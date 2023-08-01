All new Honkai Star Rail achievements leaked for version 1.3

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit hints at a total of 81 new achievements that are expected to roll out in the upcoming version 1.3. They will be a permanent addition to the game, classified into different categories depending on their required task. The leak further outlines the titles, which have garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, as many adventurers are interested in collecting them to increase their achievement count.
This article jots down all the new achievable titles in version 1.3 and their corresponding tasks.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.
What are the new achievements expected to be added in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?
As mentioned, 81 new achievements have been leaked for Honkai Star Rail 1.3, and their entire list is available on the Honey Hunter website. In addition, they have further detailed all the tasks required to unlock each title.
On a closer look, it seems like Trailblazers will have to engage in a new Simulated Universe, events, and character quests to unlock the achievements. Thus, adventurers will have a fascinating experience collecting them via the new content.
Honkai Star Rail currently has 374 achievements to unlock in version 1.2, which will increase to 455 in the next patch. The extra 81 titles and their required tasks are listed below for the reader’s convenience. It is important to note that they will be added under different categories based on their objectives.
All upcoming achievements under Universe in a Nutshell
All upcoming achievements under The Rail Unto the Stars
All upcoming achievements under The Memories We Share
All upcoming achievements under Moment of Joy
All upcoming achievements under Eager for Battle
Trailblazers can unlock all the tiles to expand their collection and showcase the total count on their in-game profile. In addition, they will also acquire 435x Stellar Jades in total.
That said, the final three achievements on the list can be unlocked only after collecting Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx. The trio is lined up to debut as playable characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, expected to release on August 30, 2023.