listen to the conversation between Acheron and Welt.)
All new achievements under Eager for Battle
Any achievement associated with combat and other gameplay mechanics related to battle can be found in the Eager for Battle category.
Achievement
Objective
Boxcars
Cause Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems to summon two ‘All or Nothings” to simultaneously roll one with a single attack during battle.
All My People, All My People…
Have three characters in the team win in the same round of Gamble against Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems.
Lady Snowblood
In a single battle, use Acheron’s Ultimate to defeat all enemies and achieve victory.
Blind Stealing
When Aventurine’s Blind Bet is at one point, use his Ultimate to obtain six Blind Bet points in a single battle.
Purging Heatiness
Clear the complete stacks of Obscure Blaze on the Memory Zone Meme “Shell of Faded Rage” during Weakness Break.
Fight Fire With Fire
Defeat the Shell of Faded Rage without causing Weakness Break.
Performance Evaluation
Use ally Aventurine to deal finishing blow on Senior Staff: Team Leader.
Divine Judgment Does Not Discriminate
During exploration, use Acheron’s Technique to defeat five enemies consecutively.
All new achievements under Moment of Joy
Trophies featured under the Moment of Joy section require you to complete unusual events and unique objectives.
Achievement
Objective
Why Is the Origami Bird So Huge?
Yank out the Origami Big Bird at the Dewlight Pavilion.