Honkai Star Rail: Let Her Cook hidden achievement guide

The Achievement section in Honkai Star Rail features a myriad of trophies that can be unlocked by completing various tasks. These can involve hidden interactions or accomplishing specific quest objectives. Among the achievements in this title, a few require you to fulfill relevant criteria related to a particular character, like Let Her Cook. This one can be considered a hidden trophy since the title offers very limited information regarding its prerequisites.

You can obtain it by listening to a couple of idle voice lines from the 4-star unit, Hanya. This article will go over everything there is to know to unlock the Let Her Cook achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock Let Her Cook hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Use Hanya to unlock the Let Her Cook achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Let Her Cook is one of the trophies introduced in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, under the Eager for Battle category of the Achievement gallery. This entire section is dedicated to unique objectives that are either tied to a specific character or certain combat mechanics.

To unlock it, you must fully listen to Hanya’s idle animation and action idle voice lines. It will take you a couple of minutes to collect the title, and there are a few different methods to do so.

Method #1

Listen to Hanya's idle combat voice line from the Data Bank (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the in-game Data Bank, which can be accessed from the Pause menu. Select the character option and pick Hanya from the list. You should be able to access her voice lines after summoning her. Choose the Combat Voices option and click on Turn Idling.

Now open the in-game camera and head to its settings. Click on the Action icon to access idle animations. Let her voice lines play out completely for both animations to unlock the aforementioned hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Method #2

Trigger the idle animation naturally (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method might be a little time-consuming but is quite simple. All you have to do is pick Hanya as your current character and let her naturally activate all her idle animations while you are away from your system.

The same applies to her combat voice lines. Simply enter a domain and do nothing when it is Hanya’s turn to attack. It will trigger her idle state and let her use her dialogues, unlocking the Let Her Cook title in the process.

Although the achievement offers a limited reward of 5x Stellar Jades, it is totally worth going for to increase your account’s progression.

It is worth noting that, sometimes, you might not obtain the trophy even after completing the prerequisites. In this case, head to your respective launcher and repair the game files to resolve the issue. It will also fix any idle animation-related glitches related to the camera.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.