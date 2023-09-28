Hanya VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean Voice Actors

Honkai Star Rail’s publisher, HoYoverse, announced Hanya, a four-star character, in a recent X (formerly Twitter) announcement. She will join the game’s ever-increasing roster in the upcoming version 1.5 and will tread on the Path of Harmony and wield the Physical element. As curious as the players are regarding her, the voice actors play a huge role in bringing these characters to life.

HoYoverse ensured Hanya is not left out and has cast some renowned names to voice the character in various languages. Interested fans can read about the upcoming character's VAs in the section below.

Hanya’s voice actors across multiple languages in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

The judge of the Ten-Lords Commission is voiced in four different languages, and each of them is listed below:

English VA of Hanya in Honkai Star Rail

In an official tweet, it was announced that Suzie Yeung will voice her in Honkai Star Rail.

Suzie is renowned for having lent her voice to prominent characters across multiple video games and anime. Yuffie Kisaragi in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Eula in Genshin Impact, and Makima in Chansaw Man are some of her famed works.

Additionally, she has also voiced characters like Kaban and Lucky Beast in Kemono Friends, Vladilena “Lena” Milizé in 86, Miraschon in JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Kumiko Yamamura/Josee in Josee, the Tiger and the Fish.

Japanese VA of Hanya in Honkai Star Rail

Sayumi Suzushiro, a Japanese VA whose stepping stone was Akira Ono in the Hi Score Girl anime series, will voice Hanya's Japanese lines in Honkai Star Rail.

She has lent her voice to multiple anime and video game characters, such as Nijika Ijichi in Bocchi the Rock!, Kurena Kukumira in 86, and Yua in Street Fighter 6.

She is also known for voicing Kylie in The Magnificent Kotobuki, Uruka Takemoto in We Never Learn, and Wise in Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?

Lastly, Zhang Yuxi and Yoon Eun-Seo will voice her Chinese and Korean voice lines, respectively. There is no information about the past and notable works of both VAs as of writing this article. This article will be updated if any information regarding their past work surfaces.

Who is Hanya in Honkai Star Rail?

Hanya is one of the judges of the Ten-Lord Commission and is tasked with interrogation. She passes her days by making use of dreams to predict karmic offenses, going through the flood of information about the mara-strucks’ actions, and becoming uninterested in all things in the world.

She specializes in reading the karma and sins of lawbreakers and writes down their crimes and punishments with the Oracle Brush.

Hanya will be joining the Path of Harmony roster in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. She will specialize in buffing her ally's attack speed and de-buffing her enemies, leading them to take additional damage on the battlefield.