Esports & Gaming

All new Honkai Star Rail achievements leaked for version 1.3

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 01, 2023 17:29 GMT
Image showing Imbibitor Lunae
Exploring all the achievement leaks in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit hints at a total of 81 new achievements that are expected to roll out in the upcoming version 1.3. They will be a permanent addition to the game, classified into different categories depending on their required task. The leak further outlines the titles, which have garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, as many adventurers are interested in collecting them to increase their achievement count.

This article jots down all the new achievable titles in version 1.3 and their corresponding tasks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the new achievements expected to be added in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Massive 81 New Achievements in V1.3 by u/DesuSnow in HonkaiStarRail_leaks

As mentioned, 81 new achievements have been leaked for Honkai Star Rail 1.3, and their entire list is available on the Honey Hunter website. In addition, they have further detailed all the tasks required to unlock each title.

On a closer look, it seems like Trailblazers will have to engage in a new Simulated Universe, events, and character quests to unlock the achievements. Thus, adventurers will have a fascinating experience collecting them via the new content.

Honkai Star Rail currently has 374 achievements to unlock in version 1.2, which will increase to 455 in the next patch. The extra 81 titles and their required tasks are listed below for the reader’s convenience. It is important to note that they will be added under different categories based on their objectives.

All upcoming achievements under Universe in a Nutshell

Spring in FialtaWhile following the Elation Path, roll the same result 2 times consecutively in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Seasonal HuntingWhile following the Hunt Path, capture 8 Trotters by battling in the same plane of The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Macadam StoriesIn The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe, use Recollection on a Domain reward 6 times consecutively while following the Path of Remembrance
PredatorWhile following the Destruction Path, achieve 40 victories in battle The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Symbolic Exchange and DeathWhile following the Nihility Path enter Blank domain 20 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Simulation Universe Wasn't Built in a DayWhen clearing the The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe with the Path of Preservation, apply Cornerstone to 30 domains of different types.
With a Single GestureWhen clearing The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe with the Path of Abundance, the remaining Countdown is more than 80.
Back to KlendathuWhen clearing the The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe with the Path of Propagation, enter the The Swarm Combat, The Swarm Occurrence, and The Swarm Boss domains 20 times.
Welcome to the Monkey HouseIn The Swarm Disaster roll the Elation Audience Die a total of 100 times.
When Gravel Scatters, the Rigid and Diseased Shall PerishIn The Swarm Disaster roll the The Hunt Audience Die a total of 100 times.
Eternity and a DayIn The Swarm Disaster roll the Remembrance Audience Die a total of 100 times.
The World as RepresentationIn The Swarm Disaster roll the Nihility Audience Die a total of 100 times.
Scorched EarthIn The Swarm Disaster, roll the Destruction Audience Die a total of 100 times.
Listener and Solitary YanaIn The Swarm Disaster, roll the Abundance Audience Die a total of 100 times.
Homogeneous NucleationIn The Swarm Disaster, roll the Preservation Audience Die a total of 100 times.
Methuselah's ChildrenIn The Swarm Disaster, roll the Propagation Audience Die a total of 100 times.
Data Bank OverseerHave 9999 or more Cosmic Fragments when clearing The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Love & the EmperorGain boundless power in The Swarm Disaster occurrence, The IPC Promotion Saga.
QIn The Swarm Disaster, purchase all items in the Blessing Store and Curio Store in the same Transaction domain.
Welcome to ValhallaIn The Swarm Disaster, be defeated in the battle triggered in the Genius Society #55 Yu Qingtu event.
Wreck-It SelfBreak a number of destructible objects greater than or equal to 100 in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Harvest MoonCapture Trotters equal to or greater than 20 within one Adventure domain in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Room of Parting PathsLight up the Way of the Pathstrider 1 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
PartyGenerate 2 Resonance Reverbs in one run of The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
To Be, or Not to BeMake #1 Choices of Destruction in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Dial of DestinyComplete all Choices of Path in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Things to ComeCheat a total of 10 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Back to the FutureReroll a total of 50 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
End of EternityEnter Blank domain with any Path other than Nihility in The Swarm Disaster.
On the CometAchieve all goals in any Adventure domain in The Swarm Disaster.
Weyland-Yutani InvestigatorEnter the The Swarm Combat, The Swarm Occurrence, or The Swarm Boss domains with a Path other than Propagation a total of 20 times in The Swarm Disaster.
Mass RelayHave the Planar Disarray Disruption Level at level 20 or higher when completing The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe.
Will of the HiveUnlock 12 Blessings of Propagation in Simulated Universe.
The Fourth PhaseHave 10 or more Blessing of Propagation when clearing Simulated Universe.
The 400 BlowsUse Basic ATK at least 40 times and win within a single battle in The Swarm Disaster.
Silent RunningClear all Trailblaze Swarm Disaster Stories in The Swarm Disaster.
Stranger in a Strange LandCollect all Trailblaze Personal Matter Stories in The Swarm Disaster.
Nuke Them From OrbitComplete The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe Difficulty V
Plague Across EonsCollect the "Swarm Disaster" chapter "The Hunt I."
A Dream of BabelCollect the "Swarm Disaster" chapter "Preservation II."
How One Becomes What One IsCollect the "Swarm Disaster" chapter "Nihility I."

All upcoming achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars

Transitory TravelerParticipate in Xianzhou Luofu’s soul-soothing ceremony.

All upcoming achievements under The Memories We Share

Make Aurum Alley Prosperous Once More!Complete the “Back in Business 4” mission, and win the bid for the Aurum Alley Commercial District.
Wind at Your Back, World in Your SightComplete the Back in “Business Epilogue” mission, and witness Mingxi's departure.
Peaceful Prime TimeListen to all of Interastral Peace Broadcast Episode 1.
Robotic RiggerStack six Aurumaton Gatekeepers on the freight starskiff in Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event.
Starship StalkerAn achievement regarding 24 freight starskiff during the Aurum Alley event.
Money PotEarn 1,00,0000 of Merchant Guild's funds in the Aurum Ally event.
The Pawnshop No. 8Set up a business relationship with Mr. Huo during the event.
Delivery DynamoComplete a custom delivery order from Heron Express.
Probed to PerfectionComplete the "Diting's Search" Streetside Event in the Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle.
Funding the FutureSpend 500,000 of the Merchant Guild's funds.
Stellar StackerArrange 75 units of inventory goods onto a single freight starskiff in the Aurum Alley event.
Markets: SkylineAchieve a shipping lane planning score of 45 for any store in "Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle."
Truthful Trailblazer ORHidden HarmonyTell Cleo the truth about Todd or hide the truth from him.
Tides of TormentComplete the “Total Recall” Companion Mission.
Beyond Frozen BoundariesComplete the “Farther Than The Snow Plains” Companion Mission.
Raindew of YoreComplete the "The Dragon Returns Home" Companion Mission.
Only Ashes RemainComplete the "Mo Cuishle" Companion Mission.
Heron Express: We Tried, We Really DidInvestigate all special Courier Packages in Aurum Alley.
The DepartedWitness the story of Yongren's hidden identity.

All upcoming achievements under Moment of Joy

Hold Your HorsesPersist for 15 seconds without entering combat while being pursued by the enemy.
Tea is Thicker Than WaterDrink Immortal's Delight daily for 3 consecutive days.
Luofu FoodieDrink mung bean soda daily for 3 consecutive days.
It's Just a PictureChange Phone Wallpapers for the first time.
Art Transcends LanguageChange Messages and Chat Boxes for the first time.
You've Been Pom'd!Send Pom-Pom's stickers to a total of 5 friends.
Astral Express-ionsSend a total of 20 Astral Express Crew Member stickers.
To The Other MeReceive a sticker from a Trailblazer of the opposite gender.
In the Name of LandauWin 1 battle with a team comprising Serval, Gepard, and Lynx.
Let the Cannonballs SoarEnter a battle by attacking a distant enemy with Natasha during exploration.

All upcoming achievements under Eager for Battle

IcebreakerDefeat a frozen enemy using Lynx in a single battle.
Combat Arts Ceremony: Greatsword TrialUse Sushang to deal the final blow on Yanqing boss.
Combat Arts Ceremony: Épée TrialUse Luocha to deal the final blow on Yanqing boss.
BeetlebursterUse a Lesser Sting's or Juvenile Sting's Entomon Eulogy to defeat The Swarm: True Sting
I am the SwarmWhen The Swarm: True Sting uses Swarm Onslaught, there are no Juvenile Stings or Lesser Stings on the battlefield.
Just a BugSimultaneously defeat two The Swarm: True Stings in a single strike.
Combat Arts Ceremony: Devastator Glaive TrialUse Jing Yuan to deal the final blow on Yanqing boss.
We Are Triple DragonUse Imbibitor Lunae's enhanced Basic ATK for three consecutive turns in a single battle.
Survival, Survival, SurvivalUse Lynx to increase allies' Max HP three times in a single battle.
Heh, Galactic Big Lotto?Trigger Fu Xuan's HP Reversal a total of four times in a single battle.
The new achievements will be added under different categories based on their objectives (Image via HoYoverse)
The new achievements will be added under different categories based on their objectives (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers can unlock all the tiles to expand their collection and showcase the total count on their in-game profile. In addition, they will also acquire 435x Stellar Jades in total.

That said, the final three achievements on the list can be unlocked only after collecting Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx. The trio is lined up to debut as playable characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, expected to release on August 30, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...