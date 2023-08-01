All new Honkai Star Rail achievements leaked for version 1.3

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit hints at a total of 81 new achievements that are expected to roll out in the upcoming version 1.3. They will be a permanent addition to the game, classified into different categories depending on their required task. The leak further outlines the titles, which have garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, as many adventurers are interested in collecting them to increase their achievement count.

This article jots down all the new achievable titles in version 1.3 and their corresponding tasks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the new achievements expected to be added in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

As mentioned, 81 new achievements have been leaked for Honkai Star Rail 1.3, and their entire list is available on the Honey Hunter website. In addition, they have further detailed all the tasks required to unlock each title.

On a closer look, it seems like Trailblazers will have to engage in a new Simulated Universe, events, and character quests to unlock the achievements. Thus, adventurers will have a fascinating experience collecting them via the new content.

Honkai Star Rail currently has 374 achievements to unlock in version 1.2, which will increase to 455 in the next patch. The extra 81 titles and their required tasks are listed below for the reader’s convenience. It is important to note that they will be added under different categories based on their objectives.

All upcoming achievements under Universe in a Nutshell

Spring in Fialta While following the Elation Path, roll the same result 2 times consecutively in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Seasonal Hunting While following the Hunt Path, capture 8 Trotters by battling in the same plane of The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Macadam Stories In The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe, use Recollection on a Domain reward 6 times consecutively while following the Path of Remembrance Predator While following the Destruction Path, achieve 40 victories in battle The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Symbolic Exchange and Death While following the Nihility Path enter Blank domain 20 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Simulation Universe Wasn't Built in a Day When clearing the The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe with the Path of Preservation, apply Cornerstone to 30 domains of different types. With a Single Gesture When clearing The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe with the Path of Abundance, the remaining Countdown is more than 80. Back to Klendathu When clearing the The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe with the Path of Propagation, enter the The Swarm Combat, The Swarm Occurrence, and The Swarm Boss domains 20 times. Welcome to the Monkey House In The Swarm Disaster roll the Elation Audience Die a total of 100 times. When Gravel Scatters, the Rigid and Diseased Shall Perish In The Swarm Disaster roll the The Hunt Audience Die a total of 100 times. Eternity and a Day In The Swarm Disaster roll the Remembrance Audience Die a total of 100 times. The World as Representation In The Swarm Disaster roll the Nihility Audience Die a total of 100 times. Scorched Earth In The Swarm Disaster, roll the Destruction Audience Die a total of 100 times. Listener and Solitary Yana In The Swarm Disaster, roll the Abundance Audience Die a total of 100 times. Homogeneous Nucleation In The Swarm Disaster, roll the Preservation Audience Die a total of 100 times. Methuselah's Children In The Swarm Disaster, roll the Propagation Audience Die a total of 100 times. Data Bank Overseer Have 9999 or more Cosmic Fragments when clearing The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Love & the Emperor Gain boundless power in The Swarm Disaster occurrence, The IPC Promotion Saga. Q In The Swarm Disaster, purchase all items in the Blessing Store and Curio Store in the same Transaction domain. Welcome to Valhalla In The Swarm Disaster, be defeated in the battle triggered in the Genius Society #55 Yu Qingtu event. Wreck-It Self Break a number of destructible objects greater than or equal to 100 in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Harvest Moon Capture Trotters equal to or greater than 20 within one Adventure domain in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Room of Parting Paths Light up the Way of the Pathstrider 1 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Party Generate 2 Resonance Reverbs in one run of The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. To Be, or Not to Be Make #1 Choices of Destruction in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Dial of Destiny Complete all Choices of Path in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Things to Come Cheat a total of 10 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Back to the Future Reroll a total of 50 times in The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. End of Eternity Enter Blank domain with any Path other than Nihility in The Swarm Disaster. On the Comet Achieve all goals in any Adventure domain in The Swarm Disaster. Weyland-Yutani Investigator Enter the The Swarm Combat, The Swarm Occurrence, or The Swarm Boss domains with a Path other than Propagation a total of 20 times in The Swarm Disaster. Mass Relay Have the Planar Disarray Disruption Level at level 20 or higher when completing The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe. Will of the Hive Unlock 12 Blessings of Propagation in Simulated Universe. The Fourth Phase Have 10 or more Blessing of Propagation when clearing Simulated Universe. The 400 Blows Use Basic ATK at least 40 times and win within a single battle in The Swarm Disaster. Silent Running Clear all Trailblaze Swarm Disaster Stories in The Swarm Disaster. Stranger in a Strange Land Collect all Trailblaze Personal Matter Stories in The Swarm Disaster. Nuke Them From Orbit Complete The Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe Difficulty V Plague Across Eons Collect the "Swarm Disaster" chapter "The Hunt I." A Dream of Babel Collect the "Swarm Disaster" chapter "Preservation II." How One Becomes What One Is Collect the "Swarm Disaster" chapter "Nihility I."

All upcoming achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars

Transitory Traveler Participate in Xianzhou Luofu’s soul-soothing ceremony.

All upcoming achievements under The Memories We Share

Make Aurum Alley Prosperous Once More! Complete the “Back in Business 4” mission, and win the bid for the Aurum Alley Commercial District. Wind at Your Back, World in Your Sight Complete the Back in “Business Epilogue” mission, and witness Mingxi's departure. Peaceful Prime Time Listen to all of Interastral Peace Broadcast Episode 1. Robotic Rigger Stack six Aurumaton Gatekeepers on the freight starskiff in Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event. Starship Stalker An achievement regarding 24 freight starskiff during the Aurum Alley event. Money Pot Earn 1,00,0000 of Merchant Guild's funds in the Aurum Ally event. The Pawnshop No. 8 Set up a business relationship with Mr. Huo during the event. Delivery Dynamo Complete a custom delivery order from Heron Express. Probed to Perfection Complete the "Diting's Search" Streetside Event in the Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle. Funding the Future Spend 500,000 of the Merchant Guild's funds. Stellar Stacker Arrange 75 units of inventory goods onto a single freight starskiff in the Aurum Alley event. Markets: Skyline Achieve a shipping lane planning score of 45 for any store in "Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle." Truthful Trailblazer ORHidden Harmony Tell Cleo the truth about Todd or hide the truth from him. Tides of Torment Complete the “Total Recall” Companion Mission. Beyond Frozen Boundaries Complete the “Farther Than The Snow Plains” Companion Mission. Raindew of Yore Complete the "The Dragon Returns Home" Companion Mission. Only Ashes Remain Complete the "Mo Cuishle" Companion Mission. Heron Express: We Tried, We Really Did Investigate all special Courier Packages in Aurum Alley. The Departed Witness the story of Yongren's hidden identity.

All upcoming achievements under Moment of Joy

Hold Your Horses Persist for 15 seconds without entering combat while being pursued by the enemy. Tea is Thicker Than Water Drink Immortal's Delight daily for 3 consecutive days. Luofu Foodie Drink mung bean soda daily for 3 consecutive days. It's Just a Picture Change Phone Wallpapers for the first time. Art Transcends Language Change Messages and Chat Boxes for the first time. You've Been Pom'd! Send Pom-Pom's stickers to a total of 5 friends. Astral Express-ions Send a total of 20 Astral Express Crew Member stickers. To The Other Me Receive a sticker from a Trailblazer of the opposite gender. In the Name of Landau Win 1 battle with a team comprising Serval, Gepard, and Lynx. Let the Cannonballs Soar Enter a battle by attacking a distant enemy with Natasha during exploration.

All upcoming achievements under Eager for Battle

Icebreaker Defeat a frozen enemy using Lynx in a single battle. Combat Arts Ceremony: Greatsword Trial Use Sushang to deal the final blow on Yanqing boss. Combat Arts Ceremony: Épée Trial Use Luocha to deal the final blow on Yanqing boss. Beetleburster Use a Lesser Sting's or Juvenile Sting's Entomon Eulogy to defeat The Swarm: True Sting I am the Swarm When The Swarm: True Sting uses Swarm Onslaught, there are no Juvenile Stings or Lesser Stings on the battlefield. Just a Bug Simultaneously defeat two The Swarm: True Stings in a single strike. Combat Arts Ceremony: Devastator Glaive Trial Use Jing Yuan to deal the final blow on Yanqing boss. We Are Triple Dragon Use Imbibitor Lunae's enhanced Basic ATK for three consecutive turns in a single battle. Survival, Survival, Survival Use Lynx to increase allies' Max HP three times in a single battle. Heh, Galactic Big Lotto? Trigger Fu Xuan's HP Reversal a total of four times in a single battle.

The new achievements will be added under different categories based on their objectives (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers can unlock all the tiles to expand their collection and showcase the total count on their in-game profile. In addition, they will also acquire 435x Stellar Jades in total.

That said, the final three achievements on the list can be unlocked only after collecting Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx. The trio is lined up to debut as playable characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, expected to release on August 30, 2023.