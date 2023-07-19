Honkai Star Rail Blade build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

The newest character in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 has finally arrived after months of teases and trailers. Blade, one of the core members of the Stellaron Hunters, will be the second to arrive among his peers. Kafka is scheduled to release in the second half of the same update, alongside another new character. However, the following article focuses more on Blade, his skill sets, and everything required to build him.

Blade is associated with the Destruction Path while wielding the Wind element. Hence, his kit can deal a lot of damage to multiple enemies simultaneously, with HP management to amplify any outgoing damage as well. The following article will list the best Light Cones and Relic sets to have equipped for optimal DPS.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Blade's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Blade wields the Wind element while being associated with the Destruction Path. Due to this, most of his abilities are tied to HP consumption, allowing Blade to increase his damage and enhance each attack. Here is a summary of Blade's skills to help players understand his kit better:

Basic attack: Deals Wind damage to enemies based on his ATK stat. Consumes a percentage of HP to deal damage to enemies.

Deals Wind damage to enemies based on his ATK stat. Consumes a percentage of HP to deal damage to enemies. Skill: Consumes HP to enter a special state. Enhances basic attack to a special AOE attack. While the skill is active, insufficient HP will result in Blade's health falling to 1.

Consumes HP to enter a special state. Enhances basic attack to a special AOE attack. While the skill is active, insufficient HP will result in Blade's health falling to 1. Ultimate: Consumes 50% of Blade's HP and deals damage to enemies based on his ATK, total HP, and health lost. Total health lost, however, will be capped at 90%, which is redeemable after using the ultimate ability.

Blade's follow-up attack animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, Blade's passive talent allows him to gain stacks of charge after getting attacked. Additionally, the character can then launch a follow-up attack after the stack reaches the count of five. This action can restore HP as well.

Regarding his Traces, players should focus on HP and crit rate before anything, followed by more HP in the latter ascensions.

What are the best Light Cones for Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

The signature Light Cone for Blade is called "The Unreachable Side", available only from the limited Honkai Star Rail Light Cone banner. It can increase the user's crit rate and maximum HP, while increasing their damage on health loss as well. However, Blade can be easily built around strong F2P options as well.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Duration

After the Version 1.2 update ends – 2023/08/09 11:59:00(server time)



During the Brilliant Fixation event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes… Brilliant Fixation: Boosted Drop Rate for the Limited 5-Star Light Cone, The Unreachable Side (Destruction)■ Event DurationAfter the Version 1.2 update ends – 2023/08/09 11:59:00(server time)During the Brilliant Fixation event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The "Something Irreplaceable" Light Cone from the Starlight Exchange shop is the best replacement if players are looking to avoid pulling on the Light Cone banner. It can grant HP and ATK to the wearer, further increasing the wearer's ATK stat upon getting hit.

What are the best Relics for Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

The Longevous Disciple is the best relic set for Blade, which grants the following buffs:

2-pc: Increases maximum HP.

4-pc: Upon getting hit or having their health consumed, the crit rate increases for a certain number of turns. This effect can stack as well.

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

Here are my thoughts for the new relic set coming in patch 1.2!

Expect guides to be updated on release day!

Goodluck to everyone farming!

#HonkaiStarRail #StarRail - HONKAI: STAR RAIL NEW RELICS 1.2 -Here are my thoughts for the new relic set coming in patch 1.2!Expect guides to be updated on release day!Goodluck to everyone farming!

Regarding Planar Ornaments, the Rutilant Arena can increase the wearer's crit rate, basic attack, and skill damage.