Unfulfilled Wish achievement guide for Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has gained prominence as a turn-based RPG, and one of its many staple features includes a catalog of unique achievements. Among them, Unfulfilled Wish stands out as a challenging title that was added in version 1.2 with Blade’s debut. It exists as a character-specific achievement, accessible to those summoned by the male Stellaron Hunter.

That said, many players wish to unlock the Unfulfilled Wish title to satisfy their inner completionist. Hence, this article details how to collect the hidden achievement for Blade.

What are the requirements to unlock Unfulfilled Wish achievement in Honkai Star Rail?

Unfulfilled Wish's objective stays hidden until unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, using Blade is the primary requirement to unlock the Unfulfilled Wish in Honkai Star Rail. It is listed under the Eager for Battle category, in the Achievements gallery. The entire section is filled with interesting titles that are challenging to unlock.

For Blade’s hidden achievement, you are required to restore his HP from less than or equal to 5% to greater than or equal to 30%. The condition has to be fulfilled in a single action twice within a battle.

How to unlock the Unfulfilled Wish achievement in Honkai Star Rail?

Use Blade against Phantylia to obtain the Unfulfilled Wish achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

You are likely to expect a few hurdles along the way while completing the Unfulfilled Wish achievement in Honkai Star Rail. Since Blade’s follow-up attack triggers a healing effect, it can hinder the entire process, making it difficult to reach the HP threshold.

Hence, proper use of his moveset is crucial for the final execution. Follow the steps listed below to unlock one of the difficult achievements in the game:

Pick an enemy that can unleash massive damage to lower his HP below 5% without triggering his Talent. Ideally, World Bosses like Phantylia and the Doomsday Beast from the Cavern of Corrosion are perfect for the purpose.

Use the primary Basic attack without activating the Skill to avoid building up unnecessary Charge stacks.

Once Blade’s HP drops to critical, unleash the Ultimate to restore his health bar to 50%.

Now, you need to repeat the process twice in the battle to unlock the title.

Unleashing Blade's Ultimate is the key to unlock Unfulfilled Wish achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail provides quite a few character-specific achievements that push players to seek out interesting objectives to cultivate a fun and challenging experience. The Unfulfilled Wish title also offers 5x Stellar Jades as a completion reward.

On that note, the upcoming v1.3 update is expected to roll out 81 new achievements. While most of them are connected to the Simulated Universe and events, there are a few titles that will require players to use specific characters.

In fact, a couple of new objectives will be tied to Fu Xuan and Imbibitor Lunae, the featured 5-star characters in the next patch.